King Ochacho's net worth is estimated at between $20 million and $50 million, with the most widely cited figure sitting at $48 million. Born Mohamed Usman Adah, the Nigerian real estate mogul built his fortune almost entirely outside the public eye, earning him the nickname "the silent billionaire". From an unlikely start in charcoal exports to commanding one of Nigeria's most recognised property empires, his is a story of calculated ambition and quiet accumulation.

King Ochacho in a traditional cap and gold chain and also posing beside a luxury car. Photo: @king_mo_adah (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

King Ochacho's net worth is most commonly estimated at $48 million , though no Forbes or Bloomberg figure exists

is most commonly estimated at , though no Forbes or Bloomberg figure exists His real name is Mohamed Usman Adah , born 25 August 1977 in Kaduna State, Nigeria

, born in Kaduna State, Nigeria He founded Ayipolocho Investment Limited in 2006 , which became Ochacho Real Homes in 2017

in , which became in 2017 He is married to Queen Ramatu Mohammed Adah and is father to five children , including musician Ice King Ochacho

and is father to , including musician In August 2026, he gifted TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion, catapulting him into viral fame

Profile summary

Full name Mohamed Usman Adah Popular name King Ochacho / King Mo / King Mohammed Adah Date of birth 25 August 1977 Age (2026) 49 Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria State of origin Benue State (Otukpo) Ethnicity Idoma Religion Christian Education BSc Economics, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Occupation Entrepreneur, real estate developer, philanthropist Main company Ochacho Group / Ochacho Real Homes Estimated net worth $48 million (range: $20–50 million) Wife Queen Ramatu Mohammed Adah Children Five Nationality Nigerian

Who is King Ochacho?

Mohamed Usman Adah, also known as King Mohammed Adah or by his brand name Ochacho, is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist born on 25 August 1977. Born in Kaduna State and originally from Otukpo, Benue State, he belongs to the Idoma ethnic group.

He is the son of Elder Benson Adah and Hajiya Hauwa Ali Ochacho Aloga, with the name "Ochacho" becoming the inspiration behind his business empire. Despite carrying a Muslim name, King Ochacho is a Christian by religion. He bears a Muslim name but does not reference Allah in his posts.

Early life and education

He attended Army Day Nursery and Primary School in Makurdi, St. Francis College in Otukpo and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. His academic background in economics provided the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey and future investments across multiple industries.

How did Ochacho make his money?

King Ochacho's fortune was built in distinct phases, starting long before he entered real estate.

The charcoal export years

Speaking with content creator Peller during a livestream, Ochacho said his early fortune came from the charcoal export business. According to the businessman, he worked as an agent for a company that exported charcoal to Chinese buyers.

Building the Ochacho Group

Adah began his formal entrepreneurial career in 2006 when he founded Ayipolocho Investment Limited, providing loans to small and medium enterprises. In 2017, the company was rebranded as Ochacho Real Homes, a real estate firm headquartered in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

Over time, due to Adah's interests in entertainment, hospitality, aviation and the petroleum sector, the company transitioned into the Ochacho Group, with registered companies including Ochacho Homes, Ochacho Financial Services, Ochacho Farms, Ochacho Air, and Ochacho Oil and Gas.

As the founder and chairman of Ochacho Real Homes, he has developed residential estates, luxury apartments, and commercial properties, making real estate the primary source of his wealth.

Sources of income

King Ochacho's wealth flows from several verified business arms:

Real estate—Ochacho Real Homes, with flagship developments including residential estates and commercial complexes in Abuja

Real Homes, with flagship developments including residential estates and commercial complexes in Abuja Hospitality — a boutique hotel in Otukpo, Benue State

— a boutique hotel in Otukpo, Benue State Aviation — Ochacho Air

— Ochacho Air Agriculture — Ochacho Farms

— Ochacho Farms Energy — Ochacho Oil and Gas

— Ochacho Oil and Gas Financial services — Ochacho Financial Services

— Ochacho Financial Services Pharmaceuticals and retail — additional diversified holdings

In his own words:

I make at least £25,000,000 yearly. My name is King Muhammed Usman, also known as Ochacho. I am the MD and president of Ochacho Homes. We invest in real estate all over the world. We also do hospitality and have hotels across the world, and now we're going into music. I'm not here for the money.

Is Ochacho a billionaire?

There is no official figure from Forbes or Bloomberg. Nigerian biography sites and industry reports consistently place his net worth in the range of $20 million to $50 million, with the most frequently cited number around $48 million.

In 2021, he was named one of Nigeria's Top 10 Business Idols for Young People. In 2026, he received the Grand Commander of Real Estate in Nigeria award from Champion Newspapers.

Ochacho's family

King Ochacho is married to Queen Ramatu Mohammed Adah, a pharmacist and entrepreneur who has supported him throughout his business journey. Behind his public energy stands a steady partner most people know little about. A trained pharmacist who prefers the background, she is the quiet force many credit for the family's grounded foundation.

His children

Among his five children is Ice King Ochacho, born Shedrack Mohammed Adah around 2013, the teenage rapper and Afrobeats artist who released his debut EP I'm Back in 2025. His profile on Instagram already boasts 16,000 followers. Other children include King Odeh, Adah, Miriam, and Prince Enokola.

What is King Ochacho's religion?

Adah Mohamed Usman, better known as King Ochacho, has spoken out against online claims branding him a ritualist, firmly denying the allegations and pointing to his Christian faith as the foundation of his success.

The exchange came to light in a video circulating on X on September 17, 2026, during a conversation between King Ochacho and popular TikTok content creator and streamer Peller.

Latest news: birthday pledges and viral generosity

King Ochacho has dominated Nigerian social media throughout 2026 with a string of extraordinary gestures.

He gifted newlywed celebrity couple Peller and Jarvis a brand new mansion worth ₦400 million during their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, 1 August 2026. The CEO of the Ochacho Group made the announcement, revealing that the gift was inspired by his children's admiration for the TikTok star.

When asked about the scale of the gesture, he was unapologetic about the amount. He described the ₦400 million mansion as little money.

The viral moment also prompted the resurfacing of older gifts: a throwback video showing King Ochacho gifting Afrobeats star Davido a 1,200 sqm plot of land was reshared online on 4 August 2026.

Then, in September 2026, Ochacho raised the stakes even further. He described a raffle draw involving seven people who would collectively win three houses, each valued at ₦500 million, alongside a separate ₦1 billion home set aside for singer Davido, bringing the combined figure to ₦2.5 billion.

A lavish birthday celebration in London earlier in 2026 also sparked conversation online after Ochacho reportedly gifted his sons £100,000 during his 49th birthday celebration. The businessman marked the milestone with a white-themed celebration attended by prominent Nigerian entertainers including Davido, 2Baba, and Timaya.

FAQs

What is King Ochacho's net worth? His net worth is most commonly estimated at $48 million, though independent sources place the range between $20 million and $50 million. No verified Forbes or Bloomberg figure exists. What is King Ochacho's real name? His legal name is Mohamed Usman Adah, also rendered as Adah Mohamed Usman or Mohammed Adah Ochacho, depending on the source. How did Ochacho make his money? He claims to have made his first ₦1 billion at age 21 through charcoal exports. He then built his wealth through Ochacho Real Homes and a diversified conglomerate spanning aviation, hospitality, agriculture, and oil and gas. Is Ochacho a Muslim? No. Despite bearing a Muslim name, King Ochacho is a Christian. He publicly credited his faith as the source of his fortune. Who is Ochacho's wife? He is married to Queen Ramatu Mohammed Adah, a pharmacist and entrepreneur. How many children does Ochacho have? He has five children. The most publicly known is Ice King Ochacho, a young rapper and Afrobeats artist. Why did Ochacho gift Peller a house? He said his sons, who admire the TikTok star Peller, suggested the gift. He travelled from Abuja to Lagos to attend the wedding and present the mansion personally. What awards has Ochacho won? He was named one of Nigeria's Top 10 Business Idols for Young People in 2021 and received the Grand Commander of Real Estate in Nigeria award from Champion Newspapers in 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng