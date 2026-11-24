Switzerland's authorities confirmed that travelling provisions can be imported tax and duty-free, including ready-to-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages for the day of travel

The Swiss government identified meat, dairy products, and most fruits and vegetables from non-EU countries as prohibited items for personal importation

Travellers are advised to consult the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office before departing for Switzerland to avoid issues at the border

Switzerland has set clear restrictions on the categories of food travellers may bring into the country, with three specific groups of items flagged as prohibited under current import rules.

According to the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security, personal travelling provisions — defined as ready-to-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages intended for consumption on the day of travel — may be brought in tax and duty-free. However, that allowance does not extend to all food types.

Switzerland mentions the foods that cannot be brought into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foods switzerland bars at the border

Authorities have explicitly prohibited the importation of three categories of food products from third countries, meaning any nation outside the European Union. These are:

1. Meat products

2. Dairy products

3. Most fruits and vegetables.

The restrictions apply to travellers arriving from non-EU countries, which includes popular departure points across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and elsewhere outside the European bloc.

The rules are rooted in food safety and biosecurity concerns, as unprocessed or improperly handled animal and plant products can carry pathogens, pests, or diseases that pose a risk to public health and agriculture.

What travellers should do before departing

Switzerland's authorities have urged anyone uncertain about what they may carry to consult the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) before travelling. The FSVO provides specific guidance on the importation of foods by private travellers, covering which items are permitted, which are banned outright, and which may require documentation or inspection upon arrival.

Failing to comply with these regulations can result in confiscation of the items at the border, and in some cases, additional penalties may apply. For travellers planning to bring food gifts, homemade goods, or cultural provisions from their home countries, checking the rules in advance is strongly recommended.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Switzerland explains how many years foreigners must live in the country before getting citizenship.

UAE: Items to bring without customs duties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE announced the 15 categories of items travellers can bring into the UAE without paying customs duties, including personal electronics, clothing and medication.

The list also covers wheelchairs and vehicles for people of determination, helping travellers who rely on this equipment avoid extra charges when entering the country.

Source: Legit.ng