Yahaya Adoza Bello, 51, former governor of Kogi State and Nigeria's youngest serving governor during his time in office, is fighting simultaneously on two separate courtroom fronts. He faces 19 counts of money laundering over the alleged diversion of N80.2 billion from Kogi State Government accounts, while the EFCC is also prosecuting him in a separate corruption case at the FCT High Court for allegedly diverting N110 billion meant for the Kogi State government. Bello denies every charge.

Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, looks on during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election collation. Photo: Light Oriye Tamunotonye (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Yahaya Bello's full name is Yahaya Adoza Bello , born 18 June 1975 in Okene, Kogi State.

, born in Okene, Kogi State. He was the youngest governor in Nigeria throughout his term in office, representing the All Progressives Congress.

throughout his term in office, representing the All Progressives Congress. The EFCC arraigned Bello on 27 November 2024 , and he and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

, and he and his co-defendants to all charges. The Court of Appeal in Lagos reinstated an interim forfeiture order over 14 properties and N400 million allegedly linked to him.

allegedly linked to him. Despite the trial, Bello secured the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi Central District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Yahaya Adoza Bello Date of birth 18 June 1975 Age 51 Place of birth Agassa, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria Tribe/ethnicity Ebira Nationality Nigerian Education BSc Accounting, MBA — Ahmadu Bello University Occupation Politician, accountant, businessman Political party All Progressives Congress (APC) Office held Governor of Kogi State (2016–2024) Wives Amina Oyiza Bello, Rashida Bello, Hafisat Bello, Hiqma Bello Known as "The White Lion", "GYB"

Who is Yahaya Adoza Bello?

Yahaya Adoza Bello is a Nigerian businessman, accountant, and politician who served as Governor of Kogi State from 27 January 2016 to 27 January 2024 under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was the youngest governor in Nigeria throughout his tenure and the first in Nigerian electoral history in which a party substituted its candidate during an ongoing election process.

He is of Ebira ethnicity, one of the three principal ethnic groups of Kogi State. He is known informally as "the white lion" or "GYB," an abbreviation of his title and name that became widely used in public and political discourse during his governorship.

Early life and education

Bello was born on 18 June 1975 in Agassa, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, to Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi and Hajiya Hawawu Oziohu. He is the lastborn of six children.

Top five facts about Yahaya Adoza Bello. Photo: @OfficialGYBKogi/Facebook (modified by author)

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Bello enrolled for Advanced Level examinations at Kaduna State Polytechnic in 1995 and gained admission into Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1996, where he studied accounting, graduating in 1999. He subsequently obtained a Master of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University in 2004.

Career before politics

Bello began his professional career during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, where he worked with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Bello founded FairPlus International Ltd, a logistics and transportation company, before joining politics. His business interests included oil and gas, real estate, transportation, agriculture, and financial services.

How did Yahaya Bello become governor?

His political career began with a loss to Abubakar Audu in the APC gubernatorial primary in 2015. Audu won the election but died on election day; Bello was selected to replace him as party nominee and was sworn in the following year.

Bello was sworn in as Governor of Kogi State on 27 January 2016, becoming one of the youngest governors in Nigeria's history at age 40. He was re-elected for a second term on 16 November 2019, serving until 27 January 2024.

Yahaya Bello's wives and family life

Before his latest marriage, Bello was already married to three women — Amina Oyiza Bello, Rashida Bello, and Hafiza Bello. He has since married a fourth wife, Hiqma, in a ceremony held in Abuja attended by close friends and family members.

Who was Yahaya Bello's first wife?

Amina Oyiza Bello, née Yakubu (born 2 April 1978), is a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and the first wife of Yahaya Bello. She is the CEO of Fairplus International Ltd, founder of Hayat Foundation, and a businesswoman and humanitarian.

Rashida Yahaya Bello served as First Lady of Kogi State as the spouse of Governor Yahaya Bello. She grew up in Jattu, in Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

Bello's fourth and most recent marriage was confirmed by his third wife, Hafiza, in an Instagram post welcoming the new bride and expressing her joy. According to The Street Journal, she wrote:

Alhamdulillah, our family just got a little bigger and more loving! A warm welcome to our new family member, Mrs. Hiqma Yahaya Bello! May Allah bless our union and fill our home with love, peace, and Barakah. Amin

The EFCC charges: What Yahaya Bello is accused of

Yahaya Bello's legal battles are arguably the most dramatic of any former Nigerian governor in recent memory. He faces two separate prosecutions running concurrently.

The ₦80.2 billion money laundering case

Bello is being prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Emeka Nwite for alleged diversion and misappropriation of Kogi State funds to the tune of ₦80.2 billion while serving as governor.

Specifically, the EFCC alleged that he used five proxies to acquire 13 choice properties in highbrow areas of Abuja and Dubai. It told the court that the properties were acquired with proceeds of crime.

The ₦110 billion fraud case

Bello, Shuaibu Oricha, and Abdulsalami Hudu were accused of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy to commit an offence involving ₦110.4 billion.

The counts include allegations that Bello diverted Kogi State funds while he was governor to buy properties in Abuja and Dubai. After refiling his application, the court on 19 December 2024 granted him N500 million bail with conditions, including two sureties and the deposit of his passport with the court.

The dramatic arrest saga

Before his eventual arraignment, Bello's path to court was explosive. The EFCC declared Bello wanted on 18 April 2024 for alleged money laundering. On 17 April, armed men and police thwarted the EFCC's attempt to apprehend Bello at his Abuja residence.

The EFCC had stormed Bello's residence at various times to arrest the former governor, but his successor, Usman Ododo, came to his rescue, whisking him away to his lodge.

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to the former governor. Senior police sources, as reported by The Punch, noted that the officers were arrested on suspicion that they aided and abetted Bello's escape from EFCC operatives who had gone to effect his arrest at his Abuja home.

A press statement from his media office said operatives of the anti-graft agency surrounded the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, and repeatedly fired gunshots in their bid to arrest him.

The EFCC operatives eventually arrested Yahaya Bello in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct during his tenure. The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the former governor was arrested at about 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday and detained at the EFCC's Abuja office.

Bello's defence

Bello's lawyer insisted that Bello is innocent.

Our contention is that the defendant on record is not a fugitive. We are talking of rule of law, not rule of force.

An EFCC witness also confirmed in cross-examination that Bello's name did not appear as a beneficiary in the account statements presented as evidence in court.

Latest news: Where is Yahaya Bello now?

A High Court of the FCT dismissed an application Bello filed challenging the court's jurisdiction to hear the N110 billion fraud case. Justice Maryann Anenih held that the court could hear the case and rejected Bello's request to strike out the 16-count charge.

In June 2025, a prosecution witness revealed in court that over ₦1.09 billion was withdrawn within three days from the Kogi State Government House's Administration Account.

The Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the alleged money laundering trial until 29 January 2026 for the continuation of the trial.

The Court of Appeal in Lagos reinstated an interim forfeiture order over 14 properties and N400 million allegedly linked to him, holding that immunity granted to serving governors does not extend to assets suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Despite everything, Bello secured the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi Central District ahead of the 2027 elections, though his emergence followed controversy over his screening status within the party.

Yahaya Bello's net worth

No verified figure from Forbes or a Nigerian equivalent exists for Bello's net worth. Sources conflict significantly: one estimate puts his net worth at $850 million in 2025, while older sources such as Gist Reel placed it at $5.6 million. Given the wide discrepancy, no reliable figure can be confirmed. His alleged business interests span:

Real estate in Abuja and Dubai

Transportation and logistics (FairPlus International Ltd)

Oil and gas investments

Agriculture and financial services

FAQs

How old is Yahaya Bello? Yahaya Bello is 51 years old, born on 18 June 1975 in Okene, Kogi State. Who is the youngest governor of Nigeria? Bello was the youngest governor in Nigeria throughout his term in office, serving from 2016 to 2024 as a member of the All Progressives Congress. Who was Yahaya Bello's first wife? Amina Oyiza Bello, née Yakubu, is his first wife — a lawyer and philanthropist born on 2 April 1978. What tribe is Yahaya Bello? He is of Ebira ethnicity, one of the three principal ethnic groups of Kogi State. How many wives does Yahaya Bello have? Yahaya Bello has four wives: Rashida Bello, Amina Oyiza Bello, Hafisat Bello, and Hiqma Bello. What is Yahaya Bello accused of? He faces 19 counts of money laundering involving the alleged diversion of N80.2 billion from Kogi State Government accounts, and is separately being prosecuted for allegedly diverting N110 billion meant for the Kogi State government. Does Yahaya Bello have a new appointment? As of 2026, Bello has secured the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi Central District ahead of the 2027 general elections. Where is Yahaya Bello now? He is currently standing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with proceedings adjourned to January 2026 for the continuation of both cases.

We also highlighted facts about Bello Turji, one of Nigeria's most wanted bandit leaders, and the latest reports on his activities in the country's north-west.

After reportedly surviving U.S. airstrikes in December 2025, Turji launched fresh attacks and, by June 2026, was reportedly rearming. His group has been linked to mass killings, kidnappings and forced displacement, while allegations of ties to Boko Haram remain disputed.

Source: Legit.ng