Ibrahim Shekarau is one of northern Nigeria's most recognisable elder statesmen, a former classroom teacher who rose to become a two-term governor of Kano State, federal minister, and senator before gradually withdrawing from frontline public office. Now 70, Shekarau's decades-long career has been defined by idealism, political resilience, and a willingness to cross party lines that has kept Kano's political class guessing. His story is inseparable from the story of Kano itself.

hen-Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau speaks with a reporter in his office in Kano in 2004. Photo: Jacob Silberberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ibrahim Shekarau was born on 5 November 1955 in the Kurmawa quarters of Kano, Nigeria.

in the Kurmawa quarters of Kano, Nigeria. He served as Governor of Kano State for two terms , from 2003 to 2011, under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

, from 2003 to 2011, under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). Shekarau later served as Minister of Education (2014–2015) and as a senator for Kano Central (2019–2023).

(2014–2015) and as a senator for (2019–2023). He has been married to four wives : Amina, Zainab, Halima, and Gaji Dantata Shekarau.

: Amina, Zainab, Halima, and Gaji Dantata Shekarau. In April 2026, he resigned from the PDP and rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Profile summary

Full name Ibrahim Shekarau Also known as Malam Shekarau; Sardaunan Kano Date of birth 5 November 1955 Age 70 Place of birth Kurmawa, Kano, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe/ethnicity Hausa (Kano State) Religion Islam Spouses Amina Shekarau, Zainab Shekarau, Halima Shekarau, Gaji Dantata Education Ahmadu Bello University; Bayero University, Kano Occupation Politician, administrator, educator Previous offices Governor of Kano State (2003–2011); Minister of Education (2014–2015); Senator, Kano Central (2019–2023) Current party All Progressives Congress (APC)

From classroom to government house

Shekarau was born in the Kurmawa quarters of Kano, the son of a police officer. He was born on 5 November 1955 and grew up in a city whose principal inhabitants are the Hausa and Fulani people.

He was educated at Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University, Kano, and speaks Hausa, English, and Kanuri. His early working life was spent entirely in public service rather than politics.

Civil service career

President Tinubu hailed Shekarau's consummate public service career, rising from classroom teacher to the position of permanent secretary in Kano State Civil Service, before venturing into politics in the early 2000s.

That trajectory – teacher, administrator, permanent secretary – gave Shekarau a reputation as a principled civil servant rather than a career politician. Upon retirement, he aligned with the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a major opposition party at the time, positioning himself as an outsider candidate emphasising moral integrity and anti-corruption.

Governor of Kano State: the ANPP years

Lacking personal wealth for political funding, he reportedly borrowed money from friends to purchase nomination forms for the ANPP gubernatorial primary, underscoring his non-elite entry into the political arena without reliance on established patronage networks.

In the 2003 governorship election, he contested for the position of Governor of Kano State under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He defeated the incumbent governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and assumed office as governor on 29 May 2003.

Sharia, Hisbah, and governance

He was the driving force behind the creation of the local religious police, the "Hisbah Guard", which enforces Sharia law. The move was popular among conservative Kano constituencies but controversial at the federal level.

As governor, Shekarau opposed polio vaccination campaigns on the grounds that they were attempts to make Muslim women infertile. The World Health Organization denied this.

His administration placed particular emphasis on improving the education sector, reflecting his professional background as an educationist. He was re-elected in 2007, beginning his second term as Governor of Kano State.

President Tinubu recalled Shekarau's phenomenal election as Kano State governor in 2003 and his human-centred approach to governance in the two terms he served.

The 2011 presidential bid

Five facts about former Kano State governor Ibrahim Shekarau. Photo: Jacob Silberberg

Source: Getty Images

After leaving government house, Shekarau set his sights higher. He was one of the candidates who aspired to become president in the Nigerian general elections of 2011. He ran as the ANPP candidate, competing against incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, Nuhu Ribadu of the Action Congress of Nigeria, and Muhammadu Buhari of the CPC. He did not succeed, but the campaign raised his national profile.

Federal roles: minister and senator

After two terms as governor of Kano, Shekarau carried his experience onto the national stage. Here’s a look at the federal positions he went on to hold.

Minister of Education

Shekarau served as Minister of Education from 2014 to 2015, appointed under President Goodluck Jonathan. He served in that capacity from 9 July 2014, succeeding Nyesom Wike and preceding Adamu Adamu.

Senator for Kano Central

Shekarau served as Nigerian Senator from Kano Central from 11 June 2019 to 11 June 2023, having succeeded Rabiu Kwankwaso in that role. During that tenure, he participated in legislative debates and committee activities concerning national development, education, security, and public administration.

His senatorial term ended in June 2023 without re-election. Following the end of his senatorial tenure representing Kano Central in June 2023, Shekarau maintained an active profile in public discourse, emphasising governance integrity, educational advocacy, and selective political commentary.

Ibrahim Shekarau's party journey: four parties in two decades

Shekarau's career spans multiple party affiliations, a defining feature of his political identity and a reflection of northern Nigeria's volatile alliances.

The former governor has had a turbulent political journey, moving from the ANPP to the PDP in 2014, then to the APC in 2018, before joining the NNPP in May 2022 after a leadership tussle with former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

As leader of the "G-7" faction within the APC, Shekarau felt marginalised by Ganduje's absolute control over the party at the grassroots.

His tenure in the NNPP lasted only three months. He returned to the PDP in August 2022, alleging that Rabiu Kwankwaso and the NNPP leadership had failed to honour an agreement to integrate his supporters into the party's list of candidates for the 2023 elections.

In a state where politics is defined by shifting alliances and entrenched rivalries, Shekarau's latest move is seen by many not as an isolated development but as part of a familiar cycle of political realignment. For a man whose career has spanned multiple platforms, the defection underscores both his enduring relevance and the fluid nature of Kano's political landscape.

Ibrahim Shekarau's spouse and family

Shekarau is married to four wives: Amina Shekarau, Zainab Shekarau, Halima Shekarau, and Gaji Dantata. Consistent with northern Nigerian Islamic tradition, he has maintained a polygamous household throughout his adult life. No reliable public information is available on the specific number or names of his children.

Shekarau is also widely referred to by the title Sardaunan Kano, an honorary distinction conferred upon him by the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, which cemented his standing as a traditional and religious figure, not only a political one.

Latest news

Ibrahim Shekarau officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday, 19 April 2026, at his residence in Kano, following extensive consultations with his Shura committee and political supporters. A resignation letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman of Giginyu Ward, stating that his exit took immediate effect.

He subsequently renewed his membership with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at Giginyu Ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area, signalling his full return to the party. He has since emerged unopposed as the APC's Kano Central senatorial candidate for the 2027 elections.

Shekarau's eventual defection to the APC came after consistent lobbying by APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who visited his private residence in Kano.

In August 2024, Shekarau had chaired the national organising committee for the 70th anniversary of the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), an Islamic student organisation he has long supported.

FAQs

How old is Ibrahim Shekarau? He was born on 5 November 1955 and is currently 70 years old. What tribe is Ibrahim Shekarau? He is from Kano State and is of Hausa heritage, with Hausa and Kanuri listed as his native languages. Who is Ibrahim Shekarau's spouse? He has four wives: Amina Shekarau, Zainab Shekarau, Halima Shekarau, and Gaji Dantata. What previous offices did Ibrahim Shekarau hold? He served as Governor of Kano State (2003–2011), Minister of Education (2014–2015), and Senator for Kano Central (2019–2023). What party is Ibrahim Shekarau currently in? As of April 2026, Shekarau is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having resigned from the PDP and formally re-registered with the APC. Did Ibrahim Shekarau run for president? Yes, he contested the 2011 Nigerian presidential election as the ANPP candidate but did not win. Why did Shekarau leave the APC the first time? He felt marginalised within the APC by then-governor Abdullahi Ganduje's control of the party structure, leading him to defect to the NNPP in May 2022. What is Ibrahim Shekarau doing now? After his senatorial tenure ended in 2023, he has remained active in public discourse, chaired religious and civic committees, and formally returned to the APC in April 2026 with an eye on the 2027 elections.

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Source: Legit.ng