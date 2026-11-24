What is Seun Pizzle's age? Everything you didn't know about the Afrobeat star
Seun Pizzle's age is officially listed as mid-20s — a figure the Nigerian street-hop and Afrobeat artist has kept deliberately vague. Born Ogunfuwa Oluwaseun Abiodun on 1 April in Ogun State, Nigeria, he has grown from a grassroots dancer into one of the country's most-followed digital entertainers, with nearly five million TikTok fans and over one million Instagram followers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Seun Pizzle's age and early life
- Career: from dancer to Afrobeat artist
- Seun Pizzle on social media and TikTok
- Latest news
- Seun Pizzle's net worth
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Seun Pizzle's birthday falls on 1 April every year, though he has never publicly confirmed his birth year.
- He is best known for appearing in Zlatan Ibile's Zanku Legwork video alongside Poco Lee, which helped launch his national profile.
- His track Omo, featuring Chinko Ekun and C Blvck, remains one of his most-streamed solo releases.
- Seun Pizzle currently commands a TikTok community of 5 million followers, making him one of Nigeria's biggest creators on the platform.
- His estimated net worth ranges between $150,000 and $200,000, built through music, dance, brand deals, and his clothing line.
Profile summary
Detail
Info
Full name
Ogunfuwa Oluwaseun Abiodun
Stage name
Seun Pizzle
Date of birth
1 April (year unconfirmed)
Age (2026)
Mid-20s
Birthplace
Ogun State, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian
Tribe
Yoruba
Religion
Christian
Height
5 ft 11 in (approx.)
Occupation
Singer, dancer, brand influencer
TikTok
Net worth
$150,000–$200,000 (est.)
Seun Pizzle's age and early life
In a time when Nigeria's music scene is brimming with talent, Seun Pizzle — born Ogunfuwa Oluwaseun Abiodun — stands out as one of the energetic voices emerging from the underground. He was born on 1 April in southwestern Nigeria and hails from Ogun State.
His exact birth year has not been publicly confirmed, though online biographical estimates place him in his mid-20s as of 2026. He began dancing at a young age, later launched a clothing line named Big Stepper, and grew up in Lagos, where he connected with several figures in the entertainment and street-hop scene.
Family background and roots
Seun is from the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria, a heritage that feeds directly into his music. He leans heavily into his Nigerian roots — using local slang, indigenous beats, and relatable narratives that make his music feel both homegrown and refreshing.
No verified information is publicly available about his parents or siblings. Seun has kept his family life private.
Career: from dancer to Afrobeat artist
How Seun Pizzle became famous
Seun Pizzle began as a grassroots artist, performing at local events and dropping freestyles on social media. His consistency, street credibility, and authentic storytelling caught the attention of fans who were hungry for something real.
Some of his breakout moments include creating the Are You There dance challenge and appearing in Zlatan Ibile's Zanku Legwork video alongside Poco Lee.
He is associated with Zlatan Ibile, Lil Smart, Poco Lee, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, and Davido, among others in the Nigerian music industry.
Music: songs and collaborations
Aside from being a dancer and creator, Seun Pizzle also releases music, including "Omo", a June 2019 single credited to Seun Pizzle and C Blvck featuring Chinko Ekun (born Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel), the Nigerian rapper known for Able God.
What makes Seun's emergence notable is how he bridges street-hop energy with contemporary Afrobeat and dance rhythms. In a 2 January 2025 report by Vanguard Nigeria, the publication described his sound as:
Seun Pizzle's sound has always stood out for its originality and unapologetic street vibe. His ability to merge Lagos street slang with smooth Afrobeat rhythms gives him an edge that's difficult to ignore.
In the same report, the Nigerian artist announced plans to release a new EP before the end of 2025. He also continued releasing tracks and collaborating with other artists, building his presence across digital streaming platforms.
Selected discography
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Below are some of his hit tracks.
Year
Title
Notes
2019
Omo (feat. Chinko Ekun & C Blvck)
Breakout solo single
2024
Big Stepper (feat. SunkkeySnoop)
Viral street-hop release
2025
Tigirogo (feat. Seun Pizzle)
Featured artist
2025
Ogo Cruise Beat
Solo release
2026
OGBA (feat. Jamokay & Machala Sango)
Latest feature
2026
FENU JA WIRE
Featured artist
Seun Pizzle on social media and TikTok
Seun Pizzle has built a substantial following on TikTok, having grown past the two-million-follower mark cited in mid-2025 coverage, with his draft profile listing up to 5 million followers and 534 million likes, as of this writing.
He regularly engages his audience through livestreams, dance challenges, music updates, and giveaways. Alongside his TikTok presence, he has over one million followers on his @seunpizzle_ Instagram account as of this writing.
Latest news
New features and 2026 activity
Catalog listings on Apple Music include 2026 collaborations featuring Seun Pizzle—such as "FENU JA WIRE (feat. Seun Pizzle)" (July 2026) and "OGBA (feat. Jamokay, Machala Sango & Seun Pizzle)" (August 2026)—reflecting his ongoing presence as a featured collaborator.
Tunde Perry controversy
In late 2026, Seun Pizzle found himself in a public dispute with fellow content creator Tunde Perry. During a livestream, Tunde Perry recounted how Momma Dessy had allegedly been rude to him and discussed Seun Pizzle's reaction when the issue was raised while they were both live. The situation attracted widespread online attention before Tunde Perry later apologised to Seun Pizzle and Momma Dessy.
In a June 2025 feature, Rotate Magazine described the entertainer as follows:
From the studio to the TikTok screen, Seun Pizzle proves he's not just keeping up, he's setting the pace.
Seun Pizzle's net worth
As of 2026, Seun Pizzle's net worth is not publicly verified, with online celebrity and biography aggregators such as People Infobox estimating it roughly between $150,000 and $200,000. Because no audited financial statements exist, such figures remain speculative.
His income reportedly stems from several streams:
- Music releases and streaming royalties
- Dance appearances and brand influencer deals
- The Pizzle Luxury brand, of which he is CEO
- Apparel and merchandise ventures tied to Big Stepper and Pizzle Luxury
- TikTok livestreams and creator monetisation
FAQs
- What is Seun Pizzle's real name? His real name is Ogunfuwa Oluwaseun Abiodun.
- When is Seun Pizzle's birthday? Seun Pizzle celebrates his birthday every year on 1 April, though his birth year has not been publicly confirmed.
- Where is Seun Pizzle from? He hails from Ogun State, Nigeria.
- What is Seun Pizzle's most famous song? Omo (2019), credited to Seun Pizzle and C Blvck featuring Chinko Ekun, is one of his best-known tracks alongside his appearance in Zlatan Ibile's "Zanku Legwork" video.
- How many TikTok followers does Seun Pizzle have? He has 5 million followers and 526.7 million likes on his official TikTok page.
- Is Seun Pizzle married? He has not publicly confirmed being married.
- What is Seun Pizzle's net worth? As of 2026, his estimated net worth is believed to be between $150,000 and $200,000.
- What tribe is Seun Pizzle? He is from the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria.
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.