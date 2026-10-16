Sharon Ooja is one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, and in 2024, she became one of its most talked-about brides. Born Sharon Ooja Egwurube on 6 April 1991 in Kaduna, Nigeria, the actress quietly wed businessman Ugo Nwoke in a civil ceremony before unveiling the full celebration to the world months later. Sharon Ooja's wedding, her whirlwind love story, and the arrival of her first child have kept fans captivated ever since.

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooka poses in two glamorous looks. Photo: @sharonooja (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Sharon Ooja was born on 6 April 1991 in Kaduna, Nigeria, and is 35 years old .

was born on in Kaduna, Nigeria, and is . She had a private civil wedding in early 2024 , then married Ugo Nwoke publicly in June 2024 — a traditional ceremony on 27 June and a white wedding on 29 June .

, then married publicly in June 2024 — a traditional ceremony on and a white wedding on . She is from the Idoma tribe of Benue State .

tribe of . In May 2026 , Sharon and Ugo welcomed their first child , a baby boy.

, Sharon and Ugo welcomed their , a baby boy. She starred in the lead role of Anita in Kunle Afolayan's Recall, which premiered at the Africa International Film Festival in November 2024 and opened in cinemas in April 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Sharon Ooja Egwurube (now Nwoke) Date of birth 6 April 1991 Age 35 Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria State of origin Benue State Tribe Idoma Nationality Nigerian Education Houdegbe North American University, Benin Republic (Mass Communication) Occupation Actress, TV personality Husband Ugo Nwoke (married 2024) Children One son (born May 2026) Instagram @sharonooja Known for Skinny Girl in Transit, Òlòtūré, King of Boys

Who is Sharon Ooja? Early life and education

Five facts about Sharon Ooja. Photo: sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Sharon Ooja was born in Kaduna State and raised in Plateau State but is originally from Benue State in Nigeria. She has three sisters.

She attended Kings and Queens School, Jos, for her primary education. For secondary school, she attended two all-girls institutions, Regina Pacis Secondary School, Garki II, Abuja, and St. Louis Girls' College, Jos. Both were boarding schools.

She later graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from Houdegbe North American University in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Sharon worked briefly at a real estate firm before her journey into acting.

What tribe is Sharon Ooja from?

Sharon Ooja is originally from Benue State and is associated with the Idoma ethnic group. She identifies as a "complete northern girl" but has been able to blend with various parts of the country, which lends itself to her ability to take on diverse roles as an actress.

Sharon Ooja's career: from accidental actress to Nollywood star

Ooja started her acting career when she moved to Lagos in 2013. Her entry into the industry was famously unplanned.

It all began when she was at a photo session for a store, and NdaniTV was covering the behind-the-scenes activities. The next week, she was invited for an interview for a television show that never happened. Shortly afterwards, she was called to play a small role in the television series Gidi Up.

The breakthrough: Skinny Girl in Transit

She came into the limelight after she played the role of "Shalewa" in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit. While Skinny Girl in Transit brought her to prominence, she describes her role in Òlòtūré as her true breakthrough character because she wasn't stereotyped — she says featuring in SGIT had always resulted in typecast roles, but Òlòtūré gave her career an uplift.

Selected filmography

Year Title Role 2013–2014 Gidi Up Jola 2016–present Skinny Girl in Transit Shalewa 2018 King of Boys Amaka 2019 Òlòtūré Òlòtūré / Ehi 2020 Who's the Boss Liah 2022 Glamour Girls Emma 2024 Hijack '93 Ada 2024 Òlòtūré: The Journey (Netflix) Ehi (Òlòtūré) 2025 Recall Anita 2026 Ordinary People (Netflix) —

She played Amaka in Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys in 2018 — a role in one of Nollywood's most acclaimed crime dramas — and followed it with parts in Bling Lagosians, Lara and the Beat, and the Netflix-distributed Coming from Insanity.

In 2022, Ooja took on a lead role in the remake of Glamour Girls, working alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim and Toke Makinwa, though she has said in past interviews that the demanding shoot tested her mentally and physically after she fell ill during filming.

She played the lead role of Anita in Kunle Afolayan's Recall, which premiered at the Africa International Film Festival in November 2024 and opened in cinemas in April 2025. In September 2026, she starred in Moses Inwang's Netflix series Ordinary People, playing a character with bipolar disorder, a role she described as one of the most mentally draining of her career.

Sharon Ooja's wedding: the marriage she kept under wraps

Sharon Ooja's wedding is the chapter that captivated Nigeria more than any film role. In an interview with BellaNaija, Ooja said she met her now-husband, Ugo Nwoke, through her sister after coming out of a difficult breakup, and despite her early reluctance, the relationship moved quickly.

They initially spoke little, but months passed and he kept reaching out. She thought, "This guy is persistent." They eventually had many sweet conversations, and after one three-hour call, she realised she had feelings for him.

The civil wedding, traditional ceremony, and white wedding

The actress announced in March 2024 that she had a private civil wedding ceremony with her husband, whom she calls "Odogwu Silencer". She kept the identity of her husband secret until the traditional celebration.

Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues, Ooja married Ugo Nwoke in June 2024. The traditional ceremony was held on 27 June 2024, while the white wedding followed on 29 June 2024.

Among the attendees were notable Nollywood figures such as Kunle Remi, Timini Egbuson, Lilian Afegbai, Nancy Isime, and Etim Effiong. Bisola Aiyeola served as Ooja's chief bridesmaid. The wedding was officiated by Bolaji Idowu, the general overseer of Harvesters Church.

According to Ooja, she also had a religious experience while filming in a desert. "When filming in the desert, I talked with God about settling down," she said. "I felt like the Holy Spirit was stripping me of all the pain I had been through in my past, and all I knew was the Holy Spirit kept saying to me that my husband had come."

Latest news: Sharon Ooja welcomes her first child

Two years after her fairy-tale wedding, Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke welcomed a bouncing baby boy in May 2026.

The actress thanked her family and friends for protecting her peace and allowing her pregnancy journey to remain private and off social media, as she had requested.

The initials of the baby's name are W.I.N. Sharon also used the announcement to thank her husband for his support throughout the pregnancy, describing him as her backbone and source of strength.

Sharon Ooja's net worth

Sharon Ooja has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her income comes from film and television roles, including Netflix productions, and brand endorsements such as Zaron Cosmetics. Sources of income include:

Film and TV roles across Nollywood and Netflix

Brand endorsements and ambassadorial deals

Red carpet hosting, including GTBank's Fashion Week alongside Timini Egbuson in 2017

Modelling and event presenting

FAQs

Who is Sharon Ooja's husband? Sharon Ooja is married to Ugo Nwoke, whom she met through her sister. They had a civil wedding in March 2024, followed by a traditional wedding in June 2024 with several celebrities in attendance. How old is Sharon Ooja? Sharon Ooja was born on 6 April 1991, making her 35 years old. What tribe is Sharon Ooja from? Ooja is from the Idoma tribe of Benue State. Does Sharon Ooja have a child? Yes. Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2026. When did Sharon Ooja get married? The couple had a civil wedding in March 2024. Their traditional wedding ceremony took place on 27 June 2024, followed by their white wedding on 29 June 2024. What is Sharon Ooja known for? She is best known for playing the role of "Shalewa" in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit. Where was Sharon Ooja born? She was born in Kaduna State, Nigeria. What is Sharon Ooja's Instagram handle? She is on Instagram as @sharonooja, where she has over 2 million followers.

We also highlighted facts about Eniola Badmus, including her Nollywood career, public service role and dramatic weight-loss journey.

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Source: Legit.ng