Taoreed Lagbaja's biography: Age, wife, State of origin and career

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the current Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, was appointed in 2023. His journey from Second Lieutenant to the sitting CAOS has filled Nigerians with intrigue about his personal life. Taoreed Lagbaja's biography reveals what defines him both in and out of uniform.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja poses, standing against a white background (L). The serviceman is pictured sitting during a media conference (R). Photo: @IndependentNGR, @CalebMutfwang (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Taoreed Lagbaja is a decorated COAS who has received various awards, including the Nigerian Army Medal, Grand Service Star, Field Command Medal of Honour, and the General Staff Medal of Honour, among others. The new Chief of Army Staff's biography reveals an extensive wealth of experience. His entry into the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987 marked the start of his thirty-seven-year military career.

Profile summary

Full name Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja Gender Male Date of birth 28 February 1968 Age 56 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ilobu, Irepodun, Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mariya Abiodun-Lagbaja Children 2 Secondary school St. Charles Grammar School College Local Authority Teachers College Military college Nigerian Defence Academy, US Army War College, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, The Alioune Blondin Beye Peacekeeping School, Bamako Profession Military officer Rank Lieutenant General Position Chief of Army Staff Years of service 1987 to date Net worth $400,000

Taoreed Lagbaja's biography

The Nigerian's Chief of Army Staff was born on 28 February 1968 in the town of Ilobu, in the Irepodun Local Government Area, now Osun State, in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Despite having a high-profile career, details of Lagbaja's immediate family remain unknown.

What is Lagbaja's age?

Born on 28 February 1968, the Lieutenant General is 56 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Five facts about Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja. Photo: @CalebMutfwang on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Taoreed Lagbaja's educational background

Taoreed attended St Charles Grammar School in Osogbo, Osun State. He studied at The Polytechnic in Ibadan between 1984 and 1986, where he obtained his West African School Certificate.

He received his Defence Forces admission in 1987 to the Nigerian Defence Academy in the 39th Regular Course, where he later instructed between 2001 and 2004. The Second Lieutenant's quest for higher education began at the Nigerian Defence Academy, where he acquired a Bachelor’s degree in Geography. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies at the US Army War College.

He received a United Nations Peacekeeping Operation Medal and has completed two peacekeeping courses. Between February and May 2008, he completed a Military Observers Course on Peacekeeping at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

Two years later, he did an ECOWAS Standby Force Battalion Command Post course at the Alioune Blondin Beye Peacekeeping School in Bamako, Mali.

Career

On 19 September 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps. In the same year, he began his service as a platoon commander of the 93 Battalion until 1995, when he moved to the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He has served as a Commander of Headquarters 9 Brigade in Ikeja, Lagos State and Headquarters 2 Brigade in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Between 2021 and 2022, he was the General Officer Commanding Headquarters 82 Division and Headquarters 1 Division.

In June 2023, he joined the rank of Nigeria's national heroes as the Chief of Army Staff. His appointment came after President Bola Tinubu approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs.

The serviceman has received various awards for his service, ranging from a Meritorious Service Star to a Distinguished Service Star to a Field Command Medal of Honour. Here is a summary of the operations he has participated in or led.

Operation Dates Region Operation HARMONY IV January 1996–June 2000 Bakassi Peninsula United Nations Mission (MONUC) 2004–2005 Democratic Republic of Congo Operation ZAKI — Internal Security Operation September 2012–April 2013 July 2014–December 2015 Benue State Operation LAFIYA DOLE — Internal Security Operation December 2015–January 2018 North Eastern Nigeria Operation MESA/Operation UDO KA — Internal Security Operation March 2021–August 2022 Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States Operation FOREST SANITY — Internal Security Operation August 2022–2023 Kaduna and Niger states

Who is Taoreed Lagbaja's wife?

The Lieutenant General is married to Mariya Abiodun-Lagbaja, the president of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association. She is a formidable figure in Nigeria's military family support organizations, holding various leadership positions and leading humanitarian efforts. The couple has two children.

FAQs

Who is the current Chief of Army Staff in Nigeria? Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja is the sitting CAOS of Nigeria. Which state is Taoreed Lagbaja from? He was born in the town of Ilobu, in the Irepodun Local Government Area in Osun State. What is Lagbaja's age? He was born on 28 February 1968 and is 56 years old as of 2024. Who is Gen. Lagbaja's wife? The Lieutenant General is married to Mariya Abiodun-Lagbaja. Which university did Lagbaja attend? He attended the Local Authority Teachers College and later joined the Nigerian Defence Academy and the US Army War College. What is Taoreed Lagbaja's net worth? According to ShowTime and CelebrityBio, his alleged net worth is $400,000. What is Taoreed Lagbaja's religion? He is reportedly a Muslim.

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja's biography paints the picture of a loyal and dedicated serviceman to his country. Excelling in every rank he has held, Lagbaja has demonstrated the qualities that have supported his rise in the military. He is married to Mariya Abiodun-Lagbaja and is the father of two children.

Legit.ng has recently published Siminalayi Fubara's biography. Sir Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Joseph Black is the Governor of Rivers State in Nigeria. His outspoken nature has endeared him to River State citizens as a popular grassroots politician and party leader.

Siminalayi is a native of the state, born in Opobo town, in Opobo/Nkoro. He has previously worked in the Rivers State Ministry of Finance, rising to the Permanent Secretary and later the Accountant General. Read his bio for all the details about his personal life and political career.

Source: Legit.ng