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Full list of Ogun State postal codes, including codes for individual regions in Ogun State
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Full list of Ogun State postal codes, including codes for individual regions in Ogun State

by  Isaac Wangethi
6 min read

Using the wrong postal code on a delivery, property form, or official document can cause delays, returned mail, or outright rejection of your application. This guide provides a complete, verified list of Ogun State postal codes, broken down by all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and key towns, so you can find the right code in seconds.

Ogun state outline map set
Ogun State outline map set. Photo: DavidZydd (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Ogun State's full postal code range runs from 110001 to 122107, assigned by NIPOST.
  • Ogun State has 20 LGAs, with its capital in Abeokuta.
  • Postal codes are six digits — the first three digits identify the LGA prefix, and the last three identify the specific district or area.
  • Sango Ota uses 112001 as its central facility/head office code, while its street and district code range spans 112211–112272 under Ado-Odo/Ota LGA.
  • When filling forms, always use the specific six-digit code for your street or district, not just the general LGA code.

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What is the Ogun State postal code?

Ogun State, located in the southwestern part of Nigeria, comprises several LGAs, each with distinct postal codes. The state's overall NIPOST postcode range is 110001–122107, with the ISO code NG-OG and the capital in Abeokuta.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is the government-owned corporation responsible for providing postal services in Nigeria. All postal codes in Ogun State are issued and maintained by NIPOST at nipost.gov.ng.

Full list of Ogun State postal codes by LGA

The table below lists every LGA, its headquarters, its three-digit prefix, and the verified postal code range for each area.

LGA

Headquarters

Postal Code Range

Key Towns / Facilities

Abeokuta North

Akomoje

110101–110103

Totoro: 110003, Ibara: 110002

Abeokuta South

Ake

110211–110282

Sapon (GPO): 110001

Ado-Odo/Ota

Ota

112101–112272

Sango Ota (Facility): 112001, Sango Ota (Districts): 112211–112272

Ewekoro

Itori

112106

Papalanto axis

Ifo

Ifo

112104–112107

Agbado: 112122, Ijoko: 112111

Ijebu East

Ogbere

122101–122103

IOgbere: 122002, Ijebu Imushin: 122001

Ijebu North

Ijebu Igbo

120105–120107

Ago Iwoye: 120003, Ijebu Igbo: 120002

Ijebu North East

Atan

120102

Isoyin: 120112

Ijebu Ode

Ijebu Ode

120101–120282

GPO: 120001

Ikenne

Ikenne

121103

Babcock University: 121003, Iperu: 121002

Imeko Afon

Imeko

111104–111107

Ipokia

Ipokia

111103

Obafemi Owode

Owode-Egba

110104–110118

Owode Egba: 110005, Mowe/Ibafo: 110113

Odeda

Odeda

110109–110125

UNAAB: 110008

Odogbolu

Odogbolu

120103–120104

Aiyepe: 121001

Ogun Waterside

Abigi

122104–122107

Abigi: 122003, Ayila: 122004

Remo North

Isara

121104

Isara: 121004, Ode Remo: 121005

Sagamu

Sagamu

121101–121102

Yewa North

Ayetoro

111105–111109

Ayetoro: 111001

Yewa South

Ilaro

111101–111102

Ilaro: 111002

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Postal codes for the most-searched areas

Abeokuta — the state capital

Abeokuta, the state capital, is shared between Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas and uses the primary prefix 110.

  • General Post Office (Sapon GPO): 110001
  • Ibara Area: 110002
  • Totoro Area: 110003
  • District Ranges: Abeokuta North districts range from 110101 to 110103, while Abeokuta South districts range from 110211 to 110282.
Ogun State, Nigeria.
A panoramic view of a densely built urban settlement in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, from a rocky hill. Photo: Wellington Images
Source: Getty Images

Ota and Sango Ota

Ado-Odo/Ota is one of the 20 LGAs of Ogun State, with a three-digit postal prefix of 112.

  • Central Post Office (Facility Code): 112001
  • Urban District Range (Sango Ota): 112211 to 112272
  • Rural District Range (Ado-Odo / Ota): 112101 to 112107

Notes: Covers up to twenty-six districts in its postal directory; use the specific street-level code for accurate delivery.

Ifo

Ifo is a major town and LGA in Ogun State, operating under the postal prefix 112.

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  • Town District Range: 112104 to 112107
  • Agbado Area: 112122
  • Ijoko Area: 112111

Sagamu (Shagamu)

Sagamu is a prominent commercial town sitting on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway within Sagamu LGA, using the postal prefix 121.

  • Central Township Range: 121101 to 121102
Ogun state postal code
Okun-Owa Bridge, an old steel bridge over the River Ona in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, southwest of Nigeria. Photo: Fela Sanu
Source: Getty Images

Ijebu Ode

Ijebu Ode is a major city and LGA in eastern Ogun State, operating under the postal prefix 120.

  • General Post Office (Facility Code): 120001
  • City District Range: 120101 to 120282

Obafemi Owode (Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro)

Obafemi Owode LGA covers the fast-growing industrial and residential corridor along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, using the postal prefix 110.

  • Headquarters (Owode Egba): 110005
  • Mowe / Ibafo / Magboro Area: 110113
  • LGA District Range: 110104 to 110118

Which areas are in Ogun State?

Ogun State has 20 LGAs, with ethnic groups predominantly Yoruba — including Egba, Ijebu, Yewa, Egbado, and Awori communities. Bordered by Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, and Osun States as well as the Republic of Benin, Ogun plays a strategic role as a commercial and industrial hub.

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Ogun State, Nigeria
A sweeping elevated view from a rocky outcrop overlooking the dense city of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Nigeria. Photo: Wellington Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The state is commonly divided into four broad zones:

  • Egba zone — Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Odeda, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro
  • Ijebu zone — Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ogun Waterside
  • Yewa/Egbado zone — Yewa North, Yewa South, Ipokia, Imeko Afon
  • Ota/Ifo zone — Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo

Troubleshooting — common postal code mistakes

  • Using only three digitsNigerian postal codes are six digits. "112" alone is just the LGA prefix; use the full code, e.g. 112101.
  • Confusing Ijebu Ode and Ijebu North — Both share the 120 prefix. Ijebu Ode starts at 120101; Ijebu North town codes start at 120105.
  • Mixing up Sango Ota and Ota — Sango Ota's range (112211–112272) is distinct from general Ota/Ado-Odo codes (112101–112107). Confirm the specific district.
  • Obafemi Owode vs Abeokuta North — Both use the 110 prefix. Check the full six-digit code carefully before submitting any form.
  • Outdated codes — NIPOST occasionally updates its database. If you're unsure, always verify on the NIPOST official site.

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Contact information and official links

Resource

Details

NIPOST official website

nipost.gov.ng

NIPOST Post Office Finder

Post office locator (use the "Nearest Post Office" tool on the homepage)

NIPOST courier licensing portal

clrd.nipost.gov.ng

FAQs

What is the Ogun State postal code?

Ogun State's overall postal code range is 110001–122107 (NIPOST). The ISO code is NG-OG, and the state capital is Abeokuta.

What is the postal code of Ota, Ogun State?

The general Ado-Odo/Ota LGA code range is 112101–112272. Sango Ota specifically uses 112001 as its town facility code. For a specific street within Sango Ota, the district codes run from 112211 to 112272.

What is the postal code for Ijebu Ode, Ogun State?

Ijebu Ode's postal code is 120101–120282, and the facility code is 120001.

What is the postal code for Sagamu, Ogun State?

Sagamu's verified postal code range is 121101–121102. This covers the central Sagamu township area within the LGA.

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What is North Ogun State's postal code?

The northern Ogun area mainly covers Yewa North and Imeko Afon LGAs. Yewa North codes run from 111105 to 111109, with Ayetoro at 111001. Imeko Afon uses 111104–111107.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about Rivers State postal codes, including codes for its local government areas and major locations such as Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor and Oyigbo.

The state's codes range from 500001 to 512102, and using the right one can help prevent delivery delays or misdirected mail. Find the postal code for your location in the full guide.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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