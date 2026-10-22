Using the wrong postal code on a delivery, property form, or official document can cause delays, returned mail, or outright rejection of your application. This guide provides a complete, verified list of Ogun State postal codes, broken down by all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and key towns, so you can find the right code in seconds.

Ogun State outline map set. Photo: DavidZydd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ogun State's full postal code range runs from 110001 to 122107 , assigned by NIPOST.

, assigned by NIPOST. Ogun State has 20 LGAs , with its capital in Abeokuta .

, with its capital in . Postal codes are six digits — the first three digits identify the LGA prefix, and the last three identify the specific district or area.

— the first three digits identify the LGA prefix, and the last three identify the specific district or area. Sango Ota uses 112001 as its central facility/head office code, while its street and district code range spans 112211–112272 under Ado-Odo/Ota LGA.

under Ado-Odo/Ota LGA. When filling forms, always use the specific six-digit code for your street or district, not just the general LGA code.

What is the Ogun State postal code?

Ogun State, located in the southwestern part of Nigeria, comprises several LGAs, each with distinct postal codes. The state's overall NIPOST postcode range is 110001–122107, with the ISO code NG-OG and the capital in Abeokuta.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is the government-owned corporation responsible for providing postal services in Nigeria. All postal codes in Ogun State are issued and maintained by NIPOST at nipost.gov.ng.

Full list of Ogun State postal codes by LGA

The table below lists every LGA, its headquarters, its three-digit prefix, and the verified postal code range for each area.

LGA Headquarters Postal Code Range Key Towns / Facilities Abeokuta North Akomoje 110101–110103 Totoro: 110003, Ibara: 110002 Abeokuta South Ake 110211–110282 Sapon (GPO): 110001 Ado-Odo/Ota Ota 112101–112272 Sango Ota (Facility): 112001, Sango Ota (Districts): 112211–112272 Ewekoro Itori 112106 Papalanto axis Ifo Ifo 112104–112107 Agbado: 112122, Ijoko: 112111 Ijebu East Ogbere 122101–122103 IOgbere: 122002, Ijebu Imushin: 122001 Ijebu North Ijebu Igbo 120105–120107 Ago Iwoye: 120003, Ijebu Igbo: 120002 Ijebu North East Atan 120102 Isoyin: 120112 Ijebu Ode Ijebu Ode 120101–120282 GPO: 120001 Ikenne Ikenne 121103 Babcock University: 121003, Iperu: 121002 Imeko Afon Imeko 111104–111107 — Ipokia Ipokia 111103 — Obafemi Owode Owode-Egba 110104–110118 Owode Egba: 110005, Mowe/Ibafo: 110113 Odeda Odeda 110109–110125 UNAAB: 110008 Odogbolu Odogbolu 120103–120104 Aiyepe: 121001 Ogun Waterside Abigi 122104–122107 Abigi: 122003, Ayila: 122004 Remo North Isara 121104 Isara: 121004, Ode Remo: 121005 Sagamu Sagamu 121101–121102 — Yewa North Ayetoro 111105–111109 Ayetoro: 111001 Yewa South Ilaro 111101–111102 Ilaro: 111002

Postal codes for the most-searched areas

Abeokuta — the state capital

Abeokuta, the state capital, is shared between Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas and uses the primary prefix 110.

General Post Office (Sapon GPO): 110001

110001 Ibara Area: 110002

110002 Totoro Area: 110003

110003 District Ranges: Abeokuta North districts range from 110101 to 110103, while Abeokuta South districts range from 110211 to 110282.

A panoramic view of a densely built urban settlement in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, from a rocky hill. Photo: Wellington Images

Source: Getty Images

Ota and Sango Ota

Ado-Odo/Ota is one of the 20 LGAs of Ogun State, with a three-digit postal prefix of 112.

Central Post Office (Facility Code): 112001

112001 Urban District Range (Sango Ota): 112211 to 112272

112211 to 112272 Rural District Range (Ado-Odo / Ota): 112101 to 112107

Notes: Covers up to twenty-six districts in its postal directory; use the specific street-level code for accurate delivery.

Ifo

Ifo is a major town and LGA in Ogun State, operating under the postal prefix 112.

Town District Range: 112104 to 112107

112104 to 112107 Agbado Area: 112122

112122 Ijoko Area: 112111

Sagamu (Shagamu)

Sagamu is a prominent commercial town sitting on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway within Sagamu LGA, using the postal prefix 121.

Central Township Range: 121101 to 121102

Okun-Owa Bridge, an old steel bridge over the River Ona in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, southwest of Nigeria. Photo: Fela Sanu

Source: Getty Images

Ijebu Ode

Ijebu Ode is a major city and LGA in eastern Ogun State, operating under the postal prefix 120.

General Post Office (Facility Code): 120001

120001 City District Range: 120101 to 120282

Obafemi Owode (Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro)

Obafemi Owode LGA covers the fast-growing industrial and residential corridor along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, using the postal prefix 110.

Headquarters (Owode Egba): 110005

110005 Mowe / Ibafo / Magboro Area: 110113

110113 LGA District Range: 110104 to 110118

Which areas are in Ogun State?

Ogun State has 20 LGAs, with ethnic groups predominantly Yoruba — including Egba, Ijebu, Yewa, Egbado, and Awori communities. Bordered by Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, and Osun States as well as the Republic of Benin, Ogun plays a strategic role as a commercial and industrial hub.

A sweeping elevated view from a rocky outcrop overlooking the dense city of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Nigeria. Photo: Wellington Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The state is commonly divided into four broad zones:

Egba zone — Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Odeda, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro

— Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Odeda, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro Ijebu zone — Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ogun Waterside

— Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ogun Waterside Yewa/Egbado zone — Yewa North, Yewa South, Ipokia, Imeko Afon

— Yewa North, Yewa South, Ipokia, Imeko Afon Ota/Ifo zone — Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo

Troubleshooting — common postal code mistakes

Using only three digits — Nigerian postal codes are six digits. "112" alone is just the LGA prefix; use the full code, e.g. 112101 .

— Nigerian postal codes are six digits. "112" alone is just the LGA prefix; use the full code, e.g. . Confusing Ijebu Ode and Ijebu North — Both share the 120 prefix. Ijebu Ode starts at 120101; Ijebu North town codes start at 120105.

— Both share the 120 prefix. Ijebu Ode starts at 120101; Ijebu North town codes start at 120105. Mixing up Sango Ota and Ota — Sango Ota's range (112211–112272) is distinct from general Ota/Ado-Odo codes (112101–112107). Confirm the specific district.

— Sango Ota's range (112211–112272) is distinct from general Ota/Ado-Odo codes (112101–112107). Confirm the specific district. Obafemi Owode vs Abeokuta North — Both use the 110 prefix. Check the full six-digit code carefully before submitting any form.

— Both use the 110 prefix. Check the full six-digit code carefully before submitting any form. Outdated codes — NIPOST occasionally updates its database. If you're unsure, always verify on the NIPOST official site.

Resource Details NIPOST official website nipost.gov.ng NIPOST Post Office Finder Post office locator (use the "Nearest Post Office" tool on the homepage) NIPOST courier licensing portal clrd.nipost.gov.ng

FAQs

What is the Ogun State postal code?

Ogun State's overall postal code range is 110001–122107 (NIPOST). The ISO code is NG-OG, and the state capital is Abeokuta.

What is the postal code of Ota, Ogun State?

The general Ado-Odo/Ota LGA code range is 112101–112272. Sango Ota specifically uses 112001 as its town facility code. For a specific street within Sango Ota, the district codes run from 112211 to 112272.

What is the postal code for Ijebu Ode, Ogun State?

Ijebu Ode's postal code is 120101–120282, and the facility code is 120001.

What is the postal code for Sagamu, Ogun State?

Sagamu's verified postal code range is 121101–121102. This covers the central Sagamu township area within the LGA.

What is North Ogun State's postal code?

The northern Ogun area mainly covers Yewa North and Imeko Afon LGAs. Yewa North codes run from 111105 to 111109, with Ayetoro at 111001. Imeko Afon uses 111104–111107.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng