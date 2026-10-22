Full list of Ogun State postal codes, including codes for individual regions in Ogun State
Using the wrong postal code on a delivery, property form, or official document can cause delays, returned mail, or outright rejection of your application. This guide provides a complete, verified list of Ogun State postal codes, broken down by all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and key towns, so you can find the right code in seconds.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is the Ogun State postal code?
- Full list of Ogun State postal codes by LGA
- Postal codes for the most-searched areas
- Which areas are in Ogun State?
- Troubleshooting — common postal code mistakes
- Contact information and official links
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Ogun State's full postal code range runs from 110001 to 122107, assigned by NIPOST.
- Ogun State has 20 LGAs, with its capital in Abeokuta.
- Postal codes are six digits — the first three digits identify the LGA prefix, and the last three identify the specific district or area.
- Sango Ota uses 112001 as its central facility/head office code, while its street and district code range spans 112211–112272 under Ado-Odo/Ota LGA.
- When filling forms, always use the specific six-digit code for your street or district, not just the general LGA code.
What is the Ogun State postal code?
Ogun State, located in the southwestern part of Nigeria, comprises several LGAs, each with distinct postal codes. The state's overall NIPOST postcode range is 110001–122107, with the ISO code NG-OG and the capital in Abeokuta.
The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is the government-owned corporation responsible for providing postal services in Nigeria. All postal codes in Ogun State are issued and maintained by NIPOST at nipost.gov.ng.
Full list of Ogun State postal codes by LGA
The table below lists every LGA, its headquarters, its three-digit prefix, and the verified postal code range for each area.
LGA
Headquarters
Postal Code Range
Key Towns / Facilities
Abeokuta North
Akomoje
110101–110103
Totoro: 110003, Ibara: 110002
Abeokuta South
Ake
110211–110282
Sapon (GPO): 110001
Ado-Odo/Ota
Ota
112101–112272
Sango Ota (Facility): 112001, Sango Ota (Districts): 112211–112272
Ewekoro
Itori
112106
Papalanto axis
Ifo
Ifo
112104–112107
Agbado: 112122, Ijoko: 112111
Ijebu East
Ogbere
122101–122103
IOgbere: 122002, Ijebu Imushin: 122001
Ijebu North
Ijebu Igbo
120105–120107
Ago Iwoye: 120003, Ijebu Igbo: 120002
Ijebu North East
Atan
120102
Isoyin: 120112
Ijebu Ode
Ijebu Ode
120101–120282
GPO: 120001
Ikenne
Ikenne
121103
Babcock University: 121003, Iperu: 121002
Imeko Afon
Imeko
111104–111107
—
Ipokia
Ipokia
111103
—
Obafemi Owode
Owode-Egba
110104–110118
Owode Egba: 110005, Mowe/Ibafo: 110113
Odeda
Odeda
110109–110125
UNAAB: 110008
Odogbolu
Odogbolu
120103–120104
Aiyepe: 121001
Ogun Waterside
Abigi
122104–122107
Abigi: 122003, Ayila: 122004
Remo North
Isara
121104
Isara: 121004, Ode Remo: 121005
Sagamu
Sagamu
121101–121102
—
Yewa North
Ayetoro
111105–111109
Ayetoro: 111001
Yewa South
Ilaro
111101–111102
Ilaro: 111002
Postal codes for the most-searched areas
Abeokuta — the state capital
Abeokuta, the state capital, is shared between Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas and uses the primary prefix 110.
- General Post Office (Sapon GPO): 110001
- Ibara Area: 110002
- Totoro Area: 110003
- District Ranges: Abeokuta North districts range from 110101 to 110103, while Abeokuta South districts range from 110211 to 110282.
Ota and Sango Ota
Ado-Odo/Ota is one of the 20 LGAs of Ogun State, with a three-digit postal prefix of 112.
- Central Post Office (Facility Code): 112001
- Urban District Range (Sango Ota): 112211 to 112272
- Rural District Range (Ado-Odo / Ota): 112101 to 112107
Notes: Covers up to twenty-six districts in its postal directory; use the specific street-level code for accurate delivery.
Ifo
Ifo is a major town and LGA in Ogun State, operating under the postal prefix 112.
- Town District Range: 112104 to 112107
- Agbado Area: 112122
- Ijoko Area: 112111
Sagamu (Shagamu)
Sagamu is a prominent commercial town sitting on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway within Sagamu LGA, using the postal prefix 121.
- Central Township Range: 121101 to 121102
Ijebu Ode
Ijebu Ode is a major city and LGA in eastern Ogun State, operating under the postal prefix 120.
- General Post Office (Facility Code): 120001
- City District Range: 120101 to 120282
Obafemi Owode (Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro)
Obafemi Owode LGA covers the fast-growing industrial and residential corridor along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, using the postal prefix 110.
- Headquarters (Owode Egba): 110005
- Mowe / Ibafo / Magboro Area: 110113
- LGA District Range: 110104 to 110118
Which areas are in Ogun State?
Ogun State has 20 LGAs, with ethnic groups predominantly Yoruba — including Egba, Ijebu, Yewa, Egbado, and Awori communities. Bordered by Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, and Osun States as well as the Republic of Benin, Ogun plays a strategic role as a commercial and industrial hub.
The state is commonly divided into four broad zones:
- Egba zone — Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Odeda, Obafemi Owode, Ewekoro
- Ijebu zone — Ijebu Ode, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ogun Waterside
- Yewa/Egbado zone — Yewa North, Yewa South, Ipokia, Imeko Afon
- Ota/Ifo zone — Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo
Troubleshooting — common postal code mistakes
- Using only three digits — Nigerian postal codes are six digits. "112" alone is just the LGA prefix; use the full code, e.g. 112101.
- Confusing Ijebu Ode and Ijebu North — Both share the 120 prefix. Ijebu Ode starts at 120101; Ijebu North town codes start at 120105.
- Mixing up Sango Ota and Ota — Sango Ota's range (112211–112272) is distinct from general Ota/Ado-Odo codes (112101–112107). Confirm the specific district.
- Obafemi Owode vs Abeokuta North — Both use the 110 prefix. Check the full six-digit code carefully before submitting any form.
- Outdated codes — NIPOST occasionally updates its database. If you're unsure, always verify on the NIPOST official site.
Contact information and official links
Resource
Details
NIPOST official website
nipost.gov.ng
NIPOST Post Office Finder
Post office locator (use the "Nearest Post Office" tool on the homepage)
NIPOST courier licensing portal
FAQs
What is the Ogun State postal code?
Ogun State's overall postal code range is 110001–122107 (NIPOST). The ISO code is NG-OG, and the state capital is Abeokuta.
What is the postal code of Ota, Ogun State?
The general Ado-Odo/Ota LGA code range is 112101–112272. Sango Ota specifically uses 112001 as its town facility code. For a specific street within Sango Ota, the district codes run from 112211 to 112272.
What is the postal code for Ijebu Ode, Ogun State?
Ijebu Ode's postal code is 120101–120282, and the facility code is 120001.
What is the postal code for Sagamu, Ogun State?
Sagamu's verified postal code range is 121101–121102. This covers the central Sagamu township area within the LGA.
What is North Ogun State's postal code?
The northern Ogun area mainly covers Yewa North and Imeko Afon LGAs. Yewa North codes run from 111105 to 111109, with Ayetoro at 111001. Imeko Afon uses 111104–111107.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
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Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.