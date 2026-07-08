A video of American singer Brandy has surfaced online, prompting fans to ask questions after noticing her appearance

Many people speculated about what might be wrong, comparing her previous appearance with how she looked in the recent video

Others urged people not to jump to conclusions or spread unverified claims, while recalling the public speculation about Chadwick Boseman before his death

American singer and actress Brandy Rayana Norwood, professionally known as Brandy, is trending online following her recent public appearances.

In one video, the actress and singer was seen speaking about a radio station and reminiscing about spending time there.

In another clip, she delivered a public speech and received applause from the audience before she began speaking.

Reaction as concern trails recent appearance of American singer and actress Brandy. Photo credit@brandy

Source: Instagram

Many social media users commented that Brandy appeared noticeably slimmer than before. Some compared her recent appearance with older photos and videos, saying she looked different.

Lady shares observation about Brandy's new look

Reacting to the videos, an Instagram user identified as Kamaradaughtetry questioned Brandy's appearance, saying she looked much thinner, particularly in her face, neck, and other parts of her body.

She asked her followers whether they had noticed the same thing and invited them to share their opinions in the comments.

Fans pray for American singer and actress Brandy over her recent look. Photo credit@brandy

Source: Instagram

The post sparked mixed reactions. While some users speculated about possible reasons for Brandy's appearance, others urged people not to make assumptions about her health or personal life without any confirmed information.

Several commenters encouraged kindness, noting that people may be dealing with private challenges that are not publicly known.

Some also referenced the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, recalling how many people speculated about his appearance before it was later revealed that he had been privately battling cancer.

Others shared prayers and well wishes, expressing hope that Brandy is healthy and doing well.

Here is the Instagram video of Brandy's appearance that got fans talking:

What fans said about Brandy

Reactions have trailed the video of the American singer as many prayed for her and wished her. Here are some of the comments below:

@lauralawrence_xo wrote:

"She maybe ill because she didn't look like this on tour."

@losworkin wrote:

"Last time we jumped and made jokes, we lost Chadwick. Ima sit this one out. Praying for everybody to win battles that nobody see."

@mineralweiss_beamer shared:

"I hope she okay cause those fake braids are making me annoyed."

@amari_djmonalisa_official commented:

"I was thinking the same thing…well at the start of the tour with Monica she was hospitalized for dehydration."

@untamed1923 reacted:

"Yeah she looks different I hope she's ok."

Don Jazzy drools over Brandy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy had shifted his focus from Rihanna to singer and actress Brandy.

Fans had known from the time they started following the music producer that he loves Rihanna, and were taken aback by his comment about Brandy. The music mogul made a post about another American singer, Brandy, as he admired her look.

The Dorobucci crooner stated that he seems to be liking Brandy, but his fans don't want to hear him say that.

Source: Legit.ng