Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined specific etiquette rules for foreigners attending Qatari weddings, covering both men's and women's receptions

Men's and women's wedding celebrations are held separately in Qatar, with each party carrying its own distinct customs and expectations for guests

Foreigners attending the women's reception face strict rules around photography, with phones and cameras typically collected at the entrance

Qatar has published a detailed set of guidelines for foreigners attending local weddings, shedding light on customs that many visitors may find unexpected.

The rules, listed by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cover both sides of a Qatari wedding, since the two celebrations are held separately.

Qatar mentions rules foreigners must know while attending weddings. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The groom hosts his own reception, and the bride hosts hers, with men and women gathered in entirely different venues for the occasion.

Rules for attending Qatari man's wedding

When a Qatari man gets married, his reception is generally open to anyone who knows him personally. The venue is typically a large wedding tent, a dedicated hall, or a hotel.

Guests are expected to greet the groom, enjoy the wedding feast, and then leave.

There is no obligation to bring a gift, but guests should ensure they are well-groomed and neatly dressed before attending.

What to expect at Qatari woman's wedding

The women's reception operates on entirely different terms. It is an invitation-only event, known for its lavish atmosphere and private character. No men are permitted inside at any point during the celebration, except for one brief appearance by the groom for a wedding photo.

Because the gathering is exclusively female, Qatari women attend without their abayas and hijabs, dressed in their finest clothing. For this reason, photography is strictly prohibited. Guests should not be alarmed if their phone or camera is collected at the entrance, as this is standard practice at many Qatari women's receptions.

When the groom is due to arrive for the photo session, the women put their abayas and hijabs back on. After the brief shoot, the groom exits and the women resume the celebrations as before.

On the matter of gifts, the guidelines note that foreigners need not bring anything to the women's reception either. In fact, it is common for guests to leave with a gift themselves, as many Qatari hosts send their visitors home with a token at the end of the evening.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng