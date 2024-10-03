Young Duu's biography: age, net worth, car, who signed him?
Young Duu is a fast-rising street pop artist, songwriter, and content creator from Nigeria. He came into the limelight after being signed to Zeh Nation. Portable, a renowned Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter, owns the record label. Young Duu's biography highlights all you need to know about him.
Young Duu released his debut single, Sho Sho Sho, featuring Portable Omolalomi, in 2022. Since then, he has released several songs, including Lamba, My Guys, E Gbemi, and Oyinwo. Due to his fame in the music industry, the singer has also gained significant popularity on Instagram. The singer currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro
|Nickname
|Young Duu
|Gender
|Male
|Year of birth
|2003
|Age
|21 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Ebute Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Tribe
|Yoruba
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'
|Height in centimetres
|154
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Laspotech First Gate
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$50,000
|@official_young_duu
Young Duu's biography
The rising singer was born Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro in Ebute Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria, and currently resides in Lagos. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage from the Yoruba tribe. Young Duu is an alumnus of Laspotech First Gate, Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria.
What is Young Duu's age?
The Nigerian singer is 21 years old as of 2024. He was born in 2003, but her exact date of birth remains a mystery.
Career
Young Duu developed a passion for music at a young age but discovered his talent while in secondary school. In 2022, he gained public recognition after he was signed to Zeh Nation, a record owned by Habeeb Okiki, popularly known as Portable.
Young released several songs under Portable's record, such as Sho Sho Sho, Kilowa featuring Olamzzy and E Gbemi. He gained more popularity with the release of his single E Gbemi in 2023, which became a significant hit. In late 2023, the singer left Zeh Nation after having differences with Portable.
Portable disclosed why he terminated his contract with Young via Instagram Story. He stated some of the reasons were Young lying that he had been arrested by police and requesting money from him, being close to Portable's enemies, taking too much alcohol, and when he gave him the car, Portable would fuel and repair it.
Young revealed on the TMY podcast, as reported by Vanguard, that he was not officially signed to Zeh Nation but had an agreement that included benefits, most of which were unfulfilled. However, the two reconciled as Young attended Portable's 30th birthday celebration in March 2024. The two were spotted embracing each other.
After leaving Zeh Nation, he was signed under Carter Efe, and together, they released a hit single, Oyinwo. Young Duu's Oyinwo song went viral, prompting many people to do a TikTok challenge. On 12 April 2024, he released his debut EP, Grateful Soul. Duu has collaborated with Nigerian artists such as Olamzzy, Only One Kesh, Berri Tiga, and Portable.
Here are some of his songs:
- My Guys
- Pull Up
- Kunfayafun
- Lamba
- Rora
- E Gbemi
- Olando
- Kilowa
- Vernacular Speaking
- Level
- Mr. Money
- The Boi
- Sweet Life
Young is also a social media personality. As of this writing, his Instagram page has 621 thousand followers, and on TikTok, he has over 172 thousand followers. Additionally, Duu has an X (Twitter) account with over one thousand followers. He created his YouTube channel on 20 February 2023, where he posted his music videos.
What is Young Duu's net worth?
According to Gist Flare, the Nigerian singer has an alleged net worth of $50,000. He primarily earns his income from his thriving music career. In an abovementioned interview, he disclosed that Linus Ifejika Williams, popularly known as BLord, a prominent entrepreneur, helped him make his first million naira.
He stated:
He gave me my first million. He supported my career but could not follow through with the deal they were working on, because of the unnecessary distractions created around the businessman
Young Duu's cars
The Nigerian entertainer is reported to have purchased a brand-new Mercedes Benz. He previously had a Honda car that his boss, Portable, had given him in July 2023. However, after disagreements, Portable took back his car.
He was also alleged to have bought an SUV car after posting a photo of himself on top of a black SUV on his Instagram page with a caption:
Nothing small my lord.
It was later discovered that the car was for his new music video, Level, where he was spotted in the same SUV in the music video. The pictures were from the music video.
FAQs
- Who is Young Duu? He is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and content creator.
- Where is Young Duu from? The artist hails from Ebute Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria.
- What is Young Duu's tribe? He is from the Yoruba tribe.
- What is Young Duu's age? The Nigerian songwriter is 21 years old as of 2024.
- What is Young Duu's real name? His real name is Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro.
- Who signed Young Duu? He was first signed to Portable's record, Zeh Nation, but he is currently not under any record label.
- What is Young Duu's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $50,000.
Young Duu's biography has all the information you need about him. He is a fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter, and content creator who became famous after signing up for the Zeh Nation record label. He has released hit tracks such as Oyinwo, E Gbemi, and My Guys.
