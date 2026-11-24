Vice President Kashim Shettima vowed to continue his verbal attacks on Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, over his criticism of President Tinubu

Shettima invoked his Fulani identity to justify the attacks, while noting he has never publicly insulted other opposition figures like Peter Obi and Seyi Makinde

The Vice President expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote massively for Tinubu on January 16th

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared he will not stop trading verbal blows with Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, for as long as Atiku keeps targeting President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima made the remarks on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, while addressing the ongoing political tensions between the two camps ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vice President Kashim Shettima says he will not back down from verbal exchanges with Atiku Abubakar as political tensions mount ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

Shettima said:

"Vice President Atiku Abubakar is an elder statesman, but as a Fulani man, I have the right to throw stones at him, and he has to endure stoically whatever stones I throw at him."

Shettima draws line between friends and foes

The Vice President was careful to separate his attacks on Atiku from his relationships with other opposition figures. He pointed out that he has never publicly insulted Peter Obi, Governor Seyi Makinde, Rabiu Kwankwaso, or Rotimi Amaechi, all of whom he described as personal friends.

"Have you ever heard me insult them?" he asked.

Shettima also traced the roots of his political tensions with former President Goodluck Jonathan to his open backing of Amaechi during the contest for the chairmanship of the Nigerian Governors' Forum.

He drew a clear distinction between political rivalry and personal hostility, saying that those who do not attack his principal have nothing to fear from him.

"So long as they do not attack my boss, we will practice politics of maturity, politics without bitterness, and politics of tolerance because what binds us together surpasses whatever that divides us," he said.

Shettima confident of Tinubu victory

Closing his remarks on a note of certainty, Shettima said the 2027 election outcome was not in doubt as far as he was concerned.

"There has to be a president of Nigeria at a point in time and by the grace of God and by the support of the Nigerian people, January 16th, Nigerians will massively vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

Atiku Abubakar, who left the Peoples Democratic Party before securing the ADC presidential ticket, has been a consistent critic of the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 polls.

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Atiku Abubakar must endure his verbal attacks, describing the former vice president as an elder statesman. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Watch Shettima speak about Atiku in the video shared via the X post below:

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's ADC lambasts Shettima

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) lambasted Shettima for mocking Atiku’s educational background.

The campaign council, in a statement by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, stated that while they are contending with the high cost of living, Shettima is more interested in its academic record.

Source: Legit.ng