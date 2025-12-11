Meet Kathy Ambush, the woman Clarence Thomas once called his wife

Kathy Ambush is best known as the first wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The couple shared over a decade of marriage, which ended in the 1980s, and have one child together. Today, she reportedly thrives as an entrepreneur and public relations executive.

Key takeaways

Kathy Ambush was born on 6 June 1950 to Shigao Gladys Sato and Nelson William Ambush .

to and . She was married to her first husband, Clarence Thomas , between 1971 and 1984 , and they had their only child, Jamal Adeen Thomas , on 15 February 1973.

, between , and they had their only child, , on 15 February 1973. Her second husband was Douglas Allen Smith , who passed away in September 2023 .

, who in . Kathy has made a name for herself as a public relations expert and entrepreneur.

Profile summary

Full name Kathy Grace Ambush Gender Female Date of birth 6 June 1950 Age 75 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Worcester, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Chesterfield, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Shigao Gladys Sato Father Nelson William Ambush Siblings 6 Marital status Widowed Ex-partner Clarence Thomas, Douglas Allen Smith Children 1 College Ana Maria College, Lincoln University, Broadcast Centre Profession Entrepreneur, public relations expert

Kathy Ambush’s biography

Kathy Ambush is one of seven children born to Shigao Gladys Sato and Nelson William Ambush. Her siblings include Benjamin, Reverend Stephen, June, Sydney Schuyler, Valerie Wilson, and Karen Thande. She was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, United States.

Regarding her education, Kathy reportedly attended a Catholic high school before enrolling at Anna Maria College in 1968, where she studied sociology until 1970. She later earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lincoln University in Missouri.

Pursuing her interest in media, she also trained as an on-air personality by completing a radio broadcasting course at the Broadcast Centre.

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Currently, she resides in Chesterfield, Virginia, United States, where she relocated after her second marriage.

What does Kathy Ambush do for a living?

Kathy Ambush is an experienced public relations professional and entrepreneur who has worked with several organisations since she began her professional journey in 1979. According to her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as an entrepreneur who helps people connect the dots for greater success, wealth, and their best life.

Kathy launched her career as a communications specialist for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) in Washington, D.C., a role she held for six years from 1979 to 1985. In 1990, she transitioned to education, serving as director of the MASP programme at Milton Academy until 1994.

She later joined BankBoston in 1998 as a community relations specialist, contributing her expertise for three years before becoming assistant director of development at The Immigrant Learning Centre.

Inside Kathy Ambush and Clarence Thomas’ relationship

Kathy Ambush and Clarence Thomas met as young college students, and their connection developed into a committed romantic partnership. They reportedly began dating in the late 1960s before exchanging vows on 18 June 1971, officially becoming husband and wife.

During their marriage, they welcomed their only child, Jamal Adeen Thomas, born on 15 February 1973. Jamal is reportedly an economist who has worked with financial institutions such as Wells Fargo Advisors and Davenport & Company.

After more than a decade together, the couple separated in 1981 and finalised their divorce in 1984, closing the chapter on their long-term relationship.

Where is Kathy Ambush now?

Kathy Ambush currently resides in Chesterfield, Virginia, having relocated from Washington, D.C., after finding love again and marrying Douglas Allen Smith. While the exact date of their marriage remains unknown, their relationship marked a meaningful new chapter in her life.

Sadly, Kathy was widowed following the passing of her husband on 1 September 2023.

FAQs

Where does Kathy Ambush come from? She hails from Worcester, Massachusetts, but currently resides in Chesterfield, Virginia, United States. Who are Kathy Ambush’s parents? She is the daughter of Shigao Gladys Sato and Nelson William Ambush. Does Kathy Ambush have siblings? She was raised alongside six siblings: Benjamin, Reverend Stephen, June, Sydney Schuyler, Valerie Wilson, and Karen Thande. What is Kathy Ambush's age? Clarence Thomas’ ex-wife was born on 6 June 1950, making her 75 years old as of 2025. What is Kathy Ambush’s job? She is a public relations professional and entrepreneur who has worked with organisations such as BankBoston and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). Who was Kathy Ambush’s ex-husband? She has been married twice; first to Clarence Thomas and second to Douglas Allen Smith. How long was Clarence Thomas married to Kathy Ambush? They were married for approximately 13 years between 1971 and 1984. Is Kathy Ambush in a political party? While she once worked with the National Republican Congressional Committee, she has not publicly declared political party membership. Who is Kathy Ambush's son? Her son, the only child from her marriage to Clarence Thomas, is Jamal Adeen Thomas, born on 15 February 1973.

Kathy Ambush played an important role in Clarence Thomas’ life story, especially in the formative years of his career and as his supportive partner in marriage. After the passing of her second husband, Douglas Allen Smith, she has lived a quiet, private life in Chesterfield, Virginia, United States. Her son, Jamal, thrives as an economist.

