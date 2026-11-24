Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and others are among the Nollywood heavyweights bringing new films to cinemas this December

Funke Akindele's The Four: No One Fights Alone, and Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun 2 are among the most anticipated releases of the festive season

Bestie, produced by Toyin Abraham, features a stellar cast including Pete Edochie and Sola Sobowale in what could be another box-office hit

December is shaping up to be one of the busiest months for Nigerian cinema, with four major Nollywood titles confirmed for release this festive season.

These projects have been in the works for months, with anticipation building every day from teasers and sneak peeks across social media platforms.

Four New Nollywood Films Set to Make December a Big Month for Cinema. Credit: Funkeakindele, Toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Four Nollywood movies to watch this December below:

1. The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives

Kicking off the December slate on the 4th are two films arriving on the same day. The first is The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, a family drama directed by Daniel Oriahi and produced by Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Films in partnership with Genesis Group, Nile Group, Silverbird Group, and Flytime.

Based on Lola Shoneyin's celebrated novel, the film follows Baba Segi, a wealthy Yoruba patriarch played by Odunlade Adekola, whose comfortable household of three wives and seven children is thrown into chaos when he takes a fourth wife, Bolanle (Omowunmi Dada).

Her struggles with infertility drag long-buried secrets into the open. Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, and Bisola Aiyeola are also among the cast.

Watch The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives trailer below:

2. Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors

Sharing the same release date with The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives is Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors, the sequel to Femi Adebayo's 2023 epic. The story revolves around warring kingdoms, shifting alliances, and rival clans including the Ogundiji, Okediimu, and Otapete.

Returning cast members include Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, Bukunmi Oluwashina, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, and Muyiwa Ademola.

Watch Jagun Jagun 2's trailer below:

3. The Four: No One Fights Alone

On December 11, Funke Akindele returns with The Four: No One Fights Alone, a story centred on friendship, motherhood, and resilience. The plot follows Esosa and three devoted women whose loyalty is pushed to its limits as they fight for the future of a young man they love.

The cast features Akindele as Labake, Waje as Esosa, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Chukwuka, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson, and Ali Nuhu, among others.

Akindele, who currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Nigerian filmmaker of all time, saw her 2025 festive release Behind the Scenes become the first Nollywood film to cross the ₦2 billion box-office mark.

Watch The Four's trailer below:

4. Bestie

Closing out the month on December 16 is Bestie, produced and directed by Toyin Abraham. Though plot details have not yet been shared, the cast is already generating excitement.

Abraham plays Ngozi alongside a lineup that includes veteran actors Pete Edochie as Papa Ngozi, Sola Sobowale as Mama Ngozi, Maurice Sam, and comedian-musician Reminisce as Kazeem.

Toyin Abraham's previous December outing, Oversabi Aunty, crossed ₦1 billion at the Nigerian box office, setting a high benchmark for this latest effort.

Watch Bestie's trailer below:

Funke Akindele Breaks African Cinema Record

Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele’s film Behind the Scenes has earned more than ₦2.1 billion at the African box office, becoming the first Nollywood movie to pass the ₦2 billion mark and the continent’s highest-grossing Nollywood film.

Analytics platform Filmoneng confirmed the milestone, and Akindele celebrated it on Instagram.

The success also gives Akindele the African box-office number-one spot for three consecutive years. She thanked fans for their support, while social media users and an entertainment fan praised the achievement as a major moment for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng