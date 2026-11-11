Nigerian rapper Olamide has announced a special reunion concert featuring former and current artists associated with his record label, YBNL Nation

The December 18 performance at Future Fest 2026 in Lagos will feature Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn, Pheelz and DJ Enimoney

The concert will bring together music stars who contributed to YBNL's growth, taking fans back to different eras of the influential record label

Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide is bringing some of the biggest names associated with his record label, YBNL Nation, together for a special reunion concert in Lagos.

The highly anticipated performance is scheduled for December 18 as part of Future Fest 2026.

Olamide discloses plans for a headline concert at London's 20,000-capacity O2 Arena on March 25, 2027. Photos: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

The singer announced the lineup in an Instagram video on Tuesday, November 10, naming former and current YBNL associates who will share the stage.

Olamide reunites Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy, others

The announced lineup includes Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn, music producer Pheelz and DJ Enimoney.

The reunion is particularly significant because the artistes represent different chapters in YBNL's journey.

Adekunle Gold and Lil Kesh were among the early stars who gained prominence under the label, while Fireboy DML and Young Jonn became important names during its later years.

Pheelz also played a major role in shaping the label's sound through his production work.

Olamide’s YBNL journey continues

The singer founded Yahoo Boy No Laptop, popularly known as YBNL, in 2012.

Over the years, the label has helped introduce and develop several artistes who have gone on to establish successful music careers.

The reunion announcement comes shortly after the rapper disclosed plans for a headline concert at London's 20,000-capacity O2 Arena on March 25, 2027.

He also released his single, 'Burukutu', in October as part of preparations for his forthcoming album, 'Time And Space'.

Watch the Instagram video announcing the YBNL reunion concert here:

Olamide founded Yahoo Boy No Laptop, popularly known as YBNL, in 2012. Photo: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olamide signs new artist

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label. Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent.

He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng