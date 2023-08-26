Global site navigation

Local editions

Is Pitbull married? A look at the rapper’s personal life
Celebrity biographies

Is Pitbull married? A look at the rapper’s personal life

by  Night Mongina

Armando Christian Pérez, popularly known as Pitbull, is a renowned American-born rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. He first gained public recognition for his hit single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho). Beyond his musical accomplishments, Pitbull’s personal life has also garnered attention from fans and critics alike. Is Pitbull married?

Is Pitbull married?
Rapper Pitbull speaks during the 4th Annual People en Espanol Festival at Jacob Javitz Center on 18 October 2015 in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto
Source: Getty Images

Pitbull was born on 15 January 1981 in Miami, Florida, United States. He has been in the music industry since 2000 and has released numerous hit songs and albums. He is famous for his energetic blend of hip-hop, reggaeton, and pop music. However, Pitbull has maintained a low profile regarding his personal life, especially his relationships.

Profile summary

Full nameArmando Christian Pérez
NicknamesPitbull, Mr. Worldwide, Mr. 305
GenderMale
Date of birth15 January 1981
Age42 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthMiami, Florida, United States
Current residenceMiami, Florida, United States
Nationality American-Cuban
EthnicityLatino
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5′9″
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds172
Weight in kilograms78
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherArmando Perez
MotherAlysha Angela Acosta
Sibling1
Relationship statusSingle
Children6
EducationSouth Miami Senior High School, Miami Coral Park High School
ProfessionRapper
Instagram@pitbull
Twitter@pitbull
Facebook@Pitbull

Read also

Kanye West’s girlfriend list: the rapper’s dating history

Who is Pitbull?

The Grammy-winning singer was born on 15 January 1981 in Miami, Florida, United States, to Armando Perez and Alysha Angela Acosta, who are Cuban immigrants. His parents struggled with substance abuse. As a teenager, he was involved in substance use and dealing, which led to him getting kicked out of his family house.

Pitbull commenced his career in the early 2000s. He released his debut album M.I.A.M.I., in 2004. His second album, El Mariel, was released in 2006, and his third, The Boatlift, in 2007. He, however, rose to stardom after releasing his fourth album, Rebelution (2009), which included his breakthrough hit single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho).

His single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the UK Singles Chart. The rapper has since released numerous other songs and albums.

Read also

ASAP Rocky’s kids: how many children does the rapper have?

Pitbull’s relationship
Rapper Armando Christian Perez, otherwise known as Pitbull, in an interview during the eMerge Conference on 4 May 2015. Photo: David A. Grogan
Source: Getty Images

Is Pitbull married?

Does Pitbull have a wife? Pitbull is not currently married or in a romantic relationship with anyone. He is presumed single. He has been linked with a few women, but only one relationship is known to the public. He previously dated Barbara Alba.

Barbara and Pitbull began dating in 2001 and were in a relationship for almost ten years before they eventually parted ways in 2011. The two share two children: Destiny Perez, born on 15 August 2002 and Bryce Perez, born on 3 May 2003.

Pitbull has gotten tattoos of Destiny and Bryce's faces on both arms. However, Destiny and Bryce are not the only Armando Christian Perez’s children. The American entrepreneur is reportedly the father of six children, but the identities of his other children and their mothers remain undisclosed.

Pitbull’s spouse
Rapper Pitbull visits 'Sway in the Morning' hosted by SiriusXM's Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on 1 December 2017 in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Pitbull? He is a renowned American rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. He is best known for his hit songs I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), Time of Our Lives and Timber.
  2. Where is Pitbull from? He was born in Miami, Florida, United States.
  3. How old is Pitbull? He is 42 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 January 1981.
  4. Who are Pitbull’s parents? His parents are Armando Perez and Alysha Angela Acosta.
  5. Who is Armando Christian Perez’s wife? The American-born rapper is not married.
  6. Is Pitbull single? Yes, Pitbull is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone. He has, however, been linked to a few women in the past, including the mother of his two children, Barbara Alba.
  7. How many children does rapper Pitbull have? The rapper reportedly has six children. The only kids known to the public are the ones he had with Barbara Alba.

Read also

Neil Diamond’s spouses and children: who are the people in his life?

Pitbull is an American-Cuban rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur best known for his hit singles I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), Time of Our Lives and Timber. Is Pitbull married? No, the rapper is not married yet and is not seeing anyone. He previously dated model Barbara Alba, whom he shares two children with.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kelly Slater’s girlfriend. Kelly Slater’s girlfriend, Kalani Miller, is an American model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She was born on 25 July 1987 in San Clemente, California, United States and currently resides in Hawaii, United States.

Kalani Miller is also an Instagram personality with a significant fan following. She gained immense popularity following her romantic relationship with Kelly, a famous professional surfer. Kalani and Kelly have been dating for almost 17 years since 2006.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel