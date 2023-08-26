Is Pitbull married? A look at the rapper’s personal life

Armando Christian Pérez, popularly known as Pitbull, is a renowned American-born rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. He first gained public recognition for his hit single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho). Beyond his musical accomplishments, Pitbull’s personal life has also garnered attention from fans and critics alike. Is Pitbull married?

Rapper Pitbull speaks during the 4th Annual People en Espanol Festival at Jacob Javitz Center on 18 October 2015 in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

Pitbull was born on 15 January 1981 in Miami, Florida, United States. He has been in the music industry since 2000 and has released numerous hit songs and albums. He is famous for his energetic blend of hip-hop, reggaeton, and pop music. However, Pitbull has maintained a low profile regarding his personal life, especially his relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Armando Christian Pérez Nicknames Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide, Mr. 305 Gender Male Date of birth 15 January 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American-Cuban Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′9″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Armando Perez Mother Alysha Angela Acosta Sibling 1 Relationship status Single Children 6 Education South Miami Senior High School, Miami Coral Park High School Profession Rapper Instagram @pitbull Twitter @pitbull Facebook @Pitbull

Who is Pitbull?

The Grammy-winning singer was born on 15 January 1981 in Miami, Florida, United States, to Armando Perez and Alysha Angela Acosta, who are Cuban immigrants. His parents struggled with substance abuse. As a teenager, he was involved in substance use and dealing, which led to him getting kicked out of his family house.

Pitbull commenced his career in the early 2000s. He released his debut album M.I.A.M.I., in 2004. His second album, El Mariel, was released in 2006, and his third, The Boatlift, in 2007. He, however, rose to stardom after releasing his fourth album, Rebelution (2009), which included his breakthrough hit single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho).

His single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the UK Singles Chart. The rapper has since released numerous other songs and albums.

Rapper Armando Christian Perez, otherwise known as Pitbull, in an interview during the eMerge Conference on 4 May 2015. Photo: David A. Grogan

Source: Getty Images

Is Pitbull married?

Does Pitbull have a wife? Pitbull is not currently married or in a romantic relationship with anyone. He is presumed single. He has been linked with a few women, but only one relationship is known to the public. He previously dated Barbara Alba.

Barbara and Pitbull began dating in 2001 and were in a relationship for almost ten years before they eventually parted ways in 2011. The two share two children: Destiny Perez, born on 15 August 2002 and Bryce Perez, born on 3 May 2003.

Pitbull has gotten tattoos of Destiny and Bryce's faces on both arms. However, Destiny and Bryce are not the only Armando Christian Perez’s children. The American entrepreneur is reportedly the father of six children, but the identities of his other children and their mothers remain undisclosed.

Rapper Pitbull visits 'Sway in the Morning' hosted by SiriusXM's Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on 1 December 2017 in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Pitbull? He is a renowned American rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur. He is best known for his hit songs I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), Time of Our Lives and Timber. Where is Pitbull from? He was born in Miami, Florida, United States. How old is Pitbull? He is 42 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 January 1981. Who are Pitbull’s parents? His parents are Armando Perez and Alysha Angela Acosta. Who is Armando Christian Perez’s wife? The American-born rapper is not married. Is Pitbull single? Yes, Pitbull is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone. He has, however, been linked to a few women in the past, including the mother of his two children, Barbara Alba. How many children does rapper Pitbull have? The rapper reportedly has six children. The only kids known to the public are the ones he had with Barbara Alba.

Pitbull is an American-Cuban rapper, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur best known for his hit singles I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), Time of Our Lives and Timber. Is Pitbull married? No, the rapper is not married yet and is not seeing anyone. He previously dated model Barbara Alba, whom he shares two children with.

