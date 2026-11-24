Edo Refinery led Nigeria’s modular refineries in October, operating at 114.89% of capacity and producing 110,000 litres of diesel daily

Combined modular refinery diesel output rose 9.7% month on month, though performance varied widely and Duport remained shut

Modular refineries supplied just 4.9% of the national diesel demand benchmark, leaving more than 95% to other sources

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen domestic fuel production have received another boost as Edo Refinery exceeded its installed operating capacity in October 2026, outperforming other modular refineries across the country.

The development comes as Nigeria continues to pursue greater energy self-sufficiency through increased local refining, reduced dependence on imported petroleum products and improved domestic fuel supply.

Another Nigerian refinery hits new capacity as diesel supply rises Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

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Edo Refinery recorded a capacity utilisation rate of 114.89 per cent in October, emerging as the best-performing modular refinery during the period.

The figures were contained in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (NMDPRA) October fact sheet, reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng.

Edo Refinery surpasses installed operating capacity

According to the data, Edo Refinery’s capacity utilisation increased by 10.7 percentage points compared with September, reflecting an improvement in its operational performance.

The facility recorded an average daily diesel production of 110,000 litres, while the volume evacuated for distribution also stood at 110,000 litres.

Its performance made it the only Nigerian modular refinery operating above its installed capacity during the month, PetroleumPriceNG reports.

The achievement highlights the potential of smaller refining facilities to complement the operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and strengthen Nigeria’s domestic petroleum supply network.

Modular refineries increase daily diesel production

Nigeria’s modular refining sector recorded an improvement in diesel production in October, with combined average daily output rising from 620,000 litres in September to 680,000 litres.

The increase represents an additional 60,000 litres daily, translating to a month-on-month improvement of approximately 9.7 per cent.

However, operational performance varied considerably across the facilities, with several refineries continuing to operate below their installed capacities.

Waltersmith Refinery recorded a capacity utilisation rate of 58.10 per cent, representing a decline of 4.1 percentage points compared with September.

Despite the decline, Waltersmith remained the largest diesel producer among the modular refineries, generating an average of 290,000 litres daily and evacuating 270,000 litres.

Aradel, OPAC record mixed operational performances

Aradel Refinery operated at 30.93 per cent of its installed capacity, representing a decline of one percentage point from the preceding month.

The facility produced an average of 140,000 litres of diesel daily, while evacuation stood at 120,000 litres.

Meanwhile, OPAC Refinery recorded an improvement in capacity utilisation, rising from 18.43 per cent in September to 24.86 per cent in October.

Its average daily diesel production reached 170,000 litres, while evacuation stood at 180,000 litres.

Duport Refinery, however, remained shut down throughout the reporting period, making no contribution to the sector’s diesel production.

Local diesel production faces significant gaps

Despite the improvement recorded in October, modular refineries continue to account for a relatively small proportion of Nigeria’s diesel requirements.

The combined daily production of 680,000 litres represented approximately 4.9 per cent of the NMDPRA’s national diesel demand benchmark of 14 million litres.

Another Nigerian refinery joins Dangote to exceed nameplate amid rise in diesel supplies. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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This means that more than 95 per cent of the benchmark demand must be met through other sources, including larger domestic refineries and imports.

Increasing operational efficiency across existing modular refineries could help narrow this gap, strengthen supply security and reduce Nigeria’s exposure to international petroleum market fluctuations.

For businesses, manufacturers and transport operators heavily dependent on diesel, sustained improvements in domestic refining could also support more stable fuel supplies, although lower retail prices would depend on broader market conditions.

NNPC gets approval to build new refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has taken a significant step towards establishing another refinery in Nigeria after securing a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for its proposed Oredo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited in Edo State.

The development represents progress in the company's efforts to expand domestic refining capacity, reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthen energy security.

Source: Legit.ng