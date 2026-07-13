Turkey's government has published the full list of countries eligible for its eVisa programme in 2026, with only nine African nations making the cut

The eVisa system allows eligible travellers to complete the entire application process online without visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate in person

African travellers from eligible countries must meet specific criteria to qualify for the Turkey eVisa, which can be confirmed via the official application portal

The Turkish government has confirmed that only nine African countries qualified for its electronic visa programme in 2026.

This development leaves the vast majority of the continent's nationals without access to the streamlined online application process.

Turkey has named only nine African countries eligible for its eVisa. Photo Credit: Anadolu

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9 African countries eligible for Turkey eVisa

According to the official Turkish eVisa portal, the nine African nations whose citizens are eligible for the Turkey eVisa are:

1. Algeria.

2. Cape Verde.

3. Egypt.

4. Equatorial Guinea.

5. Libya.

6. Mauritius.

7. Namibia.

8. Senegal.

9. South Africa.

Citizens from all other African countries are not listed as eligible and would need to apply for a Turkish visa through alternative channels.

The eVisa system allows eligible travellers to complete the entire application process online without visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate in person.

Applicants from the listed countries must still satisfy specific criteria, which vary depending on the country of travel and the type of travel document held.

How Turkey eVisa works

The Turkish government states that eligibility alone does not guarantee approval. Prospective travellers are directed to the main eVisa application page, where they must select their country of travel and travel document type to determine whether they qualify and what supporting requirements apply to their specific situation.

The eVisa is widely used for tourism and short-stay purposes, and its availability is seen as a significant convenience for travellers who qualify, reducing the administrative burden typically associated with obtaining a Turkish visa.

For African travellers from countries not featured on the list, obtaining a Turkish visa requires engaging directly with a Turkish diplomatic mission, a process that is generally more time-consuming and document-intensive.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Turkey had released its visa requirements for Nigerians.

Turkey seeks inclusion in Nigeria's eVisa system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Turkey had sought inclusion in Nigeria's eVisa system.

According to PUNCH, the request was made when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Abuja.

The Head of Press and Public Relations, Mary Ali, disclosed the development in a statement released on Tuesday. She reported that the ambassador explained that the absence of a Nigerian visa office in Istanbul posed logistical challenges for Turkish applicants, who had to travel to Ankara to complete visa processes.

Source: Legit.ng