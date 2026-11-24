A lawyer, Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, obtained a court order to freeze $100 million allegedly held by the Nigerian Governors' Forum over unpaid professional fees

Justice O.C. Agbaza granted the interim Mareva injunction on November 19, 2026, following an ex parte application by the claimant

29 commercial banks were joined as respondents and ordered to disclose within 48 hours whether they held NGF accounts containing the disputed funds

An FCT High Court in Abuja has ordered the freezing of $100 million, roughly N135.58 billion, allegedly held by the Nigerian Governors' Forum, in a legal dispute over unpaid professional and consultancy fees tied to the Paris Club debt refunds.

Justice O.C. Agbaza granted the interim Mareva injunction on November 19, 2026, after considering an ex parte application filed by lawyer Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards. The order names the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF and 29 commercial banks as respondents.

Court freezes $100 million held by Nigerian Governors' Forum Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Paris fund: What led to the court action

Iseghohi-Edwards, who operates under the name Edwards and Partners Law Firm, says he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria to represent Nigeria's 774 local government councils in matters involving the London and Paris Club refunds. He subsequently sued the Federal Government in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016, seeking payment for outstanding legal and consultancy fees from those transactions.

According to The Punch, he told the court that a Federal High Court judgment delivered on February 16, 2018, confirmed the government owed him $318 million. The Federal Government later made a part-payment of $159 million through Promissory Notes.

The claimant's argument rests on an indemnity he says the NGF issued on December 20, 2018. Under that arrangement, the Federal Government reportedly paid $100 million to the NGF as a stakeholder, to be held pending the resolution of the professional fees dispute. Iseghohi-Edwards contends that the February 2018 court judgment satisfied the conditions of the indemnity, making the $100 million payable directly to him.

He added that despite writing to the NGF on October 8, 2026, to demand payment, the forum did not honour its commitment.

Banks given 48 hours to respond

The court order restrains the NGF, its agents, and anyone acting on its behalf from withdrawing, transferring, or in any way dealing with the disputed funds. All 29 banks are equally barred from releasing or converting any NGF funds in their custody up to the aggregate sum of $100 million.

The banks named in the suit include Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank Nigeria, Sterling Bank, Jaiz Bank, Keystone Bank, Wema Bank, Union Bank, First City Monument Bank, Lotus Bank, Parallex Bank, Polaris Bank, Globus Bank, SunTrust Bank, Alpha Morgan Bank, Nova Bank, Optimus Bank, Premium Trust Bank, Signature Bank, Tatum Bank, Titan Trust Bank, and Unity Bank.

Justice Agbaza directed all 29 banks to file affidavits within 48 hours of being served, disclosing whether they hold any NGF accounts containing the disputed funds, the currencies, available balances, and amounts preserved under the order.

The restrictions on the banks will remain in force until the court hears and rules on the claimant's motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction. The case has been adjourned to December 1, 2026.

Court issues order on Paris fund linked to Nigerian Governors' Forum Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng