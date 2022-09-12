Darah Trang’s biography: what is known about Anson Mount’s wife?

Darah Trang is a professional Canadian photographer. She has worked on several photography contracts with fashion agencies. She is famous as the wife of Anson Mount, a renowned actor known for films such as Dota: Dragon’s Blood, Hell On Wheels and Red Widow.

Darah Trang is currently based in the United States of America. She moved from Canada to the United States to pursue her passion for photography. Prior to that, she worked as a finance officer.

Profile summary

Full name Darah Trang Mount Gender Female Date of birth 21 October Place of birth Saint Paul, Alberta, Canada Current residence United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 36-29-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-74-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Anson Mount Children 1 College Alberta College of Arts, School of Visual Arts Profession Photographer, author, philanthropist Net worth $700,000

Darah Trang’s biography

She was born in Saint Paul, Alberta, Canada. Her father was a lawyer, and her mother a businessperson. The photographer has three sisters, Diana, Debby and Dawn. Her family migrated from Vietnam to Canada after the Vietnam war, in the 1980s.

What is Darah Trang’s nationality? She is of Canadian nationality with Vietnamese ethnic background.

Education

She went to Alberta College of Arts, where she pursued a course in Arts. She has also studied at The School of Visual Arts in New York and graduated with a BFA in Photography.

How old is Darah Trang?

Darah Trang has not shared her age anywhere online. However, she is presumed to be born in the late 1980s, which means that she is in her early 30s. She celebrates her birthday on 21 October every year. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Is Anson Mount's wife an actress?

No, she is a professional photographer, philanthropist and author. She is famous as the wife of Anson Mount, an actor known for playing Captain Christopher Pike in the Star Trek universe, as well as Black Bolt from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Darah Trang is a photographer. She has had a passion for arts since childhood and thus moved from Canada to America to focus on her photography career. She usually posts pictures of food, insects and animals on her Instagram account.

She has worked as a finance officer in Canada. She got her first job as a financial manager at Academy Group of Companies, where she rendered her services for five years. Afterwards, she got hired at Laprairie Crane and Northland Fleet’s finance departments.

Anson Mount’s wife is also a philanthropist. The photographer promotes the rights of women and those who are oppressed using her Instagram page. She has worked with New Sanctuary Coalition, an organization that supports and empowers immigrants in the United States. Moreover, in 2017, she involved herself in supporting the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

What is Darah Trang’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $700 thousand. However, this information is not official. She earns her income from her career as a photographer.

Marital life

She is married to Anson Mount, an American actor. Anson Mount and Darah Trang met in September 2011 when a mutual friend introduced them. Six years later, they got engaged. On 20 February 2018, they exchanged vows.

Does Anson Mount and Darah Trang have a baby? Yes. They have a daughter, Clover Ngoc Mount. Darah Trang’s baby was born on 4 December 2021.

What is Darah Trang’s height?

The Canadian photographer stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). She weighs 106 pounds (48 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 36-29-38 inches (91-74-97 centimetres).

Darah Trang’s fast facts

Who is Darah Trang? She is a Canadian professional photographer, philanthropist and author famous as the wife of American actor Anson Mount. Where is Darah Trang from? The photographer hails from Saint Paul, Alberta, Canada. How tall is Darah Trang? She is 5 feet 4 inches tall (163 centimetres) What nationality is Darah Trang? She is of Canadian nationality. When did Anson Mount and Darah Trang get married? The couple tied the knot on 20 February 2018. Does Darah Trang have siblings? Yes, she has three sisters.

Darah Trang is a Canadian professional photographer, author and philanthropist. She rose to stardom as the wife of Anson Mount, an American actor. She has worked with organizations promoting human rights, such as the New Sanctuary Coalition in the United States of America.

