Poco Lee’s biography: age, real name, state of origin, girlfriend

Poco Lee is a well-known Nigerian dancer, promoter, and MC. He rose to prominence after featuring in Zlatan Ibile's Zanku Legwork video in 2018. He is the Viral Poco Dance's Crooner and one of Nigeria's fastest-growing hype men.

A photo of the Nigerian singer in a room. Photo: @poco_lee

Source: Getty Images

Dancer Lee is a social media influencer with a large social media following, mainly on Instagram. He primarily shares dance and comedy videos.

Profile summary

Real name: Iweh Pascal Odinak

Iweh Pascal Odinak Nickname: Poco Lee

Poco Lee Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 October 1996

21 October 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of May 2022)

25 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Orlu LGA, Imo State, Nigeria

Orlu LGA, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Amaka

Amaka School: Nigerian Navy Primary School, Command Day Secondary School

Nigerian Navy Primary School, Command Day Secondary School University: Lagos State University

Lagos State University Profession: Dancer, influencer, and singer

Dancer, influencer, and singer Net worth: $100,000

$100,000 Instagram: @poco_lee

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Poco Lee's biography

Iweh Pascal Odinaka is Poco Lee's real name. He was born in the Orlu LGA of Imo State, a mostly Igbo-populated state in Nigeria.

Poco Lee's mother is named Augustina while his dad's name is Kenneth Iweh. He is the third of five children.

Is Poco Lee Yoruba or Igbo?

Poco Lee's state of origin is Imo in Nigeria, predominated by the Igbos.

How old is Poco Lee now?

Dancer Lee sitting on a couch. Photo:@poco_lee

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Poco Lee's age is 25 years. He was born on 21 October 1996.

Educational background

The dancer attended Nigerian Navy Primary School, Okokomaiko in Ojo. He then attended Command Day Secondary School in Ojo Barracks, Lagos State, for his secondary school. After that, he went on to study Microbiology at Lagos State University (LASU) and received his bachelor's degree in December 2019.

Rise to fame

Lee is one of Nigeria's most prominent dancers. He progressed from being a street dancer to becoming one of Nigeria's most well-known dancers. He became famous after a dance video of him performing the popular current routines Zanku and Legwork at an event.

The one-minute movie quickly went viral online, appearing on the profiles of various celebrities, and attracting dance pioneer Zlatan Ibile, who quickly teamed up with him and enlisted his help in the video for the song Zanku.

He has since met some of the industry's biggest names, including 2baba, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, Davido Burna Boy, and a slew of other A-List performers.

Lee has also played at prestigious international events such as the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; the Valentine's Jamboree Show in Nairobi, Kenya; and the O2 Arena in London, where he hosted Naira Marley's concert.

He has also featured in the music videos of a few songs such as;

Killin’ Dem by Zlatan Ibile ft Burna Boy

by Zlatan Ibile ft Burna Boy Am I A Yahoo Boy? by Naira Marley

by Naira Marley Oyi by 2Baba ft H Idibia

Poco Lee's songs

He has also collaborated with other musicians in releasing songs. Some of his songs include:

ZaZoo Zehh - featuring Portable and Olamide

- featuring Portable and Olamide YARD - featuring Bella Shmurda, Black Sherif, and Alpha P

- featuring Bella Shmurda, Black Sherif, and Alpha P Poco Dance - featuring Papayan

- featuring Papayan I can Dance - featuring Rexxie

What is Poco Lee's net worth?

A photo of the dancer. Photo: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

According to ThrillNg, his net worth is estimated to be $100,000. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Is Poco Lee married?

The dancer is not married. He is, however, currently dating his long-term girlfriend. Amaka is Poco Lee's girlfriend, and they started dating before he became a social media dance superstar.

Fast facts about Poco Lee

Who is Poco Lee? He is a well-known Nigerian social media personality, singer and dancer. What is the real name of Poco Lee? His real name Iweh Pascal Odinaka. How many years is Poco Lee? He is currently 25 years old. He will be turning 26 years on 21 October. What is the meaning of Poco Lee? He revealed he got the name back in his junior secondary school days. He stated that he got the name because of his small size. What is Poco Lee's nationality? He has Nigerian nationality and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. How tall is Poco Lee? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall.

Poco Lee is one of Nigeria's most well-known dancers, hype men, and masters of ceremonies. He continues to thrill his admirers through his dancing videos. He is also a musician who has recorded several popular songs.

READ ALSO: Daniel Bellomy's biography: age, height, family, net worth, Power Book II

Legit.ng recently published an article about Daniel Bellomy. He is an American social media star, entrepreneur, and actor. His role as Ezekiel in the American criminal drama series Power Book II: Ghost catapulted him to fame.

He began his acting career as a member of the Choir Boys at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2012. He rose to prominence after being cast as Sheriff Sullivan Gridley in the TV drama A Matter of Time in 2013. Other TV series and films he has appeared in include The Good Fight and The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story.

Source: Legit.ng