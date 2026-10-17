Kunle Afolayan is one of Nigeria's most respected filmmakers — but his most talked-about recent statement had nothing to do with a new film. The director warned publicly that Nollywood creators could abandon YouTube distribution entirely if Nigeria's naira strengthens significantly against the US dollar. Speaking on the Nidacity podcast in September 2026, Afolayan explained that exchange-rate economics, not creative strategy, is what is currently driving the platform's popularity among local producers — a claim that set off a sharp debate across the Nigerian film industry.

Actor Kunle Afolayan speaks onstage at the 'City to City' press conference during the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: GP Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Kunle Afolayan was born on 30 September 1975 in Ebute Metta, Lagos, Nigeria

was born on in Ebute Metta, Lagos, Nigeria He is the CEO of Golden Effects Pictures , founded in 2005 , and has directed landmark films including Aníkúlápó and October 1

, founded in , and has directed landmark films including and He was married to Tolu Afolayan from 2007 to 2019 ; they have four children together

from ; they have together His brothers Gabriel Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan are both well-known Nigerian actors

and are both well-known Nigerian actors In September 2026, Afolayan warned that Nollywood producers will leave YouTube if the dollar exchange rate falls to roughly ₦200 to $1

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Kunle Afolayan Date of birth 30 September 1975 Place of birth Ebute Metta, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbomina-Yoruba (Kwara State) Education Economics (undergraduate); New York Film Academy Occupation Actor, film director, producer, entrepreneur Years active 1999–present Company Golden Effects Pictures; KAP Productions Ex-wife Tolu Afolayan (m. 2007, div. 2019) Children 4 Father Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan (Ade Love) Siblings Gabriel, Aremu, Anu Afolayan (brothers); Moji Afolayan (sister) Instagram @kunleafo

Who is Kunle Afolayan?

Kunle Afolayan is a Nollywood actor, producer, and film director widely regarded as one of modern Nollywood's architects. He is credited with elevating Nollywood's quality through larger budgets, shooting on 35mm, releasing films in cinemas, and improving cliché-ridden storylines.

He majored in economics and started working in a bank while doing casual acting, before moving into full-time filmmaking and taking a course at the New York Film Academy. Since 2005, he has been active in the Nigerian film industry.

Afolayan is the director/CEO of Golden Effects Pictures, a Nigerian film and production company incorporated in 2005. He also runs KAP Productions, through which he has delivered several of his most ambitious projects.

The Afolayan family legacy

Kunle Afolayan is of Igbomina-Yoruba descent, from Kwara State, Nigeria. He is the son of the famous theatre and film director and producer Ade Love. His father, Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan, was born in 1940 and died in 1996.

Top five facts about Kunle Afolayan. Photo: @KAPtelevisionchannel/Facebook (modified by author)

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Kunle is not the only family member to carry that legacy forward. His brother Gabriel Afolayan, born 1 March 1985 and also known by his musical stage name G-Fresh, is a Nigerian actor and singer. As an actor, Gabriel won the Best Supporting Actor award for playing "Tavier Jambari" in Hoodrush (2012).

Aremu Afolayan, born 2 August 1980, is also a Nigerian film actor and Kunle's brother. Moji Afolayan, born 5 February 1968, is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, producer, and director — and Kunle's sister.

Career highlights and key films

Afolayan's directing credits include the Aníkúlápó franchise, The Figurine, Phone Swap, October 1, and Citation.

The Figurine received ten nominations and won five awards at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Achievement in Visual Effects, Heart of African Award for Best Film from Nigeria, Achievement in Cinematography, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Ijogbon is a 2023 coming-of-age adventure film produced by Kunle Afolayan and distributed by Netflix—one of three films he agreed to produce with Netflix. According to his IMDb profile, some of the films and TV shows he has worked on include:

Year Film Role 2006 Irapada Director/Actor 2009 The Figurine: Araromire Director/Producer 2012 Phone Swap Director/Producer 2014 October 1 Director/Producer 2021 Citation Director/Producer 2022 Aníkúlápó Director/Producer 2023 Ijogbon Director/Producer

Is Kunle Afolayan still married?

Kunle Afolayan married Tolu Afolayan in 2007, but the couple separated and divorced around 2019. Tolu Afolayan is a Nigerian businesswoman, and they have four children together. Since their separation, he has not publicly announced a new relationship.

How many children does Kunle Afolayan have?

Kunle Afolayan has four children. He has two sons and two daughters. He regularly shares photographs with his children on social media, though he keeps details of their lives largely private.

What happened between Funke Akindele and Kunle Afolayan?

In early 2026, Afolayan and actress-producer Funke Akindele publicly disagreed over his remarks about film promotion methods in Nollywood.

The controversy began when Afolayan spoke at the Lagos Business of Film summit and described the relentless content creation required to market films as "unsustainable". He cited the pressure to constantly create promotional content as a main reason he stepped back from producing cinema releases.

Actor Kunle Afolayan speaks onstage during the 16th Headies Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

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Afolayan said Akindele personally contacted him after media reports interpreted his comments at a film business forum as criticism of colleagues who promote their movies through dance-driven campaigns. Recounting the conversation, he said in a February 2026 interview on ARISE TV:

She called, and she said, 'I know you don't like me, but don't mention my name in your interviews,' she was yelling, and she dropped the phone after that.

He said the accusation caught him off guard, given their long-standing personal and professional relationship.

It was weird, and I'm like, where is this coming from. She's like a sister to me.

Afolayan clarified that he had actually praised Akindele's promotional approach, citing her career growth as an example others could follow.

I clearly said to them that if you want to adopt a model that I think will work for you now, then follow Funke Akindele's model. Funke started at a younger age… Look at her brand now. It's consistent growth.

He stressed that he had no problem with her methods but found the process personally draining.

I never said anything was wrong with it. For me, it's draining. I have absolutely nothing against it. I'm just saying what I will not do.

Latest news: Why Kunle Afolayan warned Nollywood might abandon YouTube

Kunle Afolayan poses for a photograph in the resort reception. Photo: Olympia De Maistre

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning filmmaker made these remarks during a conversation with former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun on the Nidacity podcast, published on YouTube on Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

Afolayan said Nollywood producers may leave YouTube as a distribution platform if the naira strengthens significantly against the US dollar.

He pointed out that reaching 1 million views on the platform can generate around $10,000 — a figure that translates to a considerable sum in local currency given current exchange rates.

So the attraction right now is the exchange rate because that's what's making it more profitable than it possibly is. So, if dollar comes to, say, N200 to $1, people will leave.

Afolayan admitted that YouTube offers an entry point for filmmakers who lack the resources, industry ties, or bargaining power needed to get distribution deals with major streaming services or theatrical releases.

Nollywood producers rushing to YouTube is not the way to go. YouTube can never give you what Netflix and Prime would give you. However, it is the most flexible. It is for everyone. It is like a starting point. If you don't have the strength to negotiate or access to the big players, you open an account and put your movie there. If people watch, you get your money.

Afolayan arrives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Photo: Stefan Heunis

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Afolayan's remarks have sparked debate inside Nollywood about the best long-term distribution models for Nollywood films in a growing digital entertainment market.

Kunle Afolayan's net worth

Estimates of Kunle Afolayan's net worth vary considerably across sources. Sources such as Nairaland report his net worth as between $800,000 and $4 million. Some aggregator sites place the figure higher, but these are unverified.

His income streams include:

Film production and direction through Golden Effects Pictures and KAP Productions

Netflix distribution deals, including Aníkúlápó and Ijogbon

and KAP Film Village & Resort, a creative hub for filmmakers in Nigeria, launched in 2021

Corporate endorsements and partnerships

A resort, a cultural centre in Lagos, and a film academy that trains industry professionals

Director Kunle Afolayan discusses Nigeria's film industry and Nollywood's international rise at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Tara Ziemba

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FAQs

1. Is Kunle Afolayan still married? No. Kunle Afolayan and Tolu Afolayan divorced in 2019, having been married since 2007. He has not publicly announced a new relationship.

2. How many children does Kunle Afolayan have? Kunle Afolayan and Tolu Afolayan have four children together.

3. Is Kunle Afolayan related to Gabriel Afolayan? Yes. Gabriel Afolayan is Kunle Afolayan's brother. Both are sons of the late veteran filmmaker Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade Love).

4. Who is Aremu Afolayan? Aremu Afolayan is a Nigerian film actor and Kunle's brother, born 2 August 1980. He is also part of the Afolayan acting dynasty.

5. What happened between Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele? The exchange followed public reactions to Afolayan's comments on film marketing approaches within Nollywood, which some interpreted as a subtle criticism of colleagues who rely on dance-based promotional campaigns. Akindele phoned him directly; he later denied any hostility towards her.

6. Why did Kunle Afolayan warn about YouTube? Afolayan said Nollywood film producers may leave YouTube if the naira strengthens significantly against the dollar, and that most filmmakers who have migrated to YouTube will abandon the platform if the exchange rate falls significantly.

7. What is Kunle Afolayan's most famous film? The Figurine solidified Afolayan's position as one of the leading Nigerian directors pushing for a new kind of filmmaking that could compete on the international stage. His 2022 Netflix epic Aníkúlápó has also received widespread international praise.

8. Where can I follow Kunle Afolayan on social media? He is active on Instagram as @kunleafo, where he currently has over 1 million followers.

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Source: Legit.ng