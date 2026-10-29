William Zabka's net worth is estimated at between $3 million and $4 million — a figure shaped not by overnight fame, but by four decades of stubborn reinvention. Born to a showbusiness family and cast as Hollywood's favourite villain at just 18, Zabka spent the lean years between The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai honing his craft behind the camera. Today, at 61, he is one of Netflix's most beloved comeback stories.

William Zabka attends Netflix's "Cobra Kai" LA Screening (L) and attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room (R). Photo: Charley Gallay, Michael Buckner (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

William Zabka's net worth is estimated at $4 million , built from decades of acting, producing, and multi-season Cobra Kai earnings.

, built from decades of acting, producing, and multi-season earnings. Zabka had no martial arts experience before The Karate Kid , but went on to earn a second-degree green belt in Tang Soo Do.

, but went on to earn a second-degree green belt in Tang Soo Do. Both Zabka and co-star Ralph Macchio earn approximately $100,000 per episode of Cobra Kai .

of . Ralph Macchio has described Zabka as one of his best friends off-camera , saying he "never would have predicted" the two men becoming close.

, saying he "never would have predicted" the two men becoming close. Zabka reprised his role as Johnny Lawrence in the 2025 franchise film Karate Kid: Legends, extending his connection to the franchise across four decades.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name William Michael Zabka Date of birth 20 October 1965 Age 61 (as of October 2026) Birthplace New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Height 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Occupation Actor, producer, screenwriter, director Years active 1982–present Spouse Stacie Lynn Doss (m. 2008) Children Two Net worth $3–4 million (est. 2026) Instagram @william_zabka

William Zabka's net worth: where does the money come from?

William Zabka's net worth as of 2026 is estimated at $3 million to $4 million, with Celebrity Net Worth citing approximately $4 million. His income comes from acting, producing, directing, and real estate investments, built over decades in the entertainment industry.

The Karate Kid years and early career

Zabka's career took off with The Karate Kid, despite having no prior karate training. He graduated from El Camino Real Charter High School in Los Angeles in 1983 and was still in his first semester at California State University, Northridge when he began auditioning for the role.

After the breakout, Zabka co-starred in Just One of the Guys (1985), National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985), and Back to School (1986), typically cast as the antagonist. These roles kept him busy throughout the 1980s, though leading-man status largely eluded him.

Top five facts about William Zabka. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Original

In the 1990s and 2000s, Zabka shifted focus to independent films and filmmaking, and in 2004 he was nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing and producing the short film Most. That nomination proved his ambitions stretched well beyond acting.

He also continued directing, taking on music videos for Rascal Flatts during this quieter period.

How Cobra Kai transformed William Zabka's net worth

The single biggest driver of William Zabka's net worth is Cobra Kai. From 2018 to 2025, the American actor reprised his role as Johnny Lawrence in the YouTube Red and Netflix series, which he co-executive produced alongside Ralph Macchio.

Per-episode estimates for later seasons range from $100,000 to $150,000, and Zabka's total Cobra Kai earnings could reasonably exceed $3–4 million before taxes and agent fees. The producer credit added another income layer on top of his acting salary.

Cobra Kai was nominated for six Emmy Awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Zabka himself was nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category as a co-executive producer of the show.

William Zabka attends the An Evening with Sony Pictures Television FYC Event. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Sources of income at a glance

Acting salaries ( The Karate Kid franchise, Cobra Kai , independent films)

franchise, , independent films) Producer credits on Cobra Kai

Writing and directing fees (short films, music videos)

Karate Kid franchise royalties and streaming residuals

franchise royalties and streaming residuals Real estate investments

Fan convention appearances

Is William Zabka a real martial artist?

This is one of the most common questions fans ask — and the answer is more nuanced than a simple yes or no.

Zabka had no martial arts experience prior to The Karate Kid — he was actually an accomplished wrestler. To prepare for his role as Johnny Lawrence, he underwent dedicated martial arts training and learned choreographed techniques under expert guidance on set.

He stuck with the martial art form after filming wrapped and made it all the way to a second-degree green belt in Tang Soo Do — roughly halfway to a black belt.

William Zabka at the "Cobra Kai" Season 6/series finale premiere event. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Zabka's renewed interest in the discipline extends beyond the set — his real-life children are also into martial arts, much like his on-screen son Robby in Cobra Kai.

William Zabka's age and personal life

William Michael Zabka was born on 20 October 1965, making him 61 years old as of October 2026. He was born in New York City, the son of Nancy, a business liaison and production assistant, and Stan Zabka, a film director, writer, and composer.

Zabka lived on Long Island until he was ten, when his family moved to San Fernando Valley, California, United States. Growing up with a father in the industry gave him early access to the rhythms of production — a foundation that later fuelled his move into writing and directing.

William Zabka's wife and family

Zabka has been married to Stacie Lynn Doss since 2008, and the couple have two children. He guards his family's privacy carefully, rarely discussing them in interviews.

William Zabka's height

Zabka stands 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) tall.

Are Macchio and Zabka friends in real life?

William Zabka during the 13th SCAD TVfest. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

The short answer is yes — though it took time. Director John Avildsen deliberately kept Macchio and Zabka apart during filming of The Karate Kid to preserve on-screen tension, which left them distant after production wrapped.

Macchio later revealed that the death of Pat Morita — who played Mr. Miyagi — was what ultimately brought them closer. He explained during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes:

We’ve become closer friends over the years, certainly since Pat — when Pat passed away we became closer friends just through the loss of him and moving forward and the fact that this film has stood the test of time.

Speaking with PopCulture.com, Zabka said in 2019:

It’s been so great — Ralph and I have become good friends over the years and from the ground-up, when we first got pitched this, we've been in close contact since. We're both very careful and respectful of The Karate Kid and we have that shared history together.

In February 2025, Macchio described Zabka as one of his best friends, noting what an extraordinary experience it had been to share six seasons of Cobra Kai together.

Is William Zabka a nice guy in real life?

By most accounts, yes. Zabka has described the off-screen dynamic between himself and Macchio as easy and natural — carpooling home, sharing the same frustrations, getting lost on drives together, and cranking up music. The on-screen rivalry, it turns out, masks a genuine off-screen bond.

Actor William Zabka speaks at the unveiling ceremony for actor/director Ralph Macchio's new star. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Zabka has also been consistent in using his platform to champion the Cobra Kai ensemble. After the show's finale, fan campaigns rallied loudly for Emmy recognition for his portrayal of Johnny Lawrence, with Cobra Kai creator Jon Hurwitz openly backing the calls.

Latest news

Karate Kid: Legends cameo and continued franchise presence

Zabka reprised his role as Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid: Legends, released in May 2025. The film's final scene features Daniel and Johnny together, dreaming up a business venture — a moment that highlights how far their relationship has evolved from sworn enemies to close collaborators.

Director Jonathan Entwistle confirmed that Zabka's Karate Kid: Legends cameo was "always planned", dismissing any suggestion it was a last-minute addition.

Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3

Cobra Kai Season Six, Part 3 — the final chapter of the series — streamed on Netflix from 13 February 2025, with Zabka reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence one last time. The conclusion of the show marked the end of a seven-year arc that fundamentally changed Zabka's career standing in Hollywood.

William Zabka attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is William Zabka's net worth? Multiple sources estimate his net worth at between $3 million and $4 million as of 2026, driven primarily by Cobra Kai earnings and Karate Kid royalties. Is William Zabka a real martial artist? He is a trained practitioner of Tang Soo Do with a second-degree green belt, though he had no martial arts background before landing The Karate Kid in 1984. How much does William Zabka make per episode? Reports suggest he earned approximately $100,000 per episode during Cobra Kai, with later-season estimates reaching up to $150,000. What is William Zabka's age? The film producer was born on 20 October 1965 and is 61 years old as of October 2026. What is William Zabka's height? He stands 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) tall. Who is William Zabka's wife? He married Stacie Lynn Doss in 2008. The couple have two children and keep their family life largely private. Are Ralph Macchio and William Zabka friends in real life? Yes. The two are close friends in real life, a bond that grew from a shared loss — the death of their co-star Pat Morita in 2005 — and deepened over six seasons of Cobra Kai. What was William Zabka's net worth before Cobra Kai? Before the show launched in 2018, estimates placed his net worth at around $2–$3 million, reflecting a career that never fully stalled but lacked a signature, high-earning project.

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Source: Legit.ng