Wizkid's net worth is a frequent subject of media speculation, with estimates broadly ranging from $30 million to $80 million. While precise figures vary across financial trackers—as private fortunes lack audited disclosures—his wealth comes from a diversified mix of streaming royalties, international touring, endorsement deals, publishing rights, and strategic business partnerships.

Wizkid performs on day 1 of the Yahoo! Wireless Festival. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun , known as Wizkid, was born on 16 July 1990 in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria.

, known as Wizkid, was born on in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria. Major financial estimators most commonly cite his net worth between $30 million and $80 million .

. Morayo (2024) broke Spotify Nigeria's first-day streaming record with 12.12 million streams.

(2024) broke Spotify Nigeria's first-day streaming record with In December 2023 , he donated ₦100 million to children in Surulere in honour of his late mother.

, he donated to children in Surulere in honour of his late mother. His January 2026 collaborative EP Real, Vol. 1 with Asake kept his commercial momentum active.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Stage name Wizkid Date of birth 16 July 1990 Age 36 Place of birth Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Occupation Singer, songwriter, record producer Genre Afrobeats, Afropop, R&B, dancehall Record label Starboy Entertainment / RCA Records Estimated net worth $30 million – $80 million (sources vary) Notable collaborations Drake, Beyoncé, Tems, Justin Bieber

How Wizkid built his fortune

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun began his career at a young age in Lagos. After signing early in his career with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), he adopted the stage name "Wizkid" and contributed to the foundational commercial growth of modern Afrobeats.

The rise of digital streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music transformed the economic model for African artists. Wizkid's wealth relies heavily on digital royalties, global touring, and brand integrations rather than physical album sales.

Streaming royalties and catalogue income

Songs like Essence, Come Closer, and Ginger continue generating ongoing royalties years after release, providing steady passive income.

Top five facts about Wizkid. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

His sixth studio album, Morayo, earned 12.12 million streams in its first full day on Spotify Nigeria—breaking the platform's record. He also became the first African artist to surpass 10 billion total streams on Spotify.

Endorsements and brand partnerships

Wizkid has partnered with prominent global and regional brands throughout his career, including Pepsi, UBA, Puma, and Tecno Mobile, alongside historical collaborations with brands like Ciroc, GLO, and Guinness.

His fashion-forward partnerships, such as limited-edition apparel collaborations with Nike, have significantly elevated his international brand visibility.

Live performance revenue

Touring represents a major pillar of his income. Through his independent infrastructure with Starboy Entertainment, he retains a larger share of tour profits compared to traditional major-label standard splits. Arena and festival bookings continue to command high earnings per night.

Starboy Entertainment and publishing rights

Publishing is one of the most valuable income streams in the music industry. Singer Wizkid earns royalties whenever his music is played publicly, used commercially, or licensed. His music is frequently licensed for commercials, films, and international campaigns, adding additional revenue layers.

Wizkid performs onstage during the Afrorepublik festival. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

Through Starboy Entertainment, he also nurtures new artists, developing talent that feeds back into his own label revenues.

Wizkid's houses and real estate

Reports suggest Wizkid owns two connected mansions in Banana Island — Lagos's most exclusive neighbourhood — reportedly valued at an estimated ₦2.4 billion, purchased specifically to avoid having neighbours.

Outside Banana Island, he is believed to own additional properties in Lekki, Surulere, and possibly overseas, with recurring reports of his presence in high-end apartments in London and Ghana. His real estate portfolio also reportedly includes a mansion in Surulere, Lagos, valued at $13 million, and a lavish residence in Los Angeles estimated at $15 million.

Wizkid's car collection

Wizkid's love for luxury cars goes far beyond Instagram flexing — as of 2026, his garage includes at least 10 high-end vehicles collectively worth several billions of naira.

Wizkid performs on day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

His most talked-about cars include:

A Lamborghini Urus , one of his most iconic rides, valued at over ₦350 million

, one of his most iconic rides, valued at over ₦350 million A Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

A Ferrari worth an estimated ₦1.4 billion

worth an estimated ₦1.4 billion A Porsche Panamera , described as a personal favourite — valued at over ₦250 million

, described as a personal favourite — valued at over ₦250 million A Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan, reportedly valued at ₦700 million, alongside a Maybach and a Range Rover

Does Wizkid own a private jet?

Social media reports in September 2025 claimed that Wizkid purchased a brand new private jet with his own money, with a post on X attracting 1.9 million views. No official confirmation or verified specifications have been publicly released.

Is Wizkid from a rich family?

Wizkid grew up in a large polygamous family — his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, had three wives, and his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, was one of them. Wizkid built his wealth independently, without the wealthy family background that, for example, has benefited Davido.

Wizkid performs at the Red Bull Music Academy Soundsystem. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Who is richer — Davido or Wizkid?

The comparison between Wizkid and Davido is a frequent topic among music fans. Davido's public profile includes family business ties to Pacific Holdings, whereas Wizkid's financial standing is driven primarily by self-made music streaming, publishing, and global touring revenue.

Both artists maintain top-tier financial positions within the African entertainment industry, though exact comparative net worth rankings remain speculative due to private asset holdings.

The ₦100 million gift — who did Wizkid give it to?

In December 2023, Wizkid pledged to donate ₦100 million to children in honour of his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, who passed away on 18 August 2023. He was later spotted distributing money to children in the Surulere and Makoko areas of Lagos, personally fulfilling his promise. Wizkid wrote on Instagram, as reported by Vanguard:

100M for the kids for Christmas! Lord bless us all start in Surulere tonight! All in Morayo’s name! The love of my life!

Wizkid performs on stage on Day 2 at the Ends festival. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

In January 2026, Wizkid released Real, Vol. 1 — a collaborative EP with fellow Nigerian artist Asake — through Starboy Entertainment, Giran Republic, and Empire Distribution. The project showcased production chemistry between the two Afrobeats stars.

Following his sixth studio album Morayo (November 2024), Wizkid continues to build momentum toward future solo releases and high-level global brand partnerships.

Wizkid's net worth — what the sources say

Sources differ significantly, and no single figure is definitive. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $30 million. Other media estimates range from $30 million to $80 million, with annual music and business earnings estimated at $2 million to $6 million. More optimistic estimates, factoring in brand deals, real estate and music catalogue value, place his net worth considerably higher.

Wizkid attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

His income streams, across all estimates, include:

Streaming royalties from Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and YouTube

Publishing and sync licensing deals

International touring and private performances

Endorsement contracts with global and Nigerian brands

Starboy Entertainment label revenues

Luxury real estate appreciation in Lagos and abroad

FAQs

What is Wizkid's net worth in 2026? Estimates generally range from $30 million to $80 million depending on the financial tracker and methodology used. Is Wizkid a billionaire in naira? Based on the commonly cited $50 million estimate and current exchange rates, Wizkid's net worth is in the region of ₦75–80 billion, well above the naira billionaire threshold. Who is richer between Davido and Wizkid? Both rank among Africa's top earners, with differences in estimates depending on whether family enterprise assets or independent streaming catalogues are emphasised. Who did Wizkid give ₦100 million to? In December 2023, the Nigerian singer and songwriter donated ₦100 million to children in Surulere and Makoko, Lagos, in honour of his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun. How many cars does Wizkid own? As of 2026, Wizkid is reported to own at least 10 luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, multiple Rolls-Royce Cullinans, a Ferrari, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a Porsche Panamera. Where does Wizkid currently live? Wizkid splits his time between his properties in Lagos (Banana Island and Lekki) and residences overseas, including reported addresses in Los Angeles and London. Does Wizkid have a private jet? Social media reports from September 2025 suggested he purchased a private jet, though no official confirmation has been made. What is Wizkid's biggest streaming achievement? He is the first African artist to surpass 10 billion total streams on Spotify, alongside setting streaming records with projects like Morayo.

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Source: Legit.ng