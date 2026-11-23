Using the wrong postal code on a parcel or form can cause it to be returned or misdirected. The Osun State postal code range runs from 220001 to 234103 and covers all 30 local government areas (LGAs) in the state. This guide gives you a full, verified list of Osun State postal codes by LGA and town.

Osun State's postal codes cover all 30 LGAs. Photo: DavidZydd (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The general Osun State postal code is 230001 , which serves as the main General Post Office (GPO) code in Osogbo, the state capital.

, which serves as the main General Post Office (GPO) code in Osogbo, the state capital. Osun State uses seven 3-digit postal code prefixes — 220, 221, 230, 231, 232, 233, and 234 — across its 30 local government areas (LGAs).

3-digit postal code prefixes — — across its 30 local government areas (LGAs). Osogbo falls under the 230 prefix, with specific area and district codes such as 230212 (Ita Olokan), 230232 (Ogooluwa), 230263 (Alekuwodo), and 230281 (Ota Efun), alongside neighbouring LGAs like Olorunda and Irepodun.

prefix, with specific area and district codes such as (Ita Olokan), (Ogooluwa), (Alekuwodo), and (Ota Efun), alongside neighbouring LGAs like Olorunda and Irepodun. Ile-Ife and nearby Ife LGAs use the 220 prefix, with districts such as Ilare ( 220211 ), Eleyele ( 220212 ), Iremo ( 220271 ) and O.A.U. ( 220282 ).

prefix, with districts such as Ilare ( ), Eleyele ( ), Iremo ( ) and O.A.U. ( ). Nigeria launched its 11-character National Digital Postcode System on 1 October 2026, assigning unique codes to buildings nationwide.

What is the Osun State postal code?

The legacy 6-digit postal code range for Osun State runs from 220001 to 234103, covering towns, districts, and postal facilities across the state.

Postal codes in Nigeria are administered by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Traditional 6-digit postcodes are numeric, with the first digit indicating Nigeria's postal region (2 for the South-West zone), while NIPOST's corporate headquarters is located in Abuja rather than Osun State.

Osun State's six-digit postal codes range from 220001 to 234103. Photo: Jorge Fernández

Source: Getty Images

The main GPO code in Osogbo is 230001. Because legacy 6-digit codes apply to postal areas or facilities rather than individual houses, use 230001 as a general reference only when a specific street or district code is unavailable, or look up the building's 11-character postcode on postcode.gov.ng.

Full list of Osun postal codes by LGA

Osun State is made up of 30 local government areas (LGAs). The state's capital is Osogbo, and it is in the South-West geopolitical zone. The table below lists each LGA, its headquarters, and its verified postal code prefix and specific town codes.

Osogbo & Central zone (prefix: 230)

Osogbo's 3-digit postal code prefix is 230. It is the capital city of Osun State.

LGA Town/District Postal code Osogbo Osogbo (General Post Office) 230001 Osogbo Ita Olokan 230212 Osogbo Ogooluwa 230232 Osogbo Alekuwodo 230263 Osogbo Ota Efun 230281 Olorunda Igbonna / Olorunda Districts 230105–230106 Boripe Iragbiji 230101 Boripe Ada 230102 Irepodun Ilobu 230103 Irepodun Erin-Osun 230104 Orolu Ifon-Osun 230107

Ife zone (prefix: 220)

All four Ife-zone LGAs share the 220 3-digit postal code prefix.

LGA Town/District Postal code Ife Central Ile-Ife (Ilare) 220211 Ife Central Ile-Ife (Eleyele) 220212 Ife Central Ile-Ife (Iremo) 220271 Ife Central Obafemi Awolowo University (O.A.U.) 220282 Ife East Ile-Ife / Modakeke Districts 220251–220266 Ife East Oke Ogbo 220104 Ife North Ipetumodu 220101–220105 Ife North Edunabon 220106 Ife South Ifetedo 220108–220115

Ayedaade, Irewole & Isokan Zone (prefix: 221)

Ayedaade, Irewole, and Isokan LGAs fall under the 221 3-digit postal prefix.

LGA Town/District Postal code Ayedaade Gbongan 221101 Ayedaade Orile Owu 221102 Ayedaade Ode Omu 221103 Irewole Ikire 221104 Irewole Apomu (Irewole axis) 221105 Isokan Apomu (Isokan axis) 221106 Isokan Ikoyi 221107

Ifelodun/Odo Otin zone (prefix: 231)

Ifelodun and Odo Otin Local Government Areas share the 231 3-digit postal code prefix.

LGA Town/District Postal code Ifelodun Ikirun 231101 Ifelodun Eko-Ende / Obaagun Districts 231102–231105 Odo Otin Okuku (Post Office Facility) 231001 Odo Otin Oyan (Post Office Facility) 231002 Odo Otin Inisa (Post Office Facility) 231003 Odo Otin Igbaye (Post Office Facility) 231004 Odo Otin Okuku / Inisa / Oyan Districts 231101–231107

Odo Otin is a local government area in Osun State with a 3-digit postal code prefix of 231, and its headquarters are in Okuku.

Ede, Iwo, Egbedore, Ayedire, Ejigbo & Ola Oluwa Zone (prefix: 232)

Seven LGAs in the western/central belt of Osun State operate under the 232 postal prefix.

LGA Town/District Postal code Ayedire Ile Ogbo 232101 Ayedire Kuta 232102 Ayedire Oke Osun 232103 Ede North Ede (North Districts) 232104 Ede North Ologun 232105 Ede South Ede (South Districts) 232106 Ede South Sekona 232107 Egbedore Awo 232108 Egbedore Iragberi 232109 Ejigbo Ejigbo / Ifosin 232110–232111 Iwo Iwo 232112 Iwo Oke Odo 232113 Ola Oluwa Bode Osi / Telemu / Ogbaagba 232114–232116

Egbedore is a Local Government Area in Osun State with a 3-digit postal code prefix of 232.

Ilesa, Atakumosa, Boluwaduro, Obokun & Oriade Zone (prefix: 233)

LGAs in the Ijesa and neighbouring eastern zone use the 233 3-digit prefix.

LGA Town/District Postal code Atakumosa East Iperindo 233101 Atakumosa East Iwara 233102 Atakumosa West Osu 233103 Atakumosa West Ifewara 233104 Boluwaduro Otan Aiyegbaju 233105 Boluwaduro Igbajo 233106 Ilesa East Ilesa (East Districts) 233108 / 233211–233283 Ilesa East Irojo 233109 Ilesa West Ilesa (West Districts) 233110 / 233211–233283 Ilesa West Itakogun 233111 Obokun Ibokun 233112 Obokun Imesi-Ile 233113 Oriade Ijesa Isu 233114 Oriade Ijebu-Jesa 233115

Obokun is a Local Government Area in Osun State with headquarters in Ibokun, and the area's postal code is 233.

Ifedayo/Ila zone (prefix: 234)

Ifedayo and Ila LGAs in the northern Igbomina axis carry the 234 3-digit postal code prefix.

LGA Town/District Postal code Ifedayo Oke-Ila Orangun 234 (prefix) Ila Ila Orangun 234 (prefix)

Nigeria's new digital postcode system

The Federal Government and NIPOST launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System on 1 October 2026, introducing unique codes for addressable buildings across Nigeria. The system assigns an 11-character alphanumeric code structured around administrative and building-level components for each building.

To check a building's code, visit postcode.gov.ng and use the postcode lookup tool. Depending on the tool's search options, you can search by address details, place name, location, or map reference.

While many forms and directories still request legacy 6-digit area codes, the 11-character alphanumeric code provides building-level precision and does not convert directly from a 6-digit area code using a fixed formula.

Troubleshooting/common issues

Wrong code returned by search engines — Third-party directories and search results may display codes for similarly named towns or neighbouring LGAs. Always verify both the LGA and the specific town or district name before submitting an address.

A person checking postal codes to confirm the correct town or district. (Photo by Jorge Fernández

Source: Getty Images

Osogbo has two LGAs — Osogbo's urban footprint spans Osogbo LGA and Olorunda LGA (and borders neighbouring LGAs such as Irepodun and Egbedore). Check the specific neighbourhood or street code within your LGA rather than assuming one code covers the entire metropolitan area.

Ede is split into two LGAs — Ede North and Ede South are distinct LGAs with separate g and postal listings. Confirm which Ede LGA your street falls into before selecting a code.

Ile-Ife spans multiple LGAs — Ile-Ife falls under Ife Central and Ife East LGAs, within the broader 220 Ife zone. Use the code specific to each district or LGA.

NIPOST official website: nipost.gov.ng

nipost.gov.ng Digital postcode lookup: postcode.gov.ng

postcode.gov.ng NIPOST customer service email: customerservice@nipost.gov.ng

customerservice@nipost.gov.ng Osun State Government website: osunstate.gov.ng

NIPOST and Osun State official websites for postal enquiries. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is the postal code for Osogbo, Osun State?

Osogbo uses 230001 for its main GPO facility, alongside area-specific 6-digit codes such as 230212 (Ita Olokan), 230232 (Ogooluwa), 230263 (Alekuwodo), and 230281 (Ota Efun), depending on the district or street.

How many local government areas does Osun State have?

Osun State has 30 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria's South-West geopolitical zone, including major hubs such as Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Ede, and Iwo.

What is the zip code for Ile-Ife?

Iwo falls under the 232 postal prefix in Osun State. Check the specific district or street listing for your address in Iwo LGA, or verify via NIPOST's postcode lookup.

What is the postal code for Iwo, Osun State?

Iwo falls under LGA prefix 232. The specific postal codes for Iwo include 232112 for Iwo town and 232113 for Oke Odo.

How do I find the digital postcode for my specific building in Osun State?

Visit postcode.gov.ng and search using your address, place name, or location/map option to retrieve the 11-character alphanumeric building postcode introduced on 1 October 2026.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about Ogun State postal codes, including codes for all 20 local government areas and major towns such as Abeokuta, Ota, Ifo, Sagamu and Ijebu Ode.

The state's codes range from 110001 to 122107, and using the wrong code can delay a delivery or lead to an application being rejected. Find the specific code for your street or district in the full guide.

Source: Legit.ng