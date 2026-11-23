What is the Osun postal code? Full list of postal codes for the cities and regions in Osun State
Using the wrong postal code on a parcel or form can cause it to be returned or misdirected. The Osun State postal code range runs from 220001 to 234103 and covers all 30 local government areas (LGAs) in the state. This guide gives you a full, verified list of Osun State postal codes by LGA and town.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What is the Osun State postal code?
- Full list of Osun postal codes by LGA
- Nigeria's new digital postcode system
- Troubleshooting/common issues
- Official contact and postal resources
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- The general Osun State postal code is 230001, which serves as the main General Post Office (GPO) code in Osogbo, the state capital.
- Osun State uses seven 3-digit postal code prefixes — 220, 221, 230, 231, 232, 233, and 234 — across its 30 local government areas (LGAs).
- Osogbo falls under the 230 prefix, with specific area and district codes such as 230212 (Ita Olokan), 230232 (Ogooluwa), 230263 (Alekuwodo), and 230281 (Ota Efun), alongside neighbouring LGAs like Olorunda and Irepodun.
- Ile-Ife and nearby Ife LGAs use the 220 prefix, with districts such as Ilare (220211), Eleyele (220212), Iremo (220271) and O.A.U. (220282).
- Nigeria launched its 11-character National Digital Postcode System on 1 October 2026, assigning unique codes to buildings nationwide.
What is the Osun State postal code?
The legacy 6-digit postal code range for Osun State runs from 220001 to 234103, covering towns, districts, and postal facilities across the state.
Postal codes in Nigeria are administered by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Traditional 6-digit postcodes are numeric, with the first digit indicating Nigeria's postal region (2 for the South-West zone), while NIPOST's corporate headquarters is located in Abuja rather than Osun State.
The main GPO code in Osogbo is 230001. Because legacy 6-digit codes apply to postal areas or facilities rather than individual houses, use 230001 as a general reference only when a specific street or district code is unavailable, or look up the building's 11-character postcode on postcode.gov.ng.
Full list of Osun postal codes by LGA
Osun State is made up of 30 local government areas (LGAs). The state's capital is Osogbo, and it is in the South-West geopolitical zone. The table below lists each LGA, its headquarters, and its verified postal code prefix and specific town codes.
Osogbo & Central zone (prefix: 230)
Osogbo's 3-digit postal code prefix is 230. It is the capital city of Osun State.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Osogbo
Osogbo (General Post Office)
230001
Osogbo
Ita Olokan
230212
Osogbo
Ogooluwa
230232
Osogbo
Alekuwodo
230263
Osogbo
Ota Efun
230281
Olorunda
Igbonna / Olorunda Districts
230105–230106
Boripe
Iragbiji
230101
Boripe
Ada
230102
Irepodun
Ilobu
230103
Irepodun
Erin-Osun
230104
Orolu
Ifon-Osun
230107
Ife zone (prefix: 220)
All four Ife-zone LGAs share the 220 3-digit postal code prefix.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Ife Central
Ile-Ife (Ilare)
220211
Ife Central
Ile-Ife (Eleyele)
220212
Ife Central
Ile-Ife (Iremo)
220271
Ife Central
Obafemi Awolowo University (O.A.U.)
220282
Ife East
Ile-Ife / Modakeke Districts
220251–220266
Ife East
Oke Ogbo
220104
Ife North
Ipetumodu
220101–220105
Ife North
Edunabon
220106
Ife South
Ifetedo
220108–220115
Ayedaade, Irewole & Isokan Zone (prefix: 221)
Ayedaade, Irewole, and Isokan LGAs fall under the 221 3-digit postal prefix.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Ayedaade
Gbongan
221101
Ayedaade
Orile Owu
221102
Ayedaade
Ode Omu
221103
Irewole
Ikire
221104
Irewole
Apomu (Irewole axis)
221105
Isokan
Apomu (Isokan axis)
221106
Isokan
Ikoyi
221107
Ifelodun/Odo Otin zone (prefix: 231)
Ifelodun and Odo Otin Local Government Areas share the 231 3-digit postal code prefix.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Ifelodun
Ikirun
231101
Ifelodun
Eko-Ende / Obaagun Districts
231102–231105
Odo Otin
Okuku (Post Office Facility)
231001
Odo Otin
Oyan (Post Office Facility)
231002
Odo Otin
Inisa (Post Office Facility)
231003
Odo Otin
Igbaye (Post Office Facility)
231004
Odo Otin
Okuku / Inisa / Oyan Districts
231101–231107
Odo Otin is a local government area in Osun State with a 3-digit postal code prefix of 231, and its headquarters are in Okuku.
Ede, Iwo, Egbedore, Ayedire, Ejigbo & Ola Oluwa Zone (prefix: 232)
Seven LGAs in the western/central belt of Osun State operate under the 232 postal prefix.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Ayedire
Ile Ogbo
232101
Ayedire
Kuta
232102
Ayedire
Oke Osun
232103
Ede North
Ede (North Districts)
232104
Ede North
Ologun
232105
Ede South
Ede (South Districts)
232106
Ede South
Sekona
232107
Egbedore
Awo
232108
Egbedore
Iragberi
232109
Ejigbo
Ejigbo / Ifosin
232110–232111
Iwo
Iwo
232112
Iwo
Oke Odo
232113
Ola Oluwa
Bode Osi / Telemu / Ogbaagba
232114–232116
Egbedore is a Local Government Area in Osun State with a 3-digit postal code prefix of 232.
Ilesa, Atakumosa, Boluwaduro, Obokun & Oriade Zone (prefix: 233)
LGAs in the Ijesa and neighbouring eastern zone use the 233 3-digit prefix.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Atakumosa East
Iperindo
233101
Atakumosa East
Iwara
233102
Atakumosa West
Osu
233103
Atakumosa West
Ifewara
233104
Boluwaduro
Otan Aiyegbaju
233105
Boluwaduro
Igbajo
233106
Ilesa East
Ilesa (East Districts)
233108 / 233211–233283
Ilesa East
Irojo
233109
Ilesa West
Ilesa (West Districts)
233110 / 233211–233283
Ilesa West
Itakogun
233111
Obokun
Ibokun
233112
Obokun
Imesi-Ile
233113
Oriade
Ijesa Isu
233114
Oriade
Ijebu-Jesa
233115
Obokun is a Local Government Area in Osun State with headquarters in Ibokun, and the area's postal code is 233.
Ifedayo/Ila zone (prefix: 234)
Ifedayo and Ila LGAs in the northern Igbomina axis carry the 234 3-digit postal code prefix.
LGA
Town/District
Postal code
Ifedayo
Oke-Ila Orangun
234 (prefix)
Ila
Ila Orangun
234 (prefix)
Nigeria's new digital postcode system
The Federal Government and NIPOST launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System on 1 October 2026, introducing unique codes for addressable buildings across Nigeria. The system assigns an 11-character alphanumeric code structured around administrative and building-level components for each building.
To check a building's code, visit postcode.gov.ng and use the postcode lookup tool. Depending on the tool's search options, you can search by address details, place name, location, or map reference.
While many forms and directories still request legacy 6-digit area codes, the 11-character alphanumeric code provides building-level precision and does not convert directly from a 6-digit area code using a fixed formula.
Troubleshooting/common issues
Wrong code returned by search engines — Third-party directories and search results may display codes for similarly named towns or neighbouring LGAs. Always verify both the LGA and the specific town or district name before submitting an address.
Osogbo has two LGAs — Osogbo's urban footprint spans Osogbo LGA and Olorunda LGA (and borders neighbouring LGAs such as Irepodun and Egbedore). Check the specific neighbourhood or street code within your LGA rather than assuming one code covers the entire metropolitan area.
Ede is split into two LGAs — Ede North and Ede South are distinct LGAs with separate g and postal listings. Confirm which Ede LGA your street falls into before selecting a code.
Ile-Ife spans multiple LGAs — Ile-Ife falls under Ife Central and Ife East LGAs, within the broader 220 Ife zone. Use the code specific to each district or LGA.
Official contact and postal resources
- NIPOST official website: nipost.gov.ng
- Digital postcode lookup: postcode.gov.ng
- NIPOST customer service email: customerservice@nipost.gov.ng
- Osun State Government website: osunstate.gov.ng
FAQs
What is the postal code for Osogbo, Osun State?
Osogbo uses 230001 for its main GPO facility, alongside area-specific 6-digit codes such as 230212 (Ita Olokan), 230232 (Ogooluwa), 230263 (Alekuwodo), and 230281 (Ota Efun), depending on the district or street.
How many local government areas does Osun State have?
Osun State has 30 local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria's South-West geopolitical zone, including major hubs such as Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Ede, and Iwo.
What is the zip code for Ile-Ife?
Iwo falls under the 232 postal prefix in Osun State. Check the specific district or street listing for your address in Iwo LGA, or verify via NIPOST's postcode lookup.
What is the postal code for Iwo, Osun State?
Iwo falls under LGA prefix 232. The specific postal codes for Iwo include 232112 for Iwo town and 232113 for Oke Odo.
How do I find the digital postcode for my specific building in Osun State?
Visit postcode.gov.ng and search using your address, place name, or location/map option to retrieve the 11-character alphanumeric building postcode introduced on 1 October 2026.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
We also highlighted facts about Ogun State postal codes, including codes for all 20 local government areas and major towns such as Abeokuta, Ota, Ifo, Sagamu and Ijebu Ode.
The state's codes range from 110001 to 122107, and using the wrong code can delay a delivery or lead to an application being rejected. Find the specific code for your street or district in the full guide.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.