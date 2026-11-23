Qatar's official tourism authority has outlined dress expectations for foreign visitors, covering both men and women in public spaces

The country's guidelines recommend that shoulders and knees remain covered, though officials describe the overall attitude towards dress as relaxed

Qatar also uses a single currency pegged to the US Dollar, with ATMs widely available across Doha and major shopping centres

Qatar has published guidance on what foreign visitors should and should not wear in public, reminding travellers that respecting local culture is part of the experience when visiting the Gulf nation.

The country's official tourism authority, Visit Qatar, laid out the expectations on its website under a dedicated travel tips section aimed at helping visitors navigate life there more comfortably.

Qatar mentions types of clothing foreign visitors should avoid wearing in public. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What visitors should know about dressing in Qatar

According to the guidance, attitudes towards clothing in Qatar are broadly relaxed, but that does not mean anything goes. Both male and female visitors are expected to avoid overly revealing outfits when out in public.

The recommendation applies equally to men and women: shoulders and knees should generally be covered.

The tips do not specify particular garments by name, but the underlying message is clear. Visitors who pack with local sensitivities in mind are likely to have a smoother experience, particularly in shared public spaces, markets, and cultural sites.

Qatar: Currency and practical tips for travellers

Beyond dress, Visit Qatar also highlighted the basics of handling money in the country. The Qatari riyal is the only accepted currency, and visitors will not be able to use foreign notes for everyday transactions. The riyal is fixed to the US dollar at a rate of QAR 3.64, which makes budgeting straightforward for travellers arriving from dollar-linked economies.

ATMs are widely available across Doha, including inside shopping malls and hotels, so accessing local currency on arrival should not pose a challenge for most visitors.

Qatar has positioned itself as a destination offering authentic and distinctive experiences, and the guidance suggests that engaging respectfully with local customs is central to making the most of any visit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng