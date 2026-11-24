South Korea Extends K-ETA Exemption to 2027 for These 22 Countries
- South Korea announced an extension of its temporary K-ETA exemption through December 31, 2027, covering eligible visa-free travellers
- The exemption covers 22 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania
- Only nationalities that already qualify for visa-free entry to South Korea are covered under the K-ETA exemption
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South Korea has extended its temporary exemption from the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) requirement through December 31, 2027, for travellers from 22 countries and regions who already qualify for visa-free entry to the country.
The extension builds on an existing temporary exemption that runs through December 31, 2026.
It is important to note that the K-ETA exemption does not create new visa-free access — it only applies to passport holders from countries that already have visa-free arrangements with South Korea.
Full list of K-ETA exempt countries
A total of 22 countries and regions are covered under the primary exemption list, spread across four regions:
Asia (5 countries/regions)
1. Hong Kong
2. Japan
3. Macao
4. Singapore
5. Taiwan
Americas (2 countries)
6. Canada
7. United States (including Guam)
Europe (13 countries)
8. Austria
9. Belgium
10. Denmark
11. Finland
12. France
13. Germany
14. Italy
15. Netherlands
16. Norway
17. Poland
18. Spain
19. Sweden
20. United Kingdom
Oceania (2 countries)
21. Australia
22. New Zealand
What the K-ETA exemption means for travellers
Under normal circumstances, travellers who qualify for visa-free entry to South Korea are still required to obtain a K-ETA before boarding a flight to the country.
The K-ETA is an electronic travel authorisation system South Korea introduced to screen short-stay visitors in advance.
The temporary exemption removes this pre-travel requirement for passport holders from the 22 listed jurisdictions, allowing them to travel to South Korea without first applying for the K-ETA online. The exemption now covers trips made through to the end of 2027.
Travellers from countries not on the exemption list who qualify for visa-free entry to South Korea may still be required to obtain a K-ETA before travelling.
South Korea changes skilled worker visa rules
Legit.ng earlier reported that South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced on October 22 that it was reforming the E-7-4 skilled worker visa programme to give long-serving foreign workers more stable employment conditions and a clearer path to settling in their local communities.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.