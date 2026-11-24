South Korea announced an extension of its temporary K-ETA exemption through December 31, 2027, covering eligible visa-free travellers

The exemption covers 22 countries and regions across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania

Only nationalities that already qualify for visa-free entry to South Korea are covered under the K-ETA exemption

South Korea has extended its temporary exemption from the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) requirement through December 31, 2027, for travellers from 22 countries and regions who already qualify for visa-free entry to the country.

The extension builds on an existing temporary exemption that runs through December 31, 2026.

South Korea extends its K-ETA exemption through December 31, 2027, allowing eligible visa-free travellers from 22 countries and regions to enter without prior authorization. Photo credit: VGC/Getty

Source: Getty Images

It is important to note that the K-ETA exemption does not create new visa-free access — it only applies to passport holders from countries that already have visa-free arrangements with South Korea.

Full list of K-ETA exempt countries

A total of 22 countries and regions are covered under the primary exemption list, spread across four regions:

Asia (5 countries/regions)

1. Hong Kong

2. Japan

3. Macao

4. Singapore

5. Taiwan

Americas (2 countries)

6. Canada

7. United States (including Guam)

Europe (13 countries)

8. Austria

9. Belgium

10. Denmark

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Italy

15. Netherlands

16. Norway

17. Poland

18. Spain

19. Sweden

20. United Kingdom

Oceania (2 countries)

21. Australia

22. New Zealand

What the K-ETA exemption means for travellers

Under normal circumstances, travellers who qualify for visa-free entry to South Korea are still required to obtain a K-ETA before boarding a flight to the country.

The K-ETA is an electronic travel authorisation system South Korea introduced to screen short-stay visitors in advance.

The temporary exemption removes this pre-travel requirement for passport holders from the 22 listed jurisdictions, allowing them to travel to South Korea without first applying for the K-ETA online. The exemption now covers trips made through to the end of 2027.

Travellers from countries not on the exemption list who qualify for visa-free entry to South Korea may still be required to obtain a K-ETA before travelling.

South Korea changes skilled worker visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced on October 22 that it was reforming the E-7-4 skilled worker visa programme to give long-serving foreign workers more stable employment conditions and a clearer path to settling in their local communities.

Source: Legit.ng