Eniola Badmus is one of Nollywood's most talked-about actresses — and today, her story is about far more than acting. The Nigerian star went from weighing 170kg to a dramatically slimmer new look, redefining her career and identity in the process. Five years ago, she weighed 170kg; by 2026, she weighed 83kg. The Eniola Badmus transformation has become one of Nigeria's most-discussed celebrity body journeys in Nigeria —and the woman behind it is as complex as the headlines suggest.

Eniola Badmus posing in front of a pinkish background. Photo: @EniolaBadmus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Eniola Badmus shed an extraordinary amount of weight, dropping from 170kg down to 83kg .

shed an extraordinary amount of weight, dropping from down to . In 2022 , she disclosed she underwent gastric bypass surgery in Turkey, after struggling to control her eating habits.

, she disclosed she underwent in Turkey, after struggling to control her eating habits. She currently serves as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings.

of the Nigerian House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings. Her friendship with Afrobeats star Davido fractured publicly in 2022 following the tragic passing of Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

fractured publicly in following the tragic passing of Davido's son, Ifeanyi. Her estimated net worth ranges between $1.5 million and $3 million.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Eniola Badmus Date of birth 7 September 1982 Age 43 Place of birth Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Education University of Ibadan (Theatre Arts); Lagos State University (M.Sc Economics) Occupation Actress, scriptwriter, film producer, radio personality, social media influencer Years active 2000–present Relationship Status Unmarried /Private Instagram @eniola_badmus Known for Jenifa, Omo Ghetto, Gangs of Lagos Net worth $1.5 million–$3 million (estimated)

Early life and education

Badmus was born in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria, where she received her basic and secondary education. She later attended the University of Ibadan, studying Theatre Arts, before earning an M.Sc in Economics from Lagos State University.

Nollywood wasn't an easy road from the start. According to Badmus,

When I started out, I wasn't fully prepared. What I got after my career kicked off was far from my dreams.

Nollywood career: from Jenifa to Gangs of Lagos

Badmus' career in acting started in 2000, but she shot to recognition in 2008 when she starred in two Yoruba films: Jenifa and Omo Ghetto. Both roles were career-defining, cementing her reputation as a bold comedic talent.

Awards followed — including Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Magic Viewer Choice Awards, Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the African Movie Academy Awards, and Best Comic Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Major films

She has appeared in many Yoruba and English-language films and is said to have starred in more than 200 movies over her two-decade career.

Year Film Role 2008 Jenifa Supporting 2008 Omo Ghetto Lead 2020 Mosadoluwa Toyosi 2021 One Lagos Night Uloma 2021 Swallow Mrs Durojaiye 2022 Tiger's Tail Kike 2022 Palava! Iya Oloja 2023 Gangs of Lagos Isale Eko Woman

In March 2016, the Nollywood actress was unveiled as a brand ambassador for telecoms company 9mobile (then Etisalat). Her wealth is not solely a product of on-screen talent — it also reflects strategic career choices, brand partnerships, and growing influence within Nollywood.

Political role

Beyond her transformation story, Eniola is known for roles in Jenifa, Omo Ghetto, and most recently Love and New Notes. She also currently serves as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Eniola Badmus before and now: the full transformation story

This is the chapter that changed everything. Eniola first began showing her slimmer appearance after staying away from social media for some time. In subsequent interviews, she disclosed that she had undergone gastric bypass surgery in Turkey, explaining she chose the procedure after struggling to control her eating habits and deciding to prioritise her health.

Since then, her transformation has also involved lifestyle changes, including healthier eating and regular exercise. While different public milestone updates have cited varying metrics over the years—including dropping from a high of around 170kg down toward her updated figures—she has emphasised that the physical change required immense discipline. Eniola Badmus told Naija Metro in July 2026:

Five years ago, I weighed 170KG. Today, in 2026, I weigh 83KG. That didn't happen overnight. It took years of discipline, sacrifice, pain, consistency, tears, setbacks, and choosing my health every single day.

Body-shaming: both sides of the journey

People criticised her appearance when she was plus-size, and those same voices have continued now that she has lost the weight. She has spoken openly about the emotional toll.

Badmus reflected on her five-year transformation from 170kg to 83kg, expressing frustration that critics who once mocked her for being plus-size now attack her slimmer physique. Eniola Badmus wrote on Instagram:

I need you to hear this from me… being 'fat' is not the problem. Hating yourself is. Doubting yourself is. Believing you're not enough is. That's the real struggle.

Badmus described her own journey as one of consistent decisions over time:

My weight loss journey has taught me one powerful thing: transformation starts in the mind. I didn’t wake up one day different….I made small, consistent decisions. And guess what? You can too. If I can do it, you can absolutely do it.

The film producer has admitted that there are days she misses her old body — there was comfort in it, and a sense of identity she never had to question. However, when she looks at her new body, she sees growth both physically and emotionally.

What happened between Davido and Eniola Badmus?

Davido and Eniola Badmus were inseparable public figures who frequently collaborated and supported one another. Eniola was among the first Nollywood stars to publicly support Davido's music career, often attending his shows and promoting his work.

Their relationship became strained in October 2022 after Davido's three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, passed away. At the time, Eniola was one of the first celebrities to share the sad news on social media. Some fans criticised her, saying the family should have announced it themselves.

With things spiralling out of control, Eniola was forced to delete the post on Instagram and Facebook, and this led to her fallout with Davido, as he and his family unfollowed her on Instagram.

The reconciliation

In November 2024, signs of reconciliation appeared when the two were seen talking at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday event in London. Eniola posted a video from the event showing her and Davido greeting each other and chatting briefly. The clip quickly spread online, and fans welcomed their reunion.

She later took to Instagram to share photos of Davido paying a courtesy visit to Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, in Abuja, noting that she spent the day with them. Captioning a photo with Davido, she wrote:

Baddest X Baddo

Eniola Badmus' husband and personal life

Eniola Badmus keeps her romantic life and personal affairs strictly private, often saying she prefers to shield her relationships from public scrutiny. Unverified internet rumours and blog profiles have often claimed she is married to a man named Seyi, but these claims are unfounded.

The actress has repeatedly debunked photos circulated online as "family portraits" as behind-the-scenes images from movie sets, such as My Father's Pledge. Furthermore, public reports regarding her having children are inaccurate, as the actress has openly spoken about waiting upon the Lord and longing to have children of her own in the future.

She does, however, maintain a close relationship with her younger sister, Oluwatomisin Badmus (Tomi Badmus), whom she regularly celebrates publicly.

Latest news

In February 2026, Eniola Badmus broke her silence after a social media user accused her of being a private pimp, with the actress vowing legal action and stating:

We don't forgive in this zone.

In July 2026, she opened up further about her body journey, confirming she had lost 87kg and that the body-shaming had never stopped — with critics now targeting her slimmer appearance.

Most recently, hours after new photos surfaced showing her alongside Davido at an event in Abuja, Eniola took to Instagram to reflect on loyalty — a post that resonated widely with fans following their very public falling out.

How rich is Eniola Badmus?

According to recent estimates, Eniola Badmus has a net worth ranging between $1.5 million and $3 million, placing her among Nigeria's most financially successful actresses. One estimate puts the figure at $3 million, while other sources cite $1.8 million.

Her income streams include:

Acting fees and film production

Script writing, social media influencing, and radio work

Millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, monetised through sponsored posts, affiliate marketing, and paid promotions

Brand ambassador deals, including her Etisalat partnership

Property investments and business opportunities

FAQs

How old is Eniola Badmus now? She was born on 7 September 1982, making her 43 years old as of 2026. Who is Eniola Badmus married to? Eniola Badmus is unmarried and has no children, though she keeps her personal and romantic life private. What happened between Davido and Eniola Badmus? Their friendship strained in October 2022 after Davido's son died. Eniola was one of the first to share the news publicly, drawing criticism, after which Davido unfollowed her on Instagram. How did Eniola Badmus lose weight? She underwent gastric bypass surgery in Turkey in 2022, and has since complemented it with healthier eating and regular exercise. Does Eniola Badmus have children? The social media influencer has no children. What is Eniola Badmus's net worth? Her net worth is estimated between $1.5 million and $3 million, placing her among the financially successful actresses in Nigeria's film industry. What is Eniola Badmus's new look like? She dropped from 170kg to around 83kg, unveiling a dramatically slimmer physique that went viral online and sparked nationwide conversation. What is Eniola Badmus doing now? She currently serves as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings, alongside her active acting and influencing career.

Quick facts

She has starred in over 200 Nollywood films across a career spanning more than two decades.

She lost nearly 87kg after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in Turkey in 2022.

She won Best Actress (Yoruba) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014.

She holds an M.Sc in Economics from Lagos State University.

She actively uses her platform to advocate for body positivity and self-worth regardless of size.

Eniola Badmus' remarkable transformation marked a new chapter in her personal life and career, proving that change goes beyond physical appearance. Despite facing criticism over her weight loss, the Nigerian actress has continued to embrace her journey while remaining active in the entertainment industry. Her story highlights the importance of self-acceptance, resilience and staying confident regardless of public opinion.

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Source: Legit.ng