Ajayi Crowther University Announces 4,104 Graduates, 116 First Class Honours
- Ajayi Crowther University announced it will hold its 18th convocation ceremony on November 25 and 26, with 4,104 students set to graduate
- 116 students earned First Class Honours degrees, while 87 candidates will receive doctoral degrees across various disciplines
- Renowned historian Prof. Toyin Falola and financier Mr Kayode Falowo will receive honorary doctorate degrees at the ceremony
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Oyo State - Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State will hold its 18th convocation ceremony on Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26, graduating a total of 4,104 students across undergraduate and postgraduate categories.
The university disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, adding that 116 of the graduating students earned First Class Honours degrees.
At the undergraduate level, the breakdown shows that 1,207 students will receive Second Class Upper degrees, 693 will earn Second Class Lower degrees, and 45 will graduate with Third Class degrees.
As reported by The Punch, at the postgraduate level, 158 candidates will be awarded postgraduate diplomas, 1,798 will receive master's degrees, and 87 will be conferred with doctorate degrees.
Honorary degrees for Prof. Falola and Falowo
The convocation will also see two prominent Nigerians honoured with honorary doctorate degrees. Renowned historian Prof. Toyin Falola and financier Mr Kayode Falowo will both receive the distinction at the university chapel during the ceremony.
"Prof. Falola, one of Africa's best-known historians, is a Professor of History at the University of Texas at Austin, United States. He has authored and edited numerous publications on African history and culture," the statement said.
The honorary degrees will be conferred on the same day that the 87 doctoral candidates receive their awards.
New programmes and infrastructure gains
The Vice-Chancellor also used the occasion to highlight progress made at the institution since taking office about a year ago.
These include improvements in infrastructure, advances in academic development, and the approval of new programmes by the National Universities Commission.
Among the newly approved courses are Medicine and Surgery, Pharm@cy, and several other disciplines, marking a significant expansion of the university's academic offerings.
FUTA graduates 256 first-class students at 37th convocation ceremony
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 256 students out of 3,039 graduating students at FUTA earned first-class degrees at the institution's 37th convocation.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adenike Oladiji revealed the breakdown at a press conference ahead of the ceremony scheduled for next week.
Oladiji also disclosed that over 7,000 FUTA students have so far benefited from the federal government's NELFUND scheme
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng