Ajayi Crowther University announced it will hold its 18th convocation ceremony on November 25 and 26, with 4,104 students set to graduate

116 students earned First Class Honours degrees, while 87 candidates will receive doctoral degrees across various disciplines

Renowned historian Prof. Toyin Falola and financier Mr Kayode Falowo will receive honorary doctorate degrees at the ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Oyo State - Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State will hold its 18th convocation ceremony on Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26, graduating a total of 4,104 students across undergraduate and postgraduate categories.

The university disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, adding that 116 of the graduating students earned First Class Honours degrees.

Among the Ajayi Crowther University graduates, 116 earned First Class Honours and 87 will receive doctoral degrees. Photo credit: Ajayi Crowther University

Source: UGC

At the undergraduate level, the breakdown shows that 1,207 students will receive Second Class Upper degrees, 693 will earn Second Class Lower degrees, and 45 will graduate with Third Class degrees.

As reported by The Punch, at the postgraduate level, 158 candidates will be awarded postgraduate diplomas, 1,798 will receive master's degrees, and 87 will be conferred with doctorate degrees.

Honorary degrees for Prof. Falola and Falowo

The convocation will also see two prominent Nigerians honoured with honorary doctorate degrees. Renowned historian Prof. Toyin Falola and financier Mr Kayode Falowo will both receive the distinction at the university chapel during the ceremony.

"Prof. Falola, one of Africa's best-known historians, is a Professor of History at the University of Texas at Austin, United States. He has authored and edited numerous publications on African history and culture," the statement said.

The honorary degrees will be conferred on the same day that the 87 doctoral candidates receive their awards.

New programmes and infrastructure gains

The Vice-Chancellor also used the occasion to highlight progress made at the institution since taking office about a year ago.

These include improvements in infrastructure, advances in academic development, and the approval of new programmes by the National Universities Commission.

Among the newly approved courses are Medicine and Surgery, Pharm@cy, and several other disciplines, marking a significant expansion of the university's academic offerings.

Ajayi Crowther University names Toyin Falola, Kayode Falowo for honorary doctorates

Source: Original

FUTA graduates 256 first-class students at 37th convocation ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 256 students out of 3,039 graduating students at FUTA earned first-class degrees at the institution's 37th convocation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adenike Oladiji revealed the breakdown at a press conference ahead of the ceremony scheduled for next week.

Oladiji also disclosed that over 7,000 FUTA students have so far benefited from the federal government's NELFUND scheme

Source: Legit.ng