Funke Akindele kicked off a 21-day praise session ahead of her upcoming Nollywood film The Four : No One Fights Alone

Videos from the spiritual event surfaced online, showing the actress dancing in a white garment as singers ministered on stage

The Four features a star-studded cast and is set for a nationwide cinema release on December 11, 2026

Funke Akindele has given fans a glimpse of her spiritual side, launching a 21-day praise session in the build-up to her latest cinema project.

Videos from the event, which circulated online on Tuesday, November 10, captured the award-winning Nollywood actress dressed in a white garment, dancing with visible energy and fervour as gospel singers performed on stage. Promotional material for her upcoming film loomed in the background throughout the gathering.

Funke Akindele launches a 21-day praise session ahead of The Four release. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The movie at the centre of all the anticipation is The Four: No One Fights Alone, a drama that Akindele wrote, directed, and produced under her Funke Akindele Network (FAAN TV) banner. FilmOne Entertainment will handle its distribution. The movie is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on 11 December, 2026.

The story centres on four women whose bond of friendship, courage, and loyalty is pushed to its limits as they rally around a young man they all care deeply about. The cast is a who's who of Nollywood and Nigerian entertainment, including Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Waje, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, and Ali Nuhu, among others.

Reaction to Funke Akindele's spiritual preparation

The footage clearly struck a chord with Akindele's fanbase, drawing an outpouring of support and excitement online.

Funke Akindele began a spirited praise gathering ahead of her new film. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

@Pelumi_Mohdope commented:

"This one is going to break record that has never be broken before"

@Beautified Design Wears wrote:

"Una come say make her movie no sell e no possible you can't put God first and regret e no possible"

@King Henry said:

"She keeps raising the standard. It's actually needed to hand over everything to God because Ota porrr. From every angle and corners. It's a necessity to have a spiritual backing."

@WoliWhite noted:

"omo. na day 2 be this oh. she did not post online. if she post. ppl will locate the studio"

@ajewamiri] added:

"God first I love this about lafunky"

@tbright_alagaiduroijoko declared:

"The four go n break every protocols in Jesus name 🙏"

@Adeola Abisola829 prayed:

"the four, go forth and prosper in all cinemas globally IJN"

Watch the beautiful atmosphere of praise at Funke Akindele's event below:

Below is another video from the event:

Funke Akindele’s greeting with Toyosi Adesanya draws reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video from Priscilla Ojo's new store launch in Lagos caught Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo exchanging pleasantries

A brief moment between Funke and actress Toyosi Adesanya at the event, however, drew mixed reactions from netizens online.

"She even stood up with her husband whom funke totally ignore, funke no try atal," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng