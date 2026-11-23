South Africa's official eVisa portal has outlined a checklist of requirements that every foreigner must meet before travelling to the country

The list covers documentation, financial readiness, and a health-related certificate that may catch many travellers off guard

Travellers coming from or passing through certain regions of Africa and South America face an additional requirement not commonly known

South Africa has published a list of six requirements that every foreigner must satisfy before visiting the country, and the checklist covers everything from travel documents to health certificates.

The information was shared through South Africa's official eVisa portal, which is described as an easy, efficient, and secure platform for processing visa applications.

Foreigners must meet these requirements to visit South Africa. Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

Source: UGC

The portal also hosts a frequently asked questions section to help prospective visitors navigate the process.

What foreigners need to visit South Africa

According to the portal, visitors must arrive with a valid passport or an acceptable travel document that covers the full duration of their intended stay.

The passport must also contain at least one blank page, specifically reserved for endorsements by immigration officials at the point of entry.

Depending on the traveller's nationality, a valid visa may also be required before boarding. Visitors are additionally expected to carry sufficient funds to cover their day-to-day living expenses while in the country, without relying on support from local contacts or institutions.

A return or onward ticket is another mandatory requirement, serving as proof that the traveller intends to leave South Africa within the permitted period.

The sixth requirement is one that many travellers may overlook entirely. Anyone whose journey begins in, or passes through, countries in the yellow fever belt of Africa or South America must present a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate upon arrival.

The yellow fever belt includes several countries in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of South America where the disease remains a public health concern.

How to apply for a South African visa

For those who do require a visa, the South African eVisa system offers an online application process.

The portal encourages applicants to review the full visa application guidelines to determine which category of visa suits their travel purpose and to ensure all supporting documents are in order before submitting.

Travellers are advised to begin preparations well in advance of their intended departure date, particularly those who may need to obtain a yellow fever vaccination and the accompanying international certificate, as this can take time to arrange through an approved medical facility.

South Africa publishes guidance on paying workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South African law sets strict rules on the currency, frequency, and method employers must use when paying workers.

Employees receiving cash or cheque payments are entitled to specific protections on where and when they collect their wages.

Source: Legit.ng