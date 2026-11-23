Vietnam's National Assembly passed Labour Code amendments on Saturday, November 21, 2026, adding Vietnam Culture Day to the country's official calendar

The Politburo introduced the holiday under Resolution No. 80 in January 2026, bringing total annual paid public holidays to 13 days

Cities including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are marking the first Vietnam Culture Day with cultural events and free admission at select historical sites

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Hanoi, Vietnam - Vietnam has officially added November 24 as a new paid public holiday called Vietnam Culture Day, with the first observance falling on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The National Assembly formalised the change by passing amendments to the Labour Code on November 21, 2026. The groundwork, however, was laid earlier in the year when the Politburo issued Resolution No. 80 in January 2026, which introduced the designation and set the framework for its implementation.

Vietnam declares November 24 a new paid public holiday, with the first Vietnam Culture Day celebration scheduled for 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Vietnam marks historic cultural conference anniversary

The date was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference, held in Hanoi in 1946.

That event is widely regarded as a defining moment in the development of Vietnamese national culture, and the new holiday is intended to honour its legacy each year.

Vietnam's public holidays now total 13 days

The addition of Vietnam Culture Day is one of two new public holidays introduced through the same legislative process. July 27, observed as War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, will join the official list of paid holidays starting in 2027. Together, the two additions bring Vietnam's total number of annual paid public holidays from 11 to 13 days.

Because this year's Vietnam Culture Day lands on a Tuesday, workers across the country receive a paid day off. Authorities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have organised a range of activities to mark the occasion, including cultural performances and events, as well as free or reduced-price admission at certain cultural and historical sites across both cities.

Check out a social media post regarding the new holiday in Vietnam via X below:

Read more on public holidays

Vietnam hospitals offer resident doctors financial incentives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hospitals across Vietnam launched a range of financial incentives aimed at drawing resident doctors into the public health system, combining institutional benefits with broader city-level policy support.

Under current arrangements, resident doctors who sign employment contracts start on a salary coefficient of 2.67, placing their base monthly pay between 6.24 million VND and 6.75 million VND, depending on the applicable base salary rate. This figure does not include professional allowances or additional income streams.

Individual hospitals have added their own packages on top of the base pay. At the City Children's Hospital, newly appointed resident doctors receive an upfront payment of 20 million VND from the hospital's development fund, as well as the chance to take on after-hours consultations to boost their monthly earnings.

Source: Legit.ng