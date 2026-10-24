Adekunle Gold — born Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko on 28 January 1987 — is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter whose private life and his adopted home of London have quietly steered every chapter of his artistry. He is married to fellow Nigerian singer Simi, with whom he now has two children, and remains one of the most celebrated couples in African music. His openness about living with sickle cell disease, the joy of fatherhood, and London as a creative refuge points to a musician shaped as much by life as by studio craft.

Adekunle Gold attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party. Photo: Olivia Wong (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Adekunle Gold (born 28 January 1987 ) is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer and graphic designer from Lagos

(born ) is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer and graphic designer from Lagos He married singer Simi in January 2019 after dating for five years

in after dating for five years The couple have two children : daughter Adejare (Deja) , born May 2020, and a second child born 10 March 2026

: daughter , born May 2020, and a second child born Adekunle Gold has lived with sickle cell disease since childhood, publicly revealing it in 2022

since childhood, publicly revealing it in His sixth album, Fuji, was released on 3 October 2025 under his independent label, Somtin Different

Profile summary

Detail Info Full name Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko Stage name Adekunle Gold / AG Baby Date of birth 28 January 1987 Age 39 Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Education Higher National Diploma, Arts and Design, Lagos State Polytechnic Occupation Singer, songwriter, graphic designer Spouse Simi (m. 2019) Children 2 (Adejare "Deja" Kosoko; second child b. March 2026) Labels Somtin Different; Def Jam Recordings (former); YBNL Nation (former) Instagram @adekunlegold Website adekunle.gold

How London became part of Adekunle Gold's creative identity

Adekunle Gold's relationship with London stretches back to the very start of his mainstream career. Getting signed to YBNL took him to London for the first time. That 2015 visit planted a seed. Over the years, the city became a base for writing, touring, and reflection.

London as a writing sanctuary

While in London, the Nigerian musician set up his studio with a view. That sense of space and perspective is not incidental — it mirrors how he approaches songwriting. He writes while on the road, rarely working in traditional studios.

The city also supported him during one of his lowest professional moments. In 2018, before releasing About 30, he pitched the album to record labels and distribution companies but got a terrible response. He almost gave up that afternoon, but while walking the streets of London, he randomly met three fans who each told him they loved his work.

Top five facts about Adekunle Gold. Photo: @adekunlegold/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

It felt as though God had sent angels to lift his spirits. In an interview with Noctis Magazine, Adekunle stated:

I said I want to quit this 9 to 5 life, let me focus on music, let me see what it does for me, let me see where it takes me, and it turned out to be another great decision I made with my life.

London's audiences have rewarded that loyalty in kind. He described London as one of the places that shows him the most love, noting that he had done two shows there and they always sold out.

The About 30 album and the London Gospel Choir

London's influence was baked directly into his second album. About 30 features guest appearances from Seun Kuti, Flavour, Dyo, Jacob Banks, and the London Community Gospel Choir. Thematically, the album reflects on turning 30 and his personal growth.

Simi and Adekunle Gold: marriage, family, and musical partnership

Adekunle Gold and Simi are arguably Nigeria's most admired music couple. Simi's full name is Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, née Ogunleye, born 19 April 1988 in Ojuelegba, Lagos — a Nigerian actress, singer, and songwriter.

How they met and started dating

Adekunle Gold had been messaging Simi on Facebook for a while, but she did not notice until they eventually started dating. She was initially hesitant because she did not know him very well, but was eventually won over by his kindness and persistence.

Simi and Adekunle Gold started dating in 2014 and married in 2019. By that point, they had already collaborated musically and appeared on each other's projects for years — their professional bond deepening alongside their personal one.

Genotype and the decision to marry

In a candid revelation that drew widespread attention, Adekunle Gold admitted that genotype compatibility played a major role in his decision to marry Simi. Speaking on the One54 Podcast, he said he would not have pursued the relationship if she were not genotype AA, as he lives with sickle cell disease. He stated, as reported by Vanguard:

When me and my wife first met, the first thing I did was to know her genotype. She is AA. That was why I proceeded with the relationship.

Children: Deja and the newest arrival

Simi and Adekunle Gold welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, and revealed on Instagram that they had named her Adejare. The couple welcomed Adejare on 30 May 2020.

Adekunle Gold performs onstage during the 15th Annual Headies Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In 2026, Simi announced the birth of her second child with Adekunle Gold, disclosing on Instagram that the baby was born on 10 March 2026, putting to rest earlier reports suggesting she had given birth to twins. Confirming the news, Simi described herself as a "proud mother of two."

Fatherhood has clearly recalibrated how Adekunle Gold measures success. The singer has reflected on his journey, saying becoming a father of two has been the most profound change of his life. Adekunle Gold said in May 2026, as reported by a fan newsletter via Vanguard:

I've been thinking a lot lately about how quickly life can change without you even noticing it while it's happening. One day you are praying quietly over dreams that still feel far away, and then suddenly you realize those same dreams are now your actual life.

What is Adekunle Gold suffering from?

On 15 July 2022, Adekunle Gold revealed his lifelong battle with sickle cell disease, and that it inspired his song "5 Star". The disclosure was both personal and political — he first wrote of his struggles in "5 Star" and then announced the establishment of the Adekunle Gold Foundation, focusing on addressing the needs of children battling sickle cell disease across the African continent.

Adelkunle Gold performs his album Fúji with a full orchestra. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Adekunle revealed in an interview with media personality Angela Yee on TVC YouTube that he once wished for death during one of the worst sickle cell crises he experienced at age 20. He told an audience at NYU's School of Global Public Health.

Sickle cell is tough, but if you let it stop you, it owns you. Sickle cell should never stop you — learn to manage your health, but don't stop. My head is still filled with my dreams.

Career milestones and discography

Adekunle Gold gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single "Sade", a highlife cover of One Direction's "Story of My Life". He signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his 2015 debut studio album Gold, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Before music brought him fame, he worked as a graphic designer. Adekunle Gold designed the YBNL Nation official logo and completed other designs for Lil Kesh, Viktoh, and Olamide. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Arts and Design from Lagos State Polytechnic.

Studio album discography

Year Album Label 2016 Gold YBNL Nation 2018 About 30 Afro Urban Inc 2020 Afro Pop Vol. 1 Afro Urban Inc 2022 Catch Me If You Can Afro Urban / Splatoon 2023 Tequila Ever After Def Jam Recordings 2025 Fuji Somtin Different / Believe

In March 2023, Def Jam Recordings signed Adekunle Gold. He released his sixth studio album, Fuji, on 3 October 2025 — a 15-track project whose title is an acronym for Finding Uncharted Journeys Inside.

Latest news

Adekunle Gold has had a prolific stretch in 2025–2026. Fuji's October 2025 arrival marked a return to his independent roots. He released the album on 3 October 2025 through his independent label, Somtin Different, and Believe Recordings, blending Afrobeats, apala, tungba, fuji, R&B, and amapiano.

In April 2026, he released Formation, a collaboration with Olamide, his first official collaboration with his former YBNL label boss. The song blends Fuji-inspired rhythms with Afrobeats elements, part of what he describes as his "Electro Fuji" sound.

Speaking on Formation, Adekunle Gold noted that making music still excites him after all these years, calling the release "special for many reasons."

Adekunle Gold attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show. Photo: Olga Gasnier

Source: Getty Images

On the advocacy front, the BEAT-SCD collaboration — Building Engagement Through Music Artistry and Storytelling for Sickle Cell Disease — was launched alongside NYU professors Carlos Chirinos and Emmanuel Peprah and the Adekunle Gold Foundation, among the first of its kind between a research institution and an internationally renowned music artist.

Adekunle Gold's net worth

No single authoritative source has publicly confirmed Adekunle Gold's net worth. Based on multiple industry estimates, his net worth is estimated at $2.5 million to $5.5 million. His primary sources of wealth come from music album sales, endorsement deals, and show bookings.

His income streams include:

Live concerts and international tours (including sold-out shows at the O2 Arena, London)

Streaming revenue across six studio albums

Brand endorsements (including a past deal with Unity Bank)

His independent label, Somtin Different

Foundation work tied to sickle cell advocacy

Adekunle Gold attends the Recording Academy Honours presented by The Black Music Collective. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Adekunle Gold owns a mansion in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, and in two other undisclosed locations.

FAQs

Are Adekunle Gold and Simi still married? Yes. Adekunle Gold married Simi in January 2019, after dating for five years. There is no public indication that they have separated. Does Adekunle Gold have a child? Simi and Adekunle Gold have a daughter, Adejare, born in 2020. They had a second child on 10 March 2026. Who is Adekunle Gold's first wife? Simi is his only known wife. They married in a private ceremony in January 2019. What is Adekunle Gold suffering from? The Nigerian graphic designer suffers from sickle cell disease and has been open about his condition since publicly disclosing it in 2022. How old is Adekunle Gold? Adekunle Gold was born on 28 January 1987, making him 39 years old as of 2026. What is Adekunle Gold's real name? His real name is Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko. He is a descendant of the royal Kosoko family of Lagos. What was Adekunle Gold's breakthrough song? He gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single "Sade", a highlife cover of One Direction's "Story of My Life". What is Adekunle Gold's latest album? Fuji was released on 3 October 2025, by Somtin Different and Believe Recordings.

We also highlighted facts about Yahaya Adoza Bello, the former Kogi State governor facing two separate prosecutions over alleged financial misconduct.

The cases allege the diversion of ₦80.2 billion and ₦110 billion in state funds. Bello denies the charges as legal proceedings continue alongside his bid for the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi Central.

Source: Legit.ng