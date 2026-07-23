Scott Bridgeway recently stepped into the spotlight as Halle Bailey's new boyfriend, sparking interest in his life and career. The record producer, songwriter, and drummer is best known for co-producing Kendrick Lamar's acclaimed GNX album, which includes the hit song Luther. He has also built a reputation working with some of hip-hop's biggest artists.

Halle Bailey and Ruchaun Akers, aka Scott Bridgeway, attend the ASCAP 2026 Pop Awards. Photo: Lester Cohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Scott Bridgeway was born in Roanoke, Virginia , and later raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

, and later raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. His mother, Sherri Davis , is a former DJ who heavily influenced his musical style.

, is a who heavily influenced his musical style. Scott is in a relationship with singer and actress Halle Bailey.

He won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, for his co-production work on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit collaboration Luther.

Profile summary

Full name Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Known as Scott Bridgeway Gender Male Date of birth 9 January 2001 Age 25 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Roanoke, Virginia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ruchaun Akers Sr. Mother Sherri Davis Siblings 1 (deceased) Relationship status Dating Partner Halle Bailey School Westside Elementary School Profession Songwriter, record producer, drummer

Scott Bridgeway's biography

The record producer was born on 9 January 2001 in Roanoke, Virginia, United States. He is 25 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Born Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr., he is the son of Ruchaun Akers Sr. and Sherri Davis, a former DJ.

At the age of nine, Scott moved with his mother to Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Westside Elementary School in Roanoke, where he completed his first three grades before relocating to North Carolina.

In a January 2025 profile with Cardinal News, Bridgeway credited his mother with shaping his musical tastes from an early age, recalling how her eclectic playlists sparked his passion for music. He said:

I basically got my musical tastes from my mom. We’d be in the car and I remember hearing ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ [by Snoop Dogg]. The Neptunes played a big part of my music influences. I fell in love with them.

Top five facts about Scott Bridgeway. Photo: @halle-bailey-and-scott-bridgeway (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bridgeway later relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his music career but frequently returns to Roanoke to visit his father. He also had a half-brother on his father's side, Maurice R. Akers, who passed away as an infant in January 2008.

Scott Bridgeway's career highlights

Scott Bridgeway is a music producer whose rise in the music industry reflects a dream he pursued from an early age. In the same January 2025 Cardinal News profile, his mother, Sherri Davis, spoke about his determination and the pride she felt watching his career unfold:

He manifested the life and career that he always wanted. He’s wanted this since he was 15. It brings tears to my eyes watching it happen.

Scott has become a sought-after producer, contributing to chart-topping albums and major collaborations. He has worked with some of hip-hop's biggest artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Kanye West, SZA, and Halle's sister, Chloë Bailey. The table below lists his most notable album contributions.

Album/EP Year Lead artist The Melodic Blue 2021 Baby Keem B4PINK (EP) 2022 SoFaygo Donda 2 2022 Kanye West In Pieces 2023 Chlöe 2 Sides of the Story 2024 Sugarhill Ddot GNX 2024 Kendrick Lamar God Said No 2024 Omar Apollo Vultures 2 2024 Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign

Bridgeway reached a career milestone at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for co-producing Kendrick Lamar and SZA's chart-topping hit, Luther.

Still in the profile with Cardinal News, Bridgeway reflected on his creative process and his rise alongside his peers, saying:

I was just trying to find a balance between that classic, nostalgic soul feeling and the hard-hitting drums that modern hip-hop demands. Working on "luther" with Sounwave and Kendrick was all about keeping the integrity of the original music while bringing something entirely new to the table. We knew we had something special the second the loop started playing.

Explore Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey's love story

Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey first sparked dating rumours in May 2025 after they were spotted holding hands at a Kendrick Lamar concert.

Halle Bailey and Scott Bridgeway photographed kissing. Photo: @deuxmoi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The speculation gained further momentum two months later when the pair were photographed vacationing together on a yacht in Italy. While Bailey was on a break from filming You, Me & Tuscany, they were seen swimming, taking photos together, and enjoying time aboard the yacht.

Following the trip, Bailey shared a series of photos on X with the caption:

just keep swimming.

Bridgeway and Bailey made their red carpet debut on 30 April 2026 at the ASCAP Pop Awards in Hollywood. The couple attended the ceremony together as Bridgeway was recognised for his production work on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grammy-winning hit Luther and Kendrick Lamar's Squabble Up.

Halle Bailey speaks onstage as Universal Pictures presents a special screening for "You, Me & Tuscany". Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Before her relationship with Bridgeway, Bailey dated YouTuber and rapper DDG. The former couple shares a son, Halo, who was born in December 2023, before ending their relationship in 2024.

FAQs

What does Scott Bridgeway do? He is an American record producer and songwriter, best known for his work with rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. How old is Scott Bridgeway? Scott is 25 years old as of 2026. His date of birth is 9 January 2001. Where does Scott Bridgeway come from? He hails from Roanoke, Virginia, United States. What is Scott Bridgeway's ethnicity? He is of African-American heritage. Who is Scott Bridgeway's mother? His mother is Sherri Davis, a former disc jockey. For how long have Scott Bridgeway and Halle been dating? They have been dating for over a year, having first been linked in the spring of 2025. Does Scott Bridgeway have siblings? The producer had a younger paternal half-brother, Maurice, who passed away in January 2008.

Scott Bridgeway's career reflects his rise from an aspiring producer to one of hip-hop's most sought-after music creators. Through collaborations with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Baby Keem, he has built a strong reputation in the industry. As Halle Bailey's boyfriend, Bridgeway is gaining recognition both on and off the spotlight.

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Source: Legit.ng