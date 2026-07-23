Who is Halle Bailey's new man? Inside Scott Bridgeway's life and career in and out the spotlight
Scott Bridgeway recently stepped into the spotlight as Halle Bailey's new boyfriend, sparking interest in his life and career. The record producer, songwriter, and drummer is best known for co-producing Kendrick Lamar's acclaimed GNX album, which includes the hit song Luther. He has also built a reputation working with some of hip-hop's biggest artists.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Scott Bridgeway was born in Roanoke, Virginia, and later raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.
- His mother, Sherri Davis, is a former DJ who heavily influenced his musical style.
- Scott is in a relationship with singer and actress Halle Bailey.
- He won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, for his co-production work on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit collaboration Luther.
Profile summary
Full name
Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr.
Known as
Scott Bridgeway
Gender
Male
Date of birth
9 January 2001
Age
25 years old (as of July 2026)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Roanoke, Virginia, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Ruchaun Akers Sr.
Mother
Sherri Davis
Siblings
1 (deceased)
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Halle Bailey
School
Westside Elementary School
Profession
Songwriter, record producer, drummer
Scott Bridgeway's biography
The record producer was born on 9 January 2001 in Roanoke, Virginia, United States. He is 25 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Born Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr., he is the son of Ruchaun Akers Sr. and Sherri Davis, a former DJ.
At the age of nine, Scott moved with his mother to Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Westside Elementary School in Roanoke, where he completed his first three grades before relocating to North Carolina.
In a January 2025 profile with Cardinal News, Bridgeway credited his mother with shaping his musical tastes from an early age, recalling how her eclectic playlists sparked his passion for music. He said:
I basically got my musical tastes from my mom. We’d be in the car and I remember hearing ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ [by Snoop Dogg]. The Neptunes played a big part of my music influences. I fell in love with them.
Bridgeway later relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his music career but frequently returns to Roanoke to visit his father. He also had a half-brother on his father's side, Maurice R. Akers, who passed away as an infant in January 2008.
Scott Bridgeway's career highlights
Scott Bridgeway is a music producer whose rise in the music industry reflects a dream he pursued from an early age. In the same January 2025 Cardinal News profile, his mother, Sherri Davis, spoke about his determination and the pride she felt watching his career unfold:
He manifested the life and career that he always wanted. He’s wanted this since he was 15. It brings tears to my eyes watching it happen.
Scott has become a sought-after producer, contributing to chart-topping albums and major collaborations. He has worked with some of hip-hop's biggest artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Kanye West, SZA, and Halle's sister, Chloë Bailey. The table below lists his most notable album contributions.
Album/EP
Year
Lead artist
The Melodic Blue
2021
Baby Keem
B4PINK (EP)
2022
SoFaygo
Donda 2
2022
Kanye West
In Pieces
2023
Chlöe
2 Sides of the Story
2024
Sugarhill Ddot
GNX
2024
Kendrick Lamar
God Said No
2024
Omar Apollo
Vultures 2
2024
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign
Bridgeway reached a career milestone at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for co-producing Kendrick Lamar and SZA's chart-topping hit, Luther.
Still in the profile with Cardinal News, Bridgeway reflected on his creative process and his rise alongside his peers, saying:
I was just trying to find a balance between that classic, nostalgic soul feeling and the hard-hitting drums that modern hip-hop demands. Working on "luther" with Sounwave and Kendrick was all about keeping the integrity of the original music while bringing something entirely new to the table. We knew we had something special the second the loop started playing.
Explore Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey's love story
Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey first sparked dating rumours in May 2025 after they were spotted holding hands at a Kendrick Lamar concert.
The speculation gained further momentum two months later when the pair were photographed vacationing together on a yacht in Italy. While Bailey was on a break from filming You, Me & Tuscany, they were seen swimming, taking photos together, and enjoying time aboard the yacht.
Following the trip, Bailey shared a series of photos on X with the caption:
just keep swimming.
Bridgeway and Bailey made their red carpet debut on 30 April 2026 at the ASCAP Pop Awards in Hollywood. The couple attended the ceremony together as Bridgeway was recognised for his production work on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grammy-winning hit Luther and Kendrick Lamar's Squabble Up.
Before her relationship with Bridgeway, Bailey dated YouTuber and rapper DDG. The former couple shares a son, Halo, who was born in December 2023, before ending their relationship in 2024.
FAQs
- What does Scott Bridgeway do? He is an American record producer and songwriter, best known for his work with rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem.
- How old is Scott Bridgeway? Scott is 25 years old as of 2026. His date of birth is 9 January 2001.
- Where does Scott Bridgeway come from? He hails from Roanoke, Virginia, United States.
- What is Scott Bridgeway's ethnicity? He is of African-American heritage.
- Who is Scott Bridgeway's mother? His mother is Sherri Davis, a former disc jockey.
- For how long have Scott Bridgeway and Halle been dating? They have been dating for over a year, having first been linked in the spring of 2025.
- Does Scott Bridgeway have siblings? The producer had a younger paternal half-brother, Maurice, who passed away in January 2008.
Scott Bridgeway's career reflects his rise from an aspiring producer to one of hip-hop's most sought-after music creators. Through collaborations with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Baby Keem, he has built a strong reputation in the industry. As Halle Bailey's boyfriend, Bridgeway is gaining recognition both on and off the spotlight.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.