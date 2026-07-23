Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Who is Halle Bailey's new man? Inside Scott Bridgeway's life and career in and out the spotlight
Celebrity biographies

Who is Halle Bailey's new man? Inside Scott Bridgeway's life and career in and out the spotlight

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Scott Bridgeway recently stepped into the spotlight as Halle Bailey's new boyfriend, sparking interest in his life and career. The record producer, songwriter, and drummer is best known for co-producing Kendrick Lamar's acclaimed GNX album, which includes the hit song Luther. He has also built a reputation working with some of hip-hop's biggest artists.

Halle Bailey and Ruchaun Akers, aka Scott Bridgeway, at Chaplin Studios
Halle Bailey and Ruchaun Akers, aka Scott Bridgeway, attend the ASCAP 2026 Pop Awards. Photo: Lester Cohen (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Scott Bridgeway was born in Roanoke, Virginia, and later raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.
  • His mother, Sherri Davis, is a former DJ who heavily influenced his musical style.
  • Scott is in a relationship with singer and actress Halle Bailey.
  • He won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, for his co-production work on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit collaboration Luther.

Profile summary

Full name

Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr.

Known as

Scott Bridgeway

Gender

Male

Date of birth

9 January 2001

Age

25 years old (as of July 2026)

Zodiac sign

Capricorn

Place of birth

Roanoke, Virginia, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Ruchaun Akers Sr.

Mother

Sherri Davis

Siblings

1 (deceased)

Relationship status

Dating

Partner

Halle Bailey

School

Westside Elementary School

Profession

Songwriter, record producer, drummer

Read also

Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life and the woman he's with now

Scott Bridgeway's biography

The record producer was born on 9 January 2001 in Roanoke, Virginia, United States. He is 25 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Born Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr., he is the son of Ruchaun Akers Sr. and Sherri Davis, a former DJ.

At the age of nine, Scott moved with his mother to Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Westside Elementary School in Roanoke, where he completed his first three grades before relocating to North Carolina.

In a January 2025 profile with Cardinal News, Bridgeway credited his mother with shaping his musical tastes from an early age, recalling how her eclectic playlists sparked his passion for music. He said:

I basically got my musical tastes from my mom. We’d be in the car and I remember hearing ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ [by Snoop Dogg]. The Neptunes played a big part of my music influences. I fell in love with them.

Read also

David Spade's girlfriend history, from Heather Locklear to Naya Rivera

Facts about Scott Bridgeway
Top five facts about Scott Bridgeway. Photo: @halle-bailey-and-scott-bridgeway (modified by author)
Source: Original

Bridgeway later relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his music career but frequently returns to Roanoke to visit his father. He also had a half-brother on his father's side, Maurice R. Akers, who passed away as an infant in January 2008.

Scott Bridgeway's career highlights

Scott Bridgeway is a music producer whose rise in the music industry reflects a dream he pursued from an early age. In the same January 2025 Cardinal News profile, his mother, Sherri Davis, spoke about his determination and the pride she felt watching his career unfold:

He manifested the life and career that he always wanted. He’s wanted this since he was 15. It brings tears to my eyes watching it happen.

Scott has become a sought-after producer, contributing to chart-topping albums and major collaborations. He has worked with some of hip-hop's biggest artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Kanye West, SZA, and Halle's sister, Chloë Bailey. The table below lists his most notable album contributions.

Read also

Adam Duritz girlfriends through the years, from Courtney Cox, to quiet retreats

Album/EP

Year

Lead artist

The Melodic Blue

2021

Baby Keem

B4PINK (EP)

2022

SoFaygo

Donda 2

2022

Kanye West

In Pieces

2023

Chlöe

2 Sides of the Story

2024

Sugarhill Ddot

GNX

2024

Kendrick Lamar

God Said No

2024

Omar Apollo

Vultures 2

2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign

Bridgeway reached a career milestone at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, winning Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance for co-producing Kendrick Lamar and SZA's chart-topping hit, Luther.

Still in the profile with Cardinal News, Bridgeway reflected on his creative process and his rise alongside his peers, saying:

I was just trying to find a balance between that classic, nostalgic soul feeling and the hard-hitting drums that modern hip-hop demands. Working on "luther" with Sounwave and Kendrick was all about keeping the integrity of the original music while bringing something entirely new to the table. We knew we had something special the second the loop started playing.

Explore Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey's love story

Scott Bridgeway and Halle Bailey first sparked dating rumours in May 2025 after they were spotted holding hands at a Kendrick Lamar concert.

Halle Bailey and Scott Bridgeway at a yacht
Halle Bailey and Scott Bridgeway photographed kissing. Photo: @deuxmoi (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The speculation gained further momentum two months later when the pair were photographed vacationing together on a yacht in Italy. While Bailey was on a break from filming You, Me & Tuscany, they were seen swimming, taking photos together, and enjoying time aboard the yacht.

Read also

A look at Ciara's relationships before her fairytale marriage to Russell Wilson

Following the trip, Bailey shared a series of photos on X with the caption:

just keep swimming.

Bridgeway and Bailey made their red carpet debut on 30 April 2026 at the ASCAP Pop Awards in Hollywood. The couple attended the ceremony together as Bridgeway was recognised for his production work on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grammy-winning hit Luther and Kendrick Lamar's Squabble Up.

Halle Bailey at Spelman College
Halle Bailey speaks onstage as Universal Pictures presents a special screening for "You, Me & Tuscany". Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Before her relationship with Bridgeway, Bailey dated YouTuber and rapper DDG. The former couple shares a son, Halo, who was born in December 2023, before ending their relationship in 2024.

FAQs

  1. What does Scott Bridgeway do? He is an American record producer and songwriter, best known for his work with rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem.
  2. How old is Scott Bridgeway? Scott is 25 years old as of 2026. His date of birth is 9 January 2001.
  3. Where does Scott Bridgeway come from? He hails from Roanoke, Virginia, United States.
  4. What is Scott Bridgeway's ethnicity? He is of African-American heritage.
  5. Who is Scott Bridgeway's mother? His mother is Sherri Davis, a former disc jockey.
  6. For how long have Scott Bridgeway and Halle been dating? They have been dating for over a year, having first been linked in the spring of 2025.
  7. Does Scott Bridgeway have siblings? The producer had a younger paternal half-brother, Maurice, who passed away in January 2008.

Read also

How Nardo Wick went viral, and what happened to him afterwards

Scott Bridgeway's career reflects his rise from an aspiring producer to one of hip-hop's most sought-after music creators. Through collaborations with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and Baby Keem, he has built a strong reputation in the industry. As Halle Bailey's boyfriend, Bridgeway is gaining recognition both on and off the spotlight.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Sherrone Moore. The former college head football coach and football player is serving an 18-month probation sentence that includes mandatory mental health counselling, an alcohol ban, and a no-contact order with the victim.

Sherrone Moore was born in Derby, Kansas, United States. He was arrested in connection with an incident in which he allegedly forced his way into athletic staffer Paige Shiver's apartment.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Debra bollman Nigeria iran Goth eggs Femi otedola Petrol prices