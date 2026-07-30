Barry from BBNaija is a Nigerian fashion designer, graphic designer, and trained civil engineer contesting for the season 11 title and its ₦160 million prize. On 26 July 2026, Barry walked into Biggie's house with a competitive streak, style, and intellect. For Barry, romance is on the table this season.

Barry (Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin) is a Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate. Photo: @Barry_yornwin, barry_yornwin on Instagram, X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant Barry's real name is Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin .

Season 11 contestant Barry's real name is . He works as a fashion designer, graphic designer, and trained civil engineer.

Barry from BBNaija describes himself as highly competitive with zero tolerance for disrespect .

describes himself as highly competitive with . Barry is a romantic at heart who can grow stubborn once he feels hurt or misunderstood.

who can grow stubborn once he feels hurt or misunderstood. His hobbies include singing, acting, gaming, playing sports, reading, sewing, and cooking.

Profile summary

Full name Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin Nickname Barry Yornwin Gender Male Date of birth 13 June 2000 Age 26 years as of July 2026 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Nweol, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Ogoni State of origin Rivers State Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Height in centimetres 182 Height in feet 6'3" Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Profession Fashion designer, graphic designer, civil engineer Higher education University of Port Harcourt Social media X (Twitter)

Meet Barry from BBNaija, a creative force with a competitive streak

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin, also known as Barry, was born in Nweol in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria. He was raised in Rivers State but has spent much of his adulthood in Port Harcourt. His fellow housemate, Patrick 'Ricky' Jumbo, also hails from Rivers State.

He celebrates his birthday on 13 June 2000 and is 26 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Top five facts about Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant, Barry. Photo: @Barry_yornwin on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Barry from BBNaija's background

The Rivers State native describes himself as an athletic individual. He has interests in multiple sports, including football, table tennis, and basketball. According to his introduction video, Barry is a die-hard Real Madrid fan and follows accomplished professional football players such as Ronaldo.

He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he pursued a Bachelor's of Science degree in environmental health engineering, similar to BBNaija Season 6 contestant Emmanuel Umoh. He celebrated his graduation on 24 February 2024 with an X (formerly Twitter) post.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Barry from BBNaija is an engineer and digital creator, as well as a graphic and fashion designer. Like Oyin, Cassi, Flora, and Kamsy, Barry is an entrepreneur and runs a fashion business, Yornwin Designs.

At the time of this writing, he works as a customer service representative at Premiere Source. He also works as a civil environmental engineer at the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

Previously, he worked at Peggies Hostesses as an event coordinator in Rivers State, Nigeria. Between March 2021 and September 2021, he interned at the National Biotechnology and Development Agency in the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

Barry from BBNaija pictured during a graduation photoshoot. Photo: @Barry_yornwin

Source: Twitter

What does Barry bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Barry from BBNaija entered the house in nineteenth place after Sheba, Araga, Ricky, and Nomy. During the Big Brother Naija Season 11 'Show Ya Sef' launch night, Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin introduced himself with the promise of premium entertainment, creativity, style, and lore.

In a separate confessional (recorded on DSTV Africa Magic), he added that,

I want to be in Big Brother’s house because I know I’m entertaining, ambitious, emotional, competitive, and unforgettable. I want people to experience my personality, my creativity, my humour, and my mindset.

He later added,

I want people to remember (me) as the guy who gave out love, the guy who gave out things, and also the guy who is always fashionable. Anytime he steps into a room, he always lights up the place with his style and elegance.

His biggest strength is his competitive edge and drive to win. While he is open to making friendships in Biggie's house, Barry draws a hard line at disrespect. Viewers can expect him to pursue connections in the house without softening his boundaries.

I think the quickest way to annoy me is disrespecting me. I think when someone openly disrespects me, that's the very quickest way to annoy me.

Barry's take on love and relationships

Barry from BBNaija pictured outside a restaurant. Photo: @Barry_yornwin

Source: Twitter

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin is currently single but describes himself as a lover boy at heart. Upon entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house, Barry stated that he is completely open to finding a meaningful relationship.

He added,

My dating philosophy is always dating to marriage. So, if you're not dating to marry, you should just be single and have fun. Yeah, I'm open to looking for love in the house. My idea of a perfect date in the house should be having a very decent (deep) conversation over meals or drinks.

Is Barry from BBNaija on Instagram?

The Abuja-based civil engineer has an Instagram account with the handle @barry_yornwin. At the time of this writing, his following on Instagram stands at about 17,600.

Barry from BBNaija's following on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) profiles has grown rapidly since he entered Biggie's house. Have a look at his social media following in numbers as of 30 July 2026.

Social media platform Handle Followers Threads @barry_yornwin 728 TikTok @barry.yornwin 25,800 Facebook @BarryYornwin 3,400 X (formerly Twitter) @barry_yornwin 1,381

FAQs

What is Barry from BBNaija's real name? Barry's real name is Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin, and he also goes by Barry Yornwin. What is Barry from BBNaija's age? Born on 13 June 2000, Oyin is 26 years old (as of 2026), and his zodiac sign is Gemini. What does Barry from BBNaija do? The University of Port Harcourt alum is an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, a graphic designer, and a civil engineer. Where is Barry from BBNaija from? Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin was born in Nweol, in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State in Nigeria. Is Barry from BBNaija in a relationship? The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is currently single. What are Barry's hobbies? Barry from Big Brother Naija enjoys singing, acting, gaming, playing sports, reading, sewing, and cooking.

Barry from BBNaija brings a rare combination of style, design talent, and engineering skill into Season 11. His lover boy persona is paired with a personality that is equal parts ambition and romance. Barry's journey through the house is one worth following for viewers who enjoy contestants unafraid to show their competitiveness.

Legit.ng has recently published Sultex's biography. The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is a professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director. Formally known as Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, Sultex entered Biggie's house set on winning over housemates and viewers with his honest and upfront nature.

The bona fide life of the party, Sultex views Big Brother Naija as Nigeria's biggest entertainment platform, one capable of pushing his career to great heights. Read on for more details on Sultex's rise to popularity as one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng