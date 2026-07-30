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Meet Barry BBNaija from Season 11, who is open to love although he is very competitive
Celebrity biographies

Meet Barry BBNaija from Season 11, who is open to love although he is very competitive

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Barry from BBNaija is a Nigerian fashion designer, graphic designer, and trained civil engineer contesting for the season 11 title and its ₦160 million prize. On 26 July 2026, Barry walked into Biggie's house with a competitive streak, style, and intellect. For Barry, romance is on the table this season.

Oyin poses during promotional photoshoots for BBNaija.
Barry (Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin) is a Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate. Photo: @Barry_yornwin, barry_yornwin on Instagram, X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant Barry's real name is Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin.
  • He works as a fashion designer, graphic designer, and trained civil engineer.
  • Barry from BBNaija describes himself as highly competitive with zero tolerance for disrespect.
  • Barry is a romantic at heart who can grow stubborn once he feels hurt or misunderstood.
  • His hobbies include singing, acting, gaming, playing sports, reading, sewing, and cooking.

Profile summary

Full name

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin

Nickname

Barry Yornwin

Gender

Male

Date of birth

13 June 2000

Age

26 years as of July 2026

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Nweol, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria

Nationality

Nigerian

Ethnicity

African

Tribe

Ogoni

State of origin

Rivers State

Current residence

Abuja, Nigeria

Height in centimetres

182

Height in feet

6'3"

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Siblings

4

Profession

Fashion designer, graphic designer, civil engineer

Higher education

University of Port Harcourt

Social media

X (Twitter)

Read also

Ricky BBNaija is not exactly interested in love although he finds it thrilling

Meet Barry from BBNaija, a creative force with a competitive streak

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin, also known as Barry, was born in Nweol in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nigeria. He was raised in Rivers State but has spent much of his adulthood in Port Harcourt. His fellow housemate, Patrick 'Ricky' Jumbo, also hails from Rivers State.

He celebrates his birthday on 13 June 2000 and is 26 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Five facts about Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant, Barry
Top five facts about Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant, Barry. Photo: @Barry_yornwin on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: Original

Barry from BBNaija's background

The Rivers State native describes himself as an athletic individual. He has interests in multiple sports, including football, table tennis, and basketball. According to his introduction video, Barry is a die-hard Real Madrid fan and follows accomplished professional football players such as Ronaldo.

He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he pursued a Bachelor's of Science degree in environmental health engineering, similar to BBNaija Season 6 contestant Emmanuel Umoh. He celebrated his graduation on 24 February 2024 with an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Read also

Get to know Martins BBNaija, whose wide smile is about to light up all of Season 11

According to his LinkedIn profile, Barry from BBNaija is an engineer and digital creator, as well as a graphic and fashion designer. Like Oyin, Cassi, Flora, and Kamsy, Barry is an entrepreneur and runs a fashion business, Yornwin Designs.

At the time of this writing, he works as a customer service representative at Premiere Source. He also works as a civil environmental engineer at the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

Previously, he worked at Peggies Hostesses as an event coordinator in Rivers State, Nigeria. Between March 2021 and September 2021, he interned at the National Biotechnology and Development Agency in the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

Barry Yornwin sits beside graduation garments.
Barry from BBNaija pictured during a graduation photoshoot. Photo: @Barry_yornwin
Source: Twitter

What does Barry bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Barry from BBNaija entered the house in nineteenth place after Sheba, Araga, Ricky, and Nomy. During the Big Brother Naija Season 11 'Show Ya Sef' launch night, Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin introduced himself with the promise of premium entertainment, creativity, style, and lore.

In a separate confessional (recorded on DSTV Africa Magic), he added that,

I want to be in Big Brother’s house because I know I’m entertaining, ambitious, emotional, competitive, and unforgettable. I want people to experience my personality, my creativity, my humour, and my mindset.

Read also

Get to know Tram BBNaija, the completely focused streamer of Season 11

He later added,

I want people to remember (me) as the guy who gave out love, the guy who gave out things, and also the guy who is always fashionable. Anytime he steps into a room, he always lights up the place with his style and elegance.

His biggest strength is his competitive edge and drive to win. While he is open to making friendships in Biggie's house, Barry draws a hard line at disrespect. Viewers can expect him to pursue connections in the house without softening his boundaries.

I think the quickest way to annoy me is disrespecting me. I think when someone openly disrespects me, that's the very quickest way to annoy me.

Barry's take on love and relationships

Barry from BBNaija poses standing outside a restaurant.
Barry from BBNaija pictured outside a restaurant. Photo: @Barry_yornwin
Source: Twitter

Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin is currently single but describes himself as a lover boy at heart. Upon entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house, Barry stated that he is completely open to finding a meaningful relationship.

Read also

A look at BBNaija Season 11 and all you need to know about the house, rules and the contestants

He added,

My dating philosophy is always dating to marriage. So, if you're not dating to marry, you should just be single and have fun. Yeah, I'm open to looking for love in the house. My idea of a perfect date in the house should be having a very decent (deep) conversation over meals or drinks.

Is Barry from BBNaija on Instagram?

The Abuja-based civil engineer has an Instagram account with the handle @barry_yornwin. At the time of this writing, his following on Instagram stands at about 17,600.

Barry from BBNaija's following on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) profiles has grown rapidly since he entered Biggie's house. Have a look at his social media following in numbers as of 30 July 2026.

Social media platform

Handle

Followers

Threads

@barry_yornwin

728

TikTok

@barry.yornwin

25,800

Facebook

@BarryYornwin

3,400

X (formerly Twitter)

@barry_yornwin

1,381

FAQs

  1. What is Barry from BBNaija's real name? Barry's real name is Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin, and he also goes by Barry Yornwin.
  2. What is Barry from BBNaija's age? Born on 13 June 2000, Oyin is 26 years old (as of 2026), and his zodiac sign is Gemini.
  3. What does Barry from BBNaija do? The University of Port Harcourt alum is an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, a graphic designer, and a civil engineer.
  4. Where is Barry from BBNaija from? Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin was born in Nweol, in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State in Nigeria.
  5. Is Barry from BBNaija in a relationship? The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is currently single.
  6. What are Barry's hobbies? Barry from Big Brother Naija enjoys singing, acting, gaming, playing sports, reading, sewing, and cooking.

Read also

Mercedes BBNaija promises to bring energy, as Season 11's pole-dancing church singer

Barry from BBNaija brings a rare combination of style, design talent, and engineering skill into Season 11. His lover boy persona is paired with a personality that is equal parts ambition and romance. Barry's journey through the house is one worth following for viewers who enjoy contestants unafraid to show their competitiveness.

Legit.ng has recently published Sultex's biography. The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is a professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director. Formally known as Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, Sultex entered Biggie's house set on winning over housemates and viewers with his honest and upfront nature.

The bona fide life of the party, Sultex views Big Brother Naija as Nigeria's biggest entertainment platform, one capable of pushing his career to great heights. Read on for more details on Sultex's rise to popularity as one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.

Tags:
Rivers StateAbujaBig Brother Naija - BBNAIJAEntrepreneurReality TV
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