Dubai Customs released a list of items that all travellers are required to declare upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates

The rules cover everything from cash and jewellery to medicines, weapons, and certain food products that must be reported to authorities

Travellers who do not declare the required items risk facing delays, fines, or other legal consequences under UAE law

Dubai Customs has released clear rules outlining the goods and valuables every traveller must declare when entering the United Arab Emirates. The regulations ensure all incoming items comply with the country's safety and security standards and apply to both residents and visitors arriving at UAE airports.

Travellers who do not report the required items risk facing delays, fines, or other legal consequences. To make the process more convenient, Dubai Customs also offers the iDeclare mobile app, which allows passengers to submit their declarations either before or after landing at the airport.

Dubai names 11 categories of goods foreigners must declare when entering the UAE. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Michele Tantussi/ Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Items travellers must declare at Dubai Customs

According to Dubai Customs, the following goods must be declared upon arrival:

1. Medicines, controlled drugs and certain medical products.

2. Guns, weapons, bullets, explosives and illegal materials.

3. Drones, satellite phones and other communication devices that require approval.

4. Plants, seeds, insects, meat, live animals, wildlife products and biological materials, including disease-causing agents, cell cultures and snails.

5. Goods intended for business purposes, promotional materials and product samples that are not personal belongings.

6. Cash, foreign currencies and traveller's cheques worth AED 60,000 (N22,097,319) or more, or the equivalent in any other currency.

7. Valuable items such as gold, silver, jewellery and precious stones.

8. Gifts valued at more than AED 3,000 (N1,104,865).

9. Tobacco products above the permitted limits, including more than 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars or 500 grams of pipe or shisha tobacco.

10. Electronic cigarettes and vapes.

11. Alcohol exceeding four litres or two cartons of beer.

Why declaration rules in Dubai matter

The declaration requirements cover a wide range of items that many travellers may not immediately associate with customs regulations, such as gifts, vapes and communication devices.

Being aware of these rules before departure can save passengers significant time and trouble upon arrival, particularly for those carrying valuables or travelling with any of the listed goods.

UAE sets requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit in the country.

According to the official guidelines, applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000.

Source: Legit.ng