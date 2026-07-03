Wesley Ogsbury is an American fitness entrepreneur, corporate consultant, reality TV personality, and former football player. He is best known for his appearance on season 3 of Love Island USA. Wes entered the villa as a bombshell contestant on Day 12 and quickly formed a connection with Aimee Flores, but was dumped from the island a few days later.

Wesley Ogsbury in Denver, Colorado, United States. Photo: @ogeeezzbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Wesley Ogsbury entered the villa as a bombshell contestant on Day 12, coupled up with fellow islander Aimee Flores and was dumped from the island on Day 17 .

. The pair left the show together and continued dating for a short time after filming ended, but they announced their breakup in October 2021.

October 2021. Before Love Island , Wes played defensive back and wide receiver for the Harvard Crimson and was elected the program's 146th team captain .

, Wes played defensive back and wide receiver for the Harvard Crimson and was elected the program's . Following his time on television, he built a career as a business consultant and launched the MOOD App, a fitness platform that offers mood-based workouts.

Profile summary

Full name Wesley "Wes" Ogsbury Date of birth 26 November 1996 Age 29 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education East High School, Harvard University Profession Entrepreneur, former investment analyst, reality TV personality, former football player Instagram @ogeeezzbury

Everything you need to know about Wesley Ogsbury

Wesley Ogsbury was born on 26 November 1996 in Denver, Colorado, United States, where he currently resides. He is 29 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Wesley Ogsbury’s parents are Chayla Yarber and Curtis Yarber. The reality star grew up alongside two brothers, Tyree Ogsbury and Matthew Yarber, and a sister, Geno Yarber. His brother, Matthew, passed away on 3 July 2015, at the age of 16.

Fast five facts about Wesley Ogsbury. Photo: @ogeeezzbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Wesley Ogsbury's educational background

Wesley Ogsbury attended Denver East High School, located in his hometown of Denver, Colorado, and graduated in the class of 2015. While there, he played both basketball and football. He served as a senior captain for the football team and earned all-state sports honours in 2014.

Wes later attended Harvard University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. During his time at Harvard, he was a star defensive back and wide receiver for the Harvard Crimson football team.

In 2019, his teammates elected him as the 146th team captain in the program's history. He made history by becoming among the first African American captains of the Harvard football team. During an interview with HomeTeamsONLINE, Wesley Ogsbury opened up about what it meant to reach one of the highest honours in college football. He said:

There was no honour like it. To be grouped among a short list of such distinct leaders and men, and to be only the 4th Black captain, is inspiring to me! Nobody could have imagined such a thing for me, including myself. But my mentality is to outwork everyone and to get better at something every day. Doing that, I knew, and I know, that my next move will always be my best move!

Wesley Ogsbury during the Yale V Harvard, Ivy League Football match at the Yale Bowl on 18 November 2017. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

What does Wesley Ogsbury do for a living?

Wesley Ogsbury has built a diverse career as a fitness entrepreneur, corporate consultant and reality TV personality. He gained widespread recognition when he appeared as a contestant on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Wes entered the villa as a bombshell on Day 12. He quickly formed a strong connection with fellow Islander Aimee Flores after she chose him over her previous partner, Jeremy Hershberg, before being dumped from the island on Day 17.

Business consulting career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Wesley Ogsbury currently serves as a Senior Associate at Bantry Partners, a consulting company in Houston, Texas, United States. He leads deal diligence, helps prepare investment decks, and handles market research and has held the position since 2023.

Wesley Ogsbury in Denver, Colorado, United States. Photo: @ogeeezzbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The former reality star previously worked as a financial analyst for The Denver Post from 2021 to 2023. He also served as a junior board member for Make A Play Foundation, a non-profit organisation that prepares underrepresented students with athletic backgrounds for executive careers in competitive industries.

Wes has also held several roles over the years, including Accountant at Boston Financial Investment Management, Asset Management Analyst Intern at Investbridge Capital in Dubai, and Senior Counsellor and Curriculum Consultant at Phillips Brooks House Association in Cambridge.

Fitness entrepreneurship

As a fitness entrepreneur, Wesley works as a personal trainer and group fitness coach. He is a tech founder who launched the Official MOOD App, a social fitness platform that provides customised workouts based on a user's emotional and physical energy levels.

Wesley Ogsbury in Denver, Colorado, United States. Photo: @ogeeezzbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Wesley Ogsbury dating?

The former Love Island USA contestant is not publicly dating anyone at the moment and prefers to keep his personal life private. Wes famously coupled up with Aimee Flores during season 3 of Love Island USA in 2021.

They continued dating outside the villa but officially split in October 2021. As reported by Aimee publicly confirmed the breakup on a now-deleted X (Twitter) post, writing:

We are two young people who decided to get to know each other publicly, but it didn't work out, and that's okay. I'm thankful for the memories and wish him nothing but happiness and success.

Following their breakup, Aimee removed photos of the two of them from her social media accounts and unfollowed Wes.

FAQs

Who is Wesley Ogsbury from Love Island? Wesley Ogsbury is a fitness entrepreneur and former college athlete who appeared as a bombshell contestant on Season 3 of the reality show Love Island USA. Where is Wes from Love Island from? Wes was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, United States. What is Wesley Ogsbury’s age? The reality star is 29 years old as of 2026. He was born on 26 November 1996. What happened to Wes on Love Island Season 3? Wes joined the show as a bombshell but was dumped five days later after a public vote. Are Wes and Aimee still together from Love Island? They broke up in October 2021 after dating for just a few months. What is Wesley Ogsbury’s height? Wes stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall or 180 centimetres. Who is Wesley Ogsbury dating? The fitness enthusiast is currently single and has not publicly announced a relationship since his split from former Love Island USA co-star Aimee Flores. Did Wesley attend Harvard University? Wesley Ogsbury attended Harvard University from 2015 to 2019, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Wesley Ogsbury is an impressive Harvard graduate and history-making football captain who briefly found fame on Love Island USA. Even though his televised romance with Aimee Flores did not last, he has successfully transitioned away from reality TV to focus on his career as a finance consultant and fitness entrepreneur.

Legit.ng also published the biography of Carmen Kocourek from Love Island. She is a reality TV star, model, and social media influencer best known for her appearance on Love Island USA Season 5, where she gained widespread recognition and a global fan following.

Carmen Kocourek was born in Franklin, Wisconsin, United States. She formed a connection with fellow Islander Kenzo Nudo during the show, and the pair ultimately finished in fourth place. Their relationship ended in July 2024, roughly a year after they left the villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng