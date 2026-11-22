Asisat Oshoala posted a funny reaction on X after Manchester United suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield

Mauricio Pochettino's first match as United manager began badly when Lenny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute

Liverpool scored four goals to climb into the top four while United dropped into the relegation zone in 19th place

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala reacted funnily to Manchester United's disastrous 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino endured one of the worst possible starts to his reign at the club.

The match fell apart almost immediately for United when defender Lenny Yoro was shown a red card in the eighth minute, handing Liverpool a numerical advantage they wasted no time exploiting.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts during Manchester United's loss to Liverpool. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz both found the net within three minutes of each other, scoring in the 10th and 13th minutes respectively to put Andoni Iraola's side firmly in control.

Liverpool carried their advantage into the break, then added two more goals in the second half through Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz to complete a commanding victory.

The result pushed Liverpool into the Premier League top four, while United sank deeper into trouble, occupying 19th place in the relegation zone.

Oshoala reacts to Pochettino's rough start

Oshoala, a well-known Manchester United supporter, shared her reaction on her X page shortly after the full-time whistle. Writing in a mix of English and Yoruba, the Super Falcons forward did not hold back.

"First day on the job 🤣🤣🤣…..Pochettino never know Wetin him put himself so 🤣🤣…….welcome to Manchester United. Emi e a fe bo… #LIVMUN," she wrote.

The post, which plays on the idea of Pochettino walking into an enormously difficult job, drew mixed responses from followers.

Some expressed sympathy for the Argentine coach, acknowledging the near-impossible task he faces at Old Trafford, while others directed their humour back at Oshoala for supporting a struggling side.

Pochettino reacts after Man Utd loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Mauricio Pochettino reacted after Manchester United lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool in his first match in charge.

The Argentine manager is less than a week into the job and has already recorded a heavy loss, welcoming him back to the Premier League.

Source: Legit.ng