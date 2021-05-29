Elizabeth Rizzini biography: age, nationality, family, career

Famous British journalist Elizabeth Rizzini has been working as a BBC weathercaster for a while now. She is also known for being the partner of Frank Gardner. What do you know about her?

BBC London weathercaster Elizabeth Rizzini. Photo: @lizzieweather

Source: Twitter

Elizabeth Rizzini is an industrious and determined journalist who is currently working for BBC London. She is also a mother of two children.

Elizabeth Rizzini biography

Elizabeth is a British climate commentator and moderator who works for BBC London. She works alongside Wendy Hurrell and Kate Kinsella. She has previously worked with the Met Office as a weather news presenter.

How old is Elizabeth Rizzini?

She was born on November 19th, 1975, in London, England. Elizabeth Rizzini's age is 45 years (as of June 2021).

Education background

Rizzini studied in both France and Spain. She was based in Madrid for several years before returning to pursue a masters degree in London. She majored in environmental journalism and climate change.

Profession

Rizzini weather girl works at BBC London, and she is in charge of the morning and lunchtime weather news for the BBC South East and Look East.

At one point, Rizzini presented for the show The Sky at Night, where she was able to express her interest in astronomy and space weather.

The weathercaster has also participated in several marathons before. In September 2015, she took part in the Great North Run to help raise funds for the Save the Children group. The following year, she was part of the Vіrgin Money London Marathon Media Presenters together with famous people from various media industries.

Elizabeth Rizzini's marriage

Is Elizabeth Rizzini still married? The British weathercaster is divorced. She was married to an Italian husband. It is not known when Elizabeth Rizzini married her ex-husband, but their matrimonial union ended in 2016.

Frank Gardner and his girlfriend. Photo: @lizzieweather

Source: Twitter

Elizabeth Rizzini's family brought forth two children, with the youngest, a girl born in 2014. However, the former Elizabeth Rizzini's husband is a private person, and little about him is known to the public.

Is Elizabeth Rizzini pregnant again? There have been speculations that the weathercaster is expectant. However, she has never come discussed the issue. She has also not shown any signs of pregnancy so far.

Elizabeth Rizzini's boyfriend

She is currently in a relationship with Frank Gardner. Frank is a British Broadcasting Corporation security correspondent who was attacked by Al Qaeda gunmen a while back and was left paralysed.

In 2019, he was seen kissing the British weathercaster at a pub in South London after meeting her in a lift at work. This came after he had divorced his wife of 22 years in 2018.

Frank's girlfriend appeared in his documentary dubbed Being Frank. She revealed to the viewers that there is a big difference between Frank that you see on screen and the one that she knows in real life.

Elizabeth Rizzini's surgery and weight loss

It has been speculated that she had plastic surgery. The weathercaster has never discussed the matter openly.

That said, some fans have also noticed a change in her weight. Equally, there is also no clear information about Elizabeth Rizzini's weight loss speculations. She has not addressed the allegations.

Social media presence

She is active on social media and has a following of 12.1k on her Twitter account.

Twitter page: @lizzieweather

Elizabeth Rizzini is a successful weather presenter with a long list of credits to her name. She is also a devoted girlfriend, and mother to her two daughters, along with two cats and two guinea pigs.

Source: Legit.ng News