Saudi Arabia published a Public Decorum Charter outlining rules that all foreign visitors must follow while in the country

The charter covers areas including dress code, public behaviour, religion, and the use of alcohol and substances

Visitors who breach any provision of the charter face a fine of up to 5,000 Saudi riyals, with penalties doubling for repeat offences within a year

Saudi Arabia has published a set of rules that all foreign visitors are expected to follow while in the country, covering everything from what to wear in public to how to behave in shared spaces.

The guidelines, laid out in the country's Public Decorum Charter on the official Visit Saudi visa portal, apply to all individuals in public places and are designed to ensure respect for Saudi Arabia's values, customs, and traditions.

Saudi Arabia lists 5 rules all foreign visitors must follow while in country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's rules for foreign visitors

1. Dress code for visitors: One of the more specific areas addressed in the charter is clothing. Female visitors are advised to avoid outfits that are revealing or shorter than the knee, while male visitors are similarly asked to avoid revealing clothing. The charter also prohibits anyone from wearing items featuring images, symbols, or phrases that could be considered indecent.

2. Graffiti, paintings, or similar markings on walls and public transport infrastructure are banned unless a relevant authority has granted specific permission.

3. Beyond dress, the charter sets out expectations for religious conduct.

4. All visitors of public place shall respect common values, customs and traditions of Saudi Arabia.

5. The charter also prohibits verbal or physical acts that could cause fear, harm, or endanger others in public spaces.

Visitors who fail to comply with any provision of the charter face a fine of up to 5,000 Saudi riyals. Where a person commits a second violation within one year of the first, that fine is doubled. The charter also notes that anyone issued a fine has the right to appeal before the relevant administrative court.

Saudi Arabia has been actively expanding its tourism sector in recent years, welcoming millions of international visitors annually as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive.

The Public Decorum Charter forms part of the country's effort to balance that openness with the preservation of its cultural and religious identity.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng