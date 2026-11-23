President Bola Tinubu met briefly with Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan on Saturday

Tinubu charged Igboho's Iru Ekun Security Network with playing an active role in protecting South-West communities

The president stressed the need for Iru Ekun to work closely with the police, army, and DSS ahead of the 2027 elections

President Bola Tinubu has asked Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation activist widely known as Sunday Igboho, to deploy his Iru Ekun Security Network in the effort to protect lives and property across South-West Nigeria.

The charge came during a brief meeting between Tinubu and Igboho held inside the president's official car after the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Saturday. A statement released by Igboho's media office in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday confirmed the encounter.

President Bola Tinubu urges Sunday Igboho to support in securing the Southwest Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's message to Iru Ekun

According to the statement, the meeting centred on the operations of Iru Ekun, a community-grown security outfit founded by Igboho, and how its members can contribute meaningfully to reducing insecurity in both rural and urban areas of the South-West.

Tinubu urged Igboho to ensure that Iru Ekun operatives build a working relationship with the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services, and other relevant security agencies. The president said this kind of coordination would be vital to addressing threats facing residents in the region.

Security push before 2027 elections

The conversation also touched on the urgency of improving security conditions across Yoruba states before the January 2027 general elections. Tinubu indicated that a united front between home-grown initiatives like Iru Ekun and established federal security institutions would be central to achieving that goal.

Iru Ekun, which translates roughly as "community vigilance" in Yoruba, was established by Igboho as a grassroots response to the growing menace of banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes affecting communities in the South-West.

The meeting marks a notable development given Igboho's history with Nigerian authorities. He had previously faced legal troubles, including a 2021 raid on his home by the DSS over alleged links to Yoruba separatist agitation, and spent time in detention in Benin Republic before returning to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng