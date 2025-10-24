Maciah Bilodeau's lesser-known story of the man behind 'Homestead Rescue'

Maciah Bilodeau is a carpenter, surfer, and homesteader best known for being married to Homestead Rescue’s Misty Raney Bilodeau. He takes a less prominent position in the family's high profile in the homesteading and survivalist world, appearing in a handful of episodes of the reality show.

Maciah Bilodeau and his wife, Misty Raney embrace each other (L). The surfer pictured fishing close to a lake (R). Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Maciah Bilodeau is an American surfer, carpenter, businessman, homesteader, and an occasional cast member of Homestead Rescue.

He has been married to Misty Raney Bilodeau since 17 March 2000 .

since . Micah and Misty Bilodeau have one son, Gauge Bilodeau .

. Maciah co-founded a van camping business alongside his wife, Misty, in 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Maciah Bilodeau Gender Male Date of birth 30 March 1980 Age 35 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Pisces Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Misty Raney Bilodeau Children 1 Profession Surfer, businessman, carpenter

Maciah Bilodeau's biography

Despite belonging to a famous dynasty family, Maciah Bilodeau has maintained a low-key approach to fame and popularity. He is married to Misty Raney, a key member of the Homestead Rescue troupe. The couple got married on 17 March 2000 and have one child, Gauge Bilodeau.

Homestead Rescue is an American reality television show set in Alaska. Through the Discovery Channel show, Misty, her father Marty, and brother Matt offer 'rescues' to homestead owners who find themselves unable to run farms. Although he is a member of this family, he is not a regular on the show.

Top five facts about Maciah Bilodeau. Photo:@mistyraneybilodeau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Maciah Bilodeau's age and family background

The Hawaii-based surfer was born on 30 March 1980. He is 35 years old, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Much is not known about Maciah's childhood and upbringing. He is a direct descendant of Marcallena Marie (Richter) Bilodeau, who worked in the aerospace industry for Boeing on the Stealth B-2 Bomber project.

What does Maciah Bilodeau do for a living?

Maciah Bilodeau is a dedicated surfer and businessman based in Alaska and Hawaii, USA. He has also appeared on five episodes of Homestead Rescue.

In 2018, he renovated and built a 1980 Westfalia Volkswagen van for family travel around Hawaii. This marked the same start of a van camping business.

Maciah Bilodeau, pictured next to his wife, Misty from Homestead Rescue. Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau

Source: Instagram

The camping business caters to a range of adventure enthusiasts, charging $145 a night. In an interview with the Honolulu Civil Beat, he narrated how the business started,

We (Misty and Maciah Bilodeau) thought, ‘What if we just did a few vans and sent people out on the road?

He further discussed his evolution from a simple businessman to a mechanic, adding;

I had to become a mechanic. The Westies, they’re all old. They’re from 1980 to 1990 or so, and that’s right when issues start happening, and you have to deal with electrical and mechanical things.

FAQs

Who is Misty Bilodeau's husband? The Alaskan homesteader and builder is married to Maciah Bilodeau. Are Misty and Maciah still together? The reality TV cast members are still together at the time of this writing. Where is Maciah Bilodeau from? Bilodeau is an American. How old is Maciah Bilodeau? As of October 2025, the prolific surfer is 35 years old. Where was Maciah Bilodeau born? Details of his childhood background have yet to be revealed to the public. Who is Maciah Bilodeau's son? Maciah and Misty's son, Gauge Bilodeau, was born in 2011. Where do Misty and Maciah live? The couple owns homes in both Alaska and Hawaii, where they divide their time between seasons.

Maciah Bilodeau is a skilled carpenter, surfer, and co-founder of a van camping business. From balancing life in Alaska and Hawaii, Maciah has carved out a niche for himself away from the limelight while supporting his wife, Misty and son, Gauge.

