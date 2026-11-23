Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, publicly addressed cheating rumours while speaking at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland

The actor made the bold claim alongside his longtime friend and colleague Osita Iheme, who was also present at the event

Aki challenged anyone who doubted his fidelity to contact hotel receptionists about his stays and find out the truth for themselves

Nollywood's beloved Aki is not staying quiet about the cheating allegations swirling around him.

Chinedu Ikedieze, who rose to fame alongside Osita Iheme as the iconic comic duo, addressed the rumours head-on during an event in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday, 22 November. Standing beside his longtime friend and colleague "Pawpaw," the actor flatly denied ever being unfaithful to his wife, Stephanie Promise.

Osita Iheme Pawpaw and Chinedu Ikedieze spotted at an event in Scotland. Credit: ositaiheme/chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Ikedieze challenged doubters to do their own digging, pointing to his hotel stays as proof of his faithfulness. He insisted his reputation speaks for itself, and that anyone who truly knows him would back him up without hesitation.

"I have never cheated, and I will not cheat. I have a pedigree. Ask anybody who knows me. I can give you the names of all the hotels I've been to; ask the receptionist how many times they have seen anybody come to see me," he said.

As Aki delivered his defence, Osita Iheme was heard chiming in with a simple but warm "I believe you," drawing attention to the wholesome display of friendship between the two actors.

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze debunks cheating on his wife. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

The video of Aki addressing cheating allegations at an event in Scotland is below:

Pawpaw's reaction and fan responses

The clip sparked a lively discussion on Instagram, with many fans finding both the content and the dynamic between the duo entertaining.

@ang_elbrightsule commented:

"Omo pawpaw voice is forever goated"

@legend_okoro wrote:

"person wey i don go severally events with,Baba no dey even gree make we dey separate rooms . Baba go say, if you stay alone now, temptations go come . so i am booking only one room for us . I go just dey vex 😂 😂. So when i see the news, i just laugh 😂😂"

@_iamsheila__ shared:

"I love how paw paw his twin was shouting. 'I believe you'.. Beautiful Bromance"

@jereye_ said:

"Funny thing is I believe him 1000 percent…

@vbaby5646 added:

"Pawpaw had always been the funny one and the brain box. He also possesses this leadership qualities. I like as he said, someone shouted you cheated oh! Clear yourself. Lol"

Aki's wife repairs Ikeja potholes

Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, personally filled potholes on a street in Ikeja, Lagos, using cement and gravel.

She shared a video showing how she arrived with the materials and a cameraman, explaining that she wanted to make the road easier for motorists.

Her action drew mixed reactions, with many praising her effort while others questioned whether she obtained permission to carry out the road repairs.

Source: Legit.ng