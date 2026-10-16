How Wumi Toriola keeps shaking up the Nollywood scene with her unfiltered personality
Wumi Toriola is one of Yoruba Nollywood's most compelling forces, a Lagos-born actress, filmmaker, and entrepreneur who never holds back. Known fully as Olawunmi Toriola, she is a Nigerian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur whose refreshingly blunt persona has earned her a loyal following both on screen and online. Her 2024 cinema debut, Queen Lateefah, shattered box office records, proof that her brand of unfiltered storytelling sells.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Wumi Toriola?
- Wumi Toriola's career: from theatre to cinema records
- Is Wumi Toriola still married? Her relationship and personal life
- The unfiltered personality that defines her brand
- Latest news
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Wumi Toriola was born on 11 July 1988 in Lagos, Nigeria, and is a native of Ogun State.
- She has been acting since 2009 and has appeared in over 100 films, producing more than 13 of them.
- Queen Lateefah (2024) grossed ₦365.4 million at the Nigerian box office, breaking 7 records.
- Wumi Toriola's marriage to Daniel Oladapo ended in January 2023; they share one son, Zion, born in 2019.
- She was named NFVCB Box Office Champion 2024 by the National Film and Video Censors Board.
Profile summary
Full name
Olawunmi Toriola
Stage name
Wumi Toriola
Date of birth
11 July 1988
Age
38
Place of birth
Lagos, Nigeria
State of origin
Ogun State
Nationality
Nigerian
Ethnicity
Yoruba
Religion
Christianity
Education
University of Ilorin (BA, Linguistics); LAUTECH (Master's, 2024)
Occupation
Actress, film producer, entrepreneur
Years active
2009–present
Marital status
Divorced
Children
1 (Zion)
Business
CEO, WT Signature
Who is Wumi Toriola?
Olawunmi Toriola, born 11 July 1988, is professionally known as Wumi Toriola, a Nigerian film actress, producer, filmmaker, and television personality. She is also known by her nickname "Queen Lateefah", a title she made her own on screen.
She attended Providence Primary and Secondary School in Lagos State before proceeding to the University of Ilorin, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in linguistics. In 2024, she also obtained a Master's Degree from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
She is a native of Ogun State, Nigeria, from the western region of the country but was born and raised in Lagos. Coming from a strict and disciplined family of four children and a US-based father, Wumi did not have the privilege to grow up with her mother, as she died when the actress was very young.
How she entered Nollywood
Wumi Toriola started acting in 2009 at Odunfa Caucus, a Yoruba theatre group founded by Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), Abbey Lanre, Sunny Ali, and Razak Ajao.
She was first featured in a movie titled Isese Lagba, produced by Tawa Ajisefeni, the film that brought her to the limelight through the strength and vigour she put into her performance.
Wumi graduated with a degree in Linguistics at the University of Ilorin and also earned a Diploma in Theatre Arts from Odunfa Caucus, a Yoruba theatre organisation founded by industry veterans including Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan.
Wumi Toriola's career: from theatre to cinema records
Wumi Toriola is an actress, filmmaker, brand influencer, and CEO of WT Signature, whose career has evolved through popular films such as Isese Lagba (2009), Ajewunmi (2012), and Queen Lateefah (2024).
She has produced over 13 movies and featured in more than 100 films since her acting career began.
Selected filmography
Year
Film
Role
2009
Isese Lagba
—
2017
Alakada Reloaded
Wumi
2017
False Flag
—
2021
The Cokers
Adejoke
2022
Battle on Buka Street
Titi
2023
Ija
Itunnu
2024
Crossroads
Dunni
2024
Queen Lateefah
Lateefah
2024
Farmer's Bride
—
2025
Owambe Thieves
—
2025
Gingerrr
—
Queen Lateefah and the record books
Queen Lateefah is a 2024 Nigerian drama film written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph, directed by Adeoluwa Owu, and produced by Ope Ajayi and Wumi Toriola, with Toriola starring in the titular role. The film had its theatrical release on 27 September 2024 and opened to positive reviews.
Among its accolades, Queen Lateefah is now recognised as the Highest Grossing Nollywood Release for a Non-Festive Period, Highest Opening Weekend for a Non-Holiday Season, 7th Highest Grossing Nollywood Film of All Time, and Highest Grossing September Release of All Time — grossing ₦365.4 million at the Nigerian box office.
Toriola was awarded Box Office Champion 2024 by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).
Is Wumi Toriola still married? Her relationship and personal life
Wumi Toriola is not currently married. Wumi was married to Daniel Oladapo in 2018. The couple separated after four years of marriage, and she officially confirmed their divorce in January 2023.
Revealing why her marriage ended, Wumi said her ex-husband always rubbed her fame in her face during arguments.
She later reflected:
At some point when my marriage failed, I just put all my energy into my movie, and that is what I am reaping today. My mental health was a mess then, but I channelled the energy into my movies.
Co-parenting and future family plans
She gave birth to her first child on 14 October 2019. Her son is named Zion. Toriola explained during an interview with TVC News that their separation had not severed their connection, as they had built a solid co-parenting relationship that worked seamlessly for their family. The arrangement that allowed them to focus on raising their child while keeping the door open for future siblings.
Her candidness about prioritising family expansion over societal expectations of remarriage sparked widespread conversations across Nigerian social media platforms.
The unfiltered personality that defines her brand
Wumi Toriola does not do quiet. She speaks her mind on social media, in interviews, and in public spaces, and her audience loves her for it.
When a troll dropped an unpleasant comment on her Instagram page, mocking her by calling her "olomo kan", loosely translating to "mother of one", Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola proved she will not stay silent when disrespected.
When a fan visited a cinema to take a photo with her without so much as a greeting, Toriola fired back with a candid response shared in an Instagram video on 17 September 2026.
In October 2026, she weighed into a public row with actress Desola Afod. Wumi Toriola fired back at Desola Afod after the estranged wife of actor-director Kunle Afod warned Yoruba film practitioners against addressing her by her first name. Toriola objected to the remarks, arguing that Afod's reference to "the industry" insulted an entire profession rather than specific individuals.
Latest news
On 3 September 2026, Wumi Toriola shared a tearful video on her Instagram and X pages explaining that her YouTube channel had been hit by serious technical difficulties.
Fellow Nollywood stars including Nkechi Blessing, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, and Mo Bimpe rallied around Wumi with messages of support.
Rather than retreat, she bounced back quickly. Toriola upgraded her production equipment and shared a video of the moment her new gear was delivered. She captioned it with typical defiance, writing that pressure works good on her.
Toriola also shared an AI-generated image depicting a slimmer physique, describing her weight-loss journey as an amazing experience while daring her followers to come along for the ride.
FAQs
- Is Wumi Toriola still married? No. She confirmed the end of her marriage to Daniel Oladapo in January 2023 after four years together.
- Does Wumi Toriola have any children? Yes. She has one son, Zion, born on 14 October 2019.
- Which state is Wumi Toriola from? She is a native of Ogun State in south-west Nigeria, though she was born and raised in Lagos.
- How old is Wumi Toriola? She was born on 11 July 1988 and is currently 38 years old.
- What is Wumi Toriola famous for? She is best known for her prolific career in Yoruba Nollywood and for producing and starring in Queen Lateefah (2024), which grossed ₦365.4 million at the Nigerian box office.
- What award did she win at the City People Entertainment Awards? She won the Fastest Rising Actress (Yoruba) award at the 2018 City People Entertainment Awards.
- What is Wumi Toriola's business? She is the CEO of WT Signature, a fashion and lifestyle brand.
- What happened to Wumi Toriola's YouTube channel in 2026? In September 2026, her channel experienced serious technical difficulties, which she addressed tearfully in a public video, before upgrading her entire production setup shortly afterwards.
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Source: Legit.ng
Simon Ayub (Project Manager) Simon Ayub is a Content Manager, Strategist, and writer who joined Legit.ng in 2020. He graduated in 2014 with a BSc in Agricultural Economics and is a CPA. Simon has over a decade of experience creating content for Tuko, Yen.com.gh, and other platforms. He works on content encompassing biographies, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Simon was Tuko’s “Writer of the Year” three years running, 2023–2025. In 2023, Simon finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and, in 2024, expanded his skills through Google News Initiative training. You can reach him via simonayub@gmail.com