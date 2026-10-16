Wumi Toriola is one of Yoruba Nollywood's most compelling forces, a Lagos-born actress, filmmaker, and entrepreneur who never holds back. Known fully as Olawunmi Toriola, she is a Nigerian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur whose refreshingly blunt persona has earned her a loyal following both on screen and online. Her 2024 cinema debut, Queen Lateefah, shattered box office records, proof that her brand of unfiltered storytelling sells.

Wumi Toriola poses in two glamorous outfits. Photo: @wumitoriola (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Wumi Toriola was born on 11 July 1988 in Lagos, Nigeria, and is a native of Ogun State .

was born on in Lagos, Nigeria, and is a native of . She has been acting since 2009 and has appeared in over 100 films , producing more than 13 of them.

and has appeared in over , producing more than 13 of them. Queen Lateefah (2024) grossed ₦365.4 million at the Nigerian box office, breaking 7 records .

(2024) grossed at the Nigerian box office, breaking . Wumi Toriola's marriage to Daniel Oladapo ended in January 2023; they share one son, Zion , born in 2019.

ended in January 2023; they share one son, , born in 2019. She was named NFVCB Box Office Champion 2024 by the National Film and Video Censors Board.

Profile summary

Full name Olawunmi Toriola Stage name Wumi Toriola Date of birth 11 July 1988 Age 38 Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Ogun State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christianity Education University of Ilorin (BA, Linguistics); LAUTECH (Master's, 2024) Occupation Actress, film producer, entrepreneur Years active 2009–present Marital status Divorced Children 1 (Zion) Business CEO, WT Signature

Who is Wumi Toriola?

Five facts about Wumi Toriola. Photo: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Olawunmi Toriola, born 11 July 1988, is professionally known as Wumi Toriola, a Nigerian film actress, producer, filmmaker, and television personality. She is also known by her nickname "Queen Lateefah", a title she made her own on screen.

She attended Providence Primary and Secondary School in Lagos State before proceeding to the University of Ilorin, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in linguistics. In 2024, she also obtained a Master's Degree from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

She is a native of Ogun State, Nigeria, from the western region of the country but was born and raised in Lagos. Coming from a strict and disciplined family of four children and a US-based father, Wumi did not have the privilege to grow up with her mother, as she died when the actress was very young.

How she entered Nollywood

Wumi Toriola started acting in 2009 at Odunfa Caucus, a Yoruba theatre group founded by Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), Abbey Lanre, Sunny Ali, and Razak Ajao.

She was first featured in a movie titled Isese Lagba, produced by Tawa Ajisefeni, the film that brought her to the limelight through the strength and vigour she put into her performance.

Wumi graduated with a degree in Linguistics at the University of Ilorin and also earned a Diploma in Theatre Arts from Odunfa Caucus, a Yoruba theatre organisation founded by industry veterans including Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan.

Wumi Toriola's career: from theatre to cinema records

Wumi Toriola is an actress, filmmaker, brand influencer, and CEO of WT Signature, whose career has evolved through popular films such as Isese Lagba (2009), Ajewunmi (2012), and Queen Lateefah (2024).

She has produced over 13 movies and featured in more than 100 films since her acting career began.

Selected filmography

Year Film Role 2009 Isese Lagba — 2017 Alakada Reloaded Wumi 2017 False Flag — 2021 The Cokers Adejoke 2022 Battle on Buka Street Titi 2023 Ija Itunnu 2024 Crossroads Dunni 2024 Queen Lateefah Lateefah 2024 Farmer's Bride — 2025 Owambe Thieves — 2025 Gingerrr —

Queen Lateefah and the record books

Queen Lateefah is a 2024 Nigerian drama film written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph, directed by Adeoluwa Owu, and produced by Ope Ajayi and Wumi Toriola, with Toriola starring in the titular role. The film had its theatrical release on 27 September 2024 and opened to positive reviews.

Among its accolades, Queen Lateefah is now recognised as the Highest Grossing Nollywood Release for a Non-Festive Period, Highest Opening Weekend for a Non-Holiday Season, 7th Highest Grossing Nollywood Film of All Time, and Highest Grossing September Release of All Time — grossing ₦365.4 million at the Nigerian box office.

Toriola was awarded Box Office Champion 2024 by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Is Wumi Toriola still married? Her relationship and personal life

Wumi Toriola is not currently married. Wumi was married to Daniel Oladapo in 2018. The couple separated after four years of marriage, and she officially confirmed their divorce in January 2023.

Revealing why her marriage ended, Wumi said her ex-husband always rubbed her fame in her face during arguments.

She later reflected:

At some point when my marriage failed, I just put all my energy into my movie, and that is what I am reaping today. My mental health was a mess then, but I channelled the energy into my movies.

Co-parenting and future family plans

She gave birth to her first child on 14 October 2019. Her son is named Zion. Toriola explained during an interview with TVC News that their separation had not severed their connection, as they had built a solid co-parenting relationship that worked seamlessly for their family. The arrangement that allowed them to focus on raising their child while keeping the door open for future siblings.

Her candidness about prioritising family expansion over societal expectations of remarriage sparked widespread conversations across Nigerian social media platforms.

The unfiltered personality that defines her brand

Wumi Toriola does not do quiet. She speaks her mind on social media, in interviews, and in public spaces, and her audience loves her for it.

When a troll dropped an unpleasant comment on her Instagram page, mocking her by calling her "olomo kan", loosely translating to "mother of one", Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola proved she will not stay silent when disrespected.

When a fan visited a cinema to take a photo with her without so much as a greeting, Toriola fired back with a candid response shared in an Instagram video on 17 September 2026.

In October 2026, she weighed into a public row with actress Desola Afod. Wumi Toriola fired back at Desola Afod after the estranged wife of actor-director Kunle Afod warned Yoruba film practitioners against addressing her by her first name. Toriola objected to the remarks, arguing that Afod's reference to "the industry" insulted an entire profession rather than specific individuals.

Latest news

On 3 September 2026, Wumi Toriola shared a tearful video on her Instagram and X pages explaining that her YouTube channel had been hit by serious technical difficulties.

Fellow Nollywood stars including Nkechi Blessing, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, and Mo Bimpe rallied around Wumi with messages of support.

Rather than retreat, she bounced back quickly. Toriola upgraded her production equipment and shared a video of the moment her new gear was delivered. She captioned it with typical defiance, writing that pressure works good on her.

Toriola also shared an AI-generated image depicting a slimmer physique, describing her weight-loss journey as an amazing experience while daring her followers to come along for the ride.

FAQs

Is Wumi Toriola still married? No. She confirmed the end of her marriage to Daniel Oladapo in January 2023 after four years together. Does Wumi Toriola have any children? Yes. She has one son, Zion, born on 14 October 2019. Which state is Wumi Toriola from? She is a native of Ogun State in south-west Nigeria, though she was born and raised in Lagos. How old is Wumi Toriola? She was born on 11 July 1988 and is currently 38 years old. What is Wumi Toriola famous for? She is best known for her prolific career in Yoruba Nollywood and for producing and starring in Queen Lateefah (2024), which grossed ₦365.4 million at the Nigerian box office. What award did she win at the City People Entertainment Awards? She won the Fastest Rising Actress (Yoruba) award at the 2018 City People Entertainment Awards. What is Wumi Toriola's business? She is the CEO of WT Signature, a fashion and lifestyle brand. What happened to Wumi Toriola's YouTube channel in 2026? In September 2026, her channel experienced serious technical difficulties, which she addressed tearfully in a public video, before upgrading her entire production setup shortly afterwards.

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Source: Legit.ng