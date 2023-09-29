Homestead Rescue’s Misty Raney Bilodeau: age, husband, kids

Misty Raney is an American television personality known for appearing on the reality TV show Homestead Rescue. She, her brother Matt, and her father, Marty Raney, are part of the Raney family, skilled homesteaders and survivalists.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Reality TV personality Misty Raney poses for a photo with a cup of coffee (R) and in a black hat (R). Photo: @mistyraneybilodeau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Misty Raney Bilodeau is skilled with her hands and crafts many items for her show and at home. She also loves to fish and hunt with her family, their primary meat-based food source. Raney loves to surf, which she gets to do with her husband at their summer home in Hawaii.

Profile summary

Full name Misty Raney Bilodeau Gender Female Date of birth 9 November 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Sitka, Alaska, United States Current residence Alaska and Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Mollee Roestel Father Marty Raney Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Maciah Bilodeau Children 1 Profession Reality television personality Net worth $400,000

Misty Raney Bilodeau's biography

Misty Raney Bilodeau was born in Sitka, Alaska, and is the third of Raney’s four children. Misty has an older brother, Miles, and an older sister, Melanee, but they are not part of the reality show. Her younger brother, Matt, joins Misty and her father on the reality series. Misty and her husband have a house in Alaska and Hawaii, where they split their time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Misty Raney’s age?

Misty is 44 years old as of 2023. The reality TV star was born on 9 November 1979. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Misty rose to fame for appearing on the Discovery Channel show Homestead Rescue. She works on homes with her father, Marty, and her brother, Matt. Homestead Rescue premiered on 17 June 2016 and is in its tenth season, which premiered on 28 February 2023.

The show's primary goal is to assist homesteaders in becoming more self-sufficient, sustainable, and capable of living off the grid. Each episode focuses on a different homesteading family or individual. The Raneys use their skills in farming, construction, wilderness survival, and alternative energy sources to help them.

Before she became a television personality, Raney was a full-time farmer. Although she spends much time filming the show, she farms on the side. Additionally, she is still involved in her family’s business, Alaska Stone and Log.

What is Misty Raney’s net worth?

Raney’s net worth is alleged to be $400,000 as of 2023. She makes most of her money from her appearances on Homestead Rescue. Misty Bilodeau also earns supplemental income as a constructor and a farmer.

Who is Misty Raney’s husband?

Raney is married to Maciah Bilodeau, a carpenter and professional surfer from the United States. The two have been married since the early 2000s and have been together for about 20 years as of 2023.

Maciah is not a part of the family’s reality show, even though he has risen to fame for being associated with the family. However, he occasionally appears in his wife’s Instagram posts. The couple has one son, Gauge, born on 14 April 2011.

What happened to Misty Raney?

Following a series of Instagram posts in 2019, fans noticed that Misty had gained some weight, causing them to speculate that she was pregnant. However, she revealed that her weight gain was expected from living off the land and needing “fuel to work”. She was also rumoured to struggle with OCD and compulsive eating, but these rumours remain unsubstantiated.

FAQs

Who is Misty Raney? She is an American reality television personality who farms and surfs on the side. What does Misty Raney do for a living? She is a reality TV star known for starring in Homestead Rescue. She is also a farmer and craftswoman. How much is Misty Raney worth? She is estimated to be worth $400,000 as of 2023. Who is Misty Raney’s husband? She is married to Maciah Bilodeau, a carpenter and professional surfer. Who are Misty Raney’s kids? She has one son, Gauge Bilodeau, whom she shares with her husband, Maciah. What happened to Misty Raney? Misty put on some weight in 2019, which fans thought was due to pregnancy. However, she was not pregnant and explained that the weight gain was naturally from eating.

Misty Raney is an American TV personality, farmer, and hunter. She is widely known for starring in Homestead Rescue, a reality TV show that has aired on the Discovery network since 2016. Misty is Marty Raney's daughter, and she is married to Maciah Bilodeau, with whom they share one child.

Legit.ng recently published Amanda Markert’s biography. Amanda Markert rose to fame as the mother of Pauly D’s daughter Amabella Sophia. Pauly D, born Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., is an American DJ and reality television personality. He is known for being on Jersey Shore and its spin-off, The Pauly D Project.

Amanda is a former waitress and currently an administrative assistant at Stockton University. Markert met Pauly D in a nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she worked as a waitress. Amanda also has a son named Mikey from a previous relationship. Learn more about her in the article.

Source: Legit.ng