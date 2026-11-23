Instagram removed a viral video in which a foreign female tourist accused the Emir of Daura of sexually assaulting her during a palace visit on November 14

The tourist, who posted under @beduinqa, said she requested a human review of the removal, noting that copies of the video were already circulating online

Amnesty International called on police and the Katsina government to investigate the allegation, while Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said any Emir found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Instagram has taken down a video posted by a foreign female tourist who accused the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace in Katsina State.

The tourist, who operates the Instagram account @beduinqa, shared the video publicly before it disappeared from the platform by Monday morning.

The Emirate says it was reviewing the video as Nigerians called for accountability and a thorough inquiry. Photo credit: @sultanbellojr, @officialamaster

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Instagram typically removes content it believes violates its Community Guidelines or other platform policies, though its automated systems can also flag videos incorrectly, with an appeal window available for affected users.

The tourist said the removal appeared to have been triggered by mass reporting. "It seems that because too many people were clicking on 'report' button the Instagram algorithm has removed the video. I didn't. I clicked for human revision of that decision, but I don't know how much time it takes. What is important, there are already many circulating copies of this video," she wrote in a follow-up post on Monday morning.

What the tourist alleged

The tourist said her visit to the Daura palace took place on November 14, during which she was shown into a well-furnished room and sat with the traditional ruler.

She claimed the Emir first held and played with her hand, then hugged her and kissed her on the cheek, before allegedly touching her bre@sts in a manner she described as deeply shocking.

She said she objected immediately but that the Emir responded with laughter.

"That was a shock for me. I told him 'Emir, no, no, no, no', 'Emir, you cannot be touching', but he was just laughing about it," she wrote.

The tourist added that the alleged incident stood in sharp contrast to her broader experience travelling across Nigeria.

"I wasn't sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in exemplary and dignified way," she said.

Reactions from institutions and public figures

The Daura Emirate spokesperson, Ibrahim Murtala, confirmed that the Emirate had seen the video and was reviewing its content, adding that an official response would follow once internal processes were completed.

Amnesty International urged the police and the Katsina State government to open a formal investigation into the allegation.

The allegation has sparked significant debate on social media, with many Nigerians calling for accountability and a thorough inquiry into what happened inside the palace.

Gumi reacts to tourist's sexual assault allegation Against Daura Emir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi spoke out after a tourist accused the Emir of Daura of sexual harassment during a palace visit on November 14, 2026.

The tourist, a global traveller documenting 197 countries, shared her account on Instagram and said she had recorded evidence using Meta glasses.

Amnesty International has called on the Katsina government and police to investigate the allegation against the Emir of Daura.

Source: Legit.ng