Denmark has outlined three specific categories of foreigners who qualify for citizenship after holding a permanent residence permit for just one year

The Danish government's eligibility list includes recognised refugees, people equated with refugee status, and stateless persons with no country of citizenship

The requirement differs from the standard naturalisation timeline, making Denmark's rules notable for those who fall under these protected categories

Denmark has opened a faster route to citizenship for a select group of foreigners, with the Danish government confirming that certain categories of residents can qualify for naturalisation after holding a permanent residence permit for as little as one year.

This is a significant departure from the standard requirements that most foreign nationals must meet before becoming Danish citizens. For the majority of applicants, the process involves a considerably longer waiting period, making this one-year provision a notable exception worth understanding.

Denmark explains how 3 categories of foreigners can qualify for citizenship after 12 months. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/ UCG

Source: Getty Images

Denmark Citizenship: who qualify after one year

The Danish government has identified three distinct groups that fall under this accelerated pathway. These are:

1. Foreigners who have been officially recognised as refugees.

2. People who are granted the same legal status as refugees under Danish law.

3. Stateless persons who hold no citizenship in any country.

What Denmark's official statement says

The Danish government confirmed this provision in an official statement, which read:

"For persons who are recognised as refugees, persons who must be equated with refugees, and stateless persons, the required period of a permanent residence permit is minimum 1 year from the time, when the bill on naturalization is passed."

This means that for those who fall within any of the three listed categories, the clock on the residence permit requirement starts from the point at which the naturalisation bill is passed, with one year being the minimum qualifying period needed to proceed with a citizenship application.

Denmark sets time limit for citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark's government had announced the rules for its citizenship examination, giving foreign applicants 45 minutes to complete the written test.

The examination must be taken individually without books, mobile phones, or other learning materials. Applicants are also expected to answer questions about Denmark's political system, welfare system, history, and relationship with other countries.

Source: Legit.ng