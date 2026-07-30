Cassi from BBNaija is an Abia State-born entrepreneur, actor, realtor, model, and forex trader. Driven by his business acumen, ambition, go-getter attitude, and a determination to rise above a challenging chapter in his life, Cassi possesses all the attributes of the Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner.

Cassi (Ezenwoke Nwosu) is a Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate. Photo: @nwosu.cassi (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant Cassi's real name is Ezenwoke Nwosu .

Season 11 contestant Cassi's real name is . He was born in Abia State, Nigeria .

. Cassie was the last housemate to enter Biggie's house in 24th position.

position. His hidden talents include drawing, painting, and chiropractic therapy.

He admits his highly organised nature can sometimes irritate the people around him.

Profile summary

Full name Ezenwoke Nwosu Nickname Cassi Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 1999 Age 27 years (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Aba, Abia State, Nigeria State of origin Abia State Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Igbo Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Priscilla Oguejiofor N Relationship status Single Profession Actor, realtor, forex trader, model Primary education Living Word Academy Secondary education Living Word Academy Secondary School Social media X (Twitter)

Cassi from BBNaija's biography

Cassi's formal name is Ezenwoke Nwosu. He was born and raised in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria. From an early age, he was raised away from his parents, an experience he believes shaped him into an independent person. In his BBNaija introduction video, he said,

I left my parents at a very early age. So that kind of made me very independent and want to do things by myself.

The Nigerian actor celebrates his birthday on 20 June 1999, a birthdate he shares with his BBNaija housemate, Yusuf Garba Yousef. At the time of this writing, Cassi is 27 years old, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Top five facts about Cassi from BBNaija. Photo: @nwosucassi on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cassi from BBNaija's background

Cassi attended Living Word Academy, a private Christian institution for both primary and secondary education. As per his IMDb profile, Cassi's most popular film is the 2022 romantic drama, Black Wedding.

He is a realtor, specialising in short-term rental apartments (Airbnb). Cassi holds various work titles, including forex trader and commercial model.

Cassi's daring journey to the BBNaija limelight

Cassi from BBNaija pictured during a photoshoot. Photo: @nwosu.cassi

Source: Facebook

Nwosu Ezenwoke entered the house hoping the show would mark the beginning of a new chapter, believing it has the power to change his life. In his DSTV Africa Magic profile, he gave his reasons for joining Big Brother Naija,

I’ve actually hit a low point in my life. So, I am looking for a win, and I believe Big Brother Naija can give me that.

Cassi's optimistic and resilient mindset sets him apart from other housemates, as he treats Big Brother Naija 'Show Ya Sef' Season 11 as more than an opportunity for exposure but also a personal turning point.

While in Biggie's house, Cassi admits that people might misjudge him as arrogant and unfriendly. He says he cannot tolerate backstabbing, pretence, and disorganisation. As for his strategy, he plans to stay true to himself throughout the competition. He explained,

I mean, I know Big Brother is a reality TV experiment and a game, and but we're going to be in the house for a period of time. Yeah. So it's when you say you have a strategy; at some point, you might forget your strategy because you will start living like you. So the whole strategy thing in quotes is, to me, it's more like a mirage.

He added,

At the end of the day, I'm just going to be myself. So I don't know about the separating law from strategy.

Is Cassi from BBNaija on Instagram?

The Lagos-based entrepreneur has an Instagram account with the handle @nwosucassi. At the time of this writing, his following on Instagram stands at about 30,200. On Threads, he has about 2,326 followers.

Cassi's following on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) profiles has grown rapidly since he entered BBNaija Season 11 after Goddessa and Bluethopia. As of July 2026, his social media presence includes over 9,920 TikTok followers, 11,000 Facebook followers, and 6,837 followers on X.

FAQs

What is Cassi from BBNaija's real name? The housemate's real name is Ezenwoke Nwosu. What is Cassi from BBNaija's age? Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro is 27 years old at the time of this writing, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. What does Cassi from BBNaija do? The Big Brother Naija contestant is a realtor, actor, commercial model, and forex trader. Where is BBNaija contestant Cassi from? Ezenwoke Nwosu was born and raised in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria. Is Cassi from BBNaija in a relationship? The BBNaija 2026 housemate is currently single.

Cassi from BBNaija entered season 11 carrying more than one identity. He is an entrepreneur, entertainer, realtor, and model. His presence on Big Brother Naija 2026 is built on discipline and a genuine desire for a fresh start.

Legit.ng has recently published Sultex's biography. The BBNaija Season 11 contestant is a professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director. Formally known as Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, Sultex entered Biggie's house set on winning over housemates and viewers with his honest and upfront nature.

The bona fide life of the party, Sultex views Big Brother Naija as Nigeria's biggest entertainment platform, one capable of pushing his career to great heights. Read on for more details on Sultex's rise to popularity as one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng