A Lagos State High Court ordered Jimmy Odukoya to appear on November 26 to respond to contempt proceedings filed against him by The Fountain of Life Church trustees

The order came after Odukoya addressed worshippers at the church's Ilupeju headquarters on Sunday, telling the congregation he had heard about the injunction but had not been served

Justice Adewunmi-Oshin approved substituted service of court documents on Odukoya, including newspaper publication and electronic delivery

A Lagos State High Court has ordered Jimmy Odukoya to appear before it on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to answer contempt proceedings brought against him by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on Monday, authorising the trustees to serve Form 48 and related court documents on Mr Odukoya through substituted means after regular service proved difficult.

Court summons Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over contempt Photo Credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that approved methods include publication in a widely circulated newspaper, pasting the documents at a conspicuous part of his last known Lagos address and electronic delivery. That address is also the church's headquarters.

What form 48 means for Odukoya

Form 48 is a formal court notice warning a person of the consequences of disobeying a court order. The notice in this case states: "Take notice that unless you obey the order of this Honourable Court annexed to this process made on 18 November 2026, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison."

The issuance of the notice does not amount to a finding of guilt. Mr Odukoya has been directed to appear before the court and respond to the allegation.

Sunday service appearance preceded Monday's order

The court's directive came a day after Mr Odukoya appeared at the church's Sunday service at its Ilupeju headquarters, where about 10 police vehicles and more than 20 officers had been deployed. Worshippers underwent security checks before entering the auditorium.

Mr Odukoya received a warm welcome from the congregation. After Bishop Mike Okonkwo, founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, addressed the church, Mr Odukoya acknowledged reports of the injunction, telling the congregation he had heard about it but had not been served. He added that his opponents had tried to prevent the service from holding. Rather than preach a sermon, he led members through praise, offerings, testimonies, and anniversary thanksgiving.

Leadership dispute behind the court action

Justice Adewunmi-Oshin had, on November 18, issued an ex parte order in suit number LD/0126PRA/2026, restraining Mr Odukoya from holding himself out as the church's Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head, and from interfering with its activities or governance.

The trustees argued that Mr Odukoya ceased to hold the position following actions taken after the death of the church's co-founder, the late Taiwo Odukoya, who founded The Fountain of Life Church alongside his wife, Bimbo Odukoya, in 1992. A group identifying itself as the Board of Trustees previously announced his removal and appointed Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader. The trustees also released a succession video in which the late founder reportedly named Adekunle Areogun as his preferred successor.

Mr Odukoya has rejected his removal and filed a separate suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos challenging the trustees' resolutions and naming his sister, Tolu Odukoya, among the respondents.

He is expected to appear before the Lagos State High Court on Thursday to respond to the contempt allegation.

Court summons embattled Jimmy Odukoya Photo Credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng