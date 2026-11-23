Nigerian skit maker Nons Miraj turned heads at Mummy Glee's star-studded 10th wedding anniversary in Lekki, Lagos

Her sparkling, extremely low-cut beaded gown sparked a heated debate on Nigerian social media

Nons Miraj broke her silence the following day, sharing photos of the outfit alongside a pointed caption

Nigerian content creator and skit maker Nons Miraj found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her appearance at the 10th wedding anniversary of entrepreneur Mummy Glee (Happiness Adebayo) and her husband Mr Still (Issa Adebayo of Still Autos).

The lavish celebration, held in Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 22, drew a crowd of Nollywood figures and influencers including Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Tacha and Veekee James, among others.

Nons Miraj’s low-cut beaded gown at Mummy Glee’s Lagos wedding anniversary sparked debate. Credit: nonsmiraj

Source: Instagram

Nons Miraj's outfit steals the conversation

While the anniversary itself was a glittering affair, it was Nons Miraj's choice of attire that dominated the post-event conversation online. The skit maker arrived in a sparkling, heavily beaded gown featuring an extremely low-cut neckline with dramatic cleavage on display. Videos and photos of her look spread quickly across Nigerian social media platforms, with clips also showing her dancing energetically alongside fellow content creator Ashmusy at the reception.

Reactions were swift and divided. A significant number of users argued the outfit was too revealing for a wedding anniversary setting, questioning whether it was appropriate in a Nigerian cultural context. Some commenters went further, suggesting the look set a poor example for younger women. On the other side, others pushed back against that position, arguing that personal style and freedom of expression should not be subject to public policing.

Nons Miraj responds after her outfit at Lagos event sparks debate. Credit: nonsmiraj

Source: Facebook

Watch video of Nons Miraj at star-studded event below:

Nons Miraj responds to the criticism

The day after the event, on November 23, Nons Miraj addressed the backlash directly. She posted photos of the contentious outfit on social media, acknowledging that something had gone wrong on the night while still standing firmly behind the craftsmanship of the piece.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Despite the little wardrobe mishap, the beauty of this creation deserves to be appreciated. Every detail was a statement."

Her response suggested the low-cut appearance may not have been entirely intentional, hinting at a wardrobe malfunction during the evening. Nonetheless, she made clear she had no intention of apologising for the gown itself, framing it as a work of artistry worth celebrating regardless of the controversy it generated.

Read Nons Miraj's response to criticism of her outfit below:

Nons Miraj addresses allegations

Legit.ng previously reported that Nons Miraj addressed the viral video that showed her exchanging contact details with one of the white guests at TikTok star Peller's wedding.

The clip, which trended on social media platforms, captured the moment Nons Miraj engaged in a conversation with the foreign guest before the pair appeared to exchange phone numbers.

Rather than ignore the growing conversation, the content creator decided to respond in her usual lighthearted style.

Source: Legit.ng